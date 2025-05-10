Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ila's avatar
Ila
8h

Thanks for the real information

We need to do all that we can to keep our bodies healthy and every little bit counts

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

Pretty nasty and ubiquitous chemical. History of known of negative effects almost from the beginning in 1939. Its inventor Robert Robinson has interesting ties to the Royal Society and American Philosophic Society which I bet if you dug deeper would uncover population management and indigenous genicidal agendas. This from my half hour wiki rabbit hole poke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture