Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Healing With The Diamonds's avatar
Healing With The Diamonds
21h

It was so unbelievably hard. But we got two new cats around Thanksgiving. And we were able to find a vet and a surgery and they are jab free and will never be jabbed.

The surgery was for spay and neutering as they are brother and sister, and sadly we aren’t really equipped to have kittens.

But they are being fed raw food and not jabbed and so happy

Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture