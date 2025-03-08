I really thought I had turned a corner. I changed committee members, believing I was finally getting a fair shot at researching what I wanted—something that scrutinized mRNA vaccines and the experience of those injured by them. My previous committee member had already made it clear they wouldn’t approve anything that challenged the so-called "settled science" on mRNA vaccines being less than divine intervention because, in their words, the pandemic is over. So, I moved on, thinking I had found someone who would at least engage with my research in good faith.

But BAM—same nonsense, different person.

Suddenly, my variables are too confounding. My research topic is not viable. I pivot. I adjust. I try to meet their demands. And what happens? More hoops. More roadblocks. Now I have to redo an entire annotated bibliography with 10-12 sources, but only using search terms like vaccine misinformation and vaccine conspiracies. Oh, so I can’t examine the real-world experiences of the vaccine-injured, but I can be forced to engage with the propaganda machine that labels them all as delusional conspiracy theorists?

Meanwhile, my dissertation chair decides this is a great time to launch into a personal tirade about how anyone who questions these shots, the government, or even the possibility of institutionalized harm must be some kind of paranoid lunatic.

The mental gymnastics are astounding. The same people who once screamed “trust lived experience!” now dismiss the very real suffering of people who did trust the system and got harmed by it. Are people really this dense? Or are they just that terrified of admitting the truth? Is it cognitive dissonance? Why are we still on the jabbies good…dissent bad spectrum of the Overton Window (even with a plethora of evidence to the contrary)? Make it stooopppppppppp!!!!!!!!!!!

At this point, I might as well change my topic to How Sock Puppets Help Non-Binary, Vegan, Bi-Curious Goats Deal with the Trauma of Being Denied Entry to the Petting Zoo in Their Youth and the Lasting Effects of Losing Their Favorite Ball, or perhaps I could analyze How Wearing Designer Dam-Building Boots Helps Bi-Curious Beavers Cope With the Trauma of Being Rejected From Beaver Scouts and Now Scream Every Time They Hear the Word "Raft". Because that would be deemed a serious and acceptable dissertation topic, while looking at the lived experiences of vaccine-injured individuals is somehow too controversial and not sciencey.

They’re dismissing my legitimate research interests, forcing me to conform to a biased narrative, and making me question the validity of my own perspective by constantly moving the goalposts. Instead of engaging with my topic in good faith, they’re undermining my efforts and trying to force me into a pre-approved ideological box. It’s not about academic rigor—it’s an academic power play disguised as “rigor.”

The message is clear in academia and research: You can research anything—as long as it doesn’t challenge someone’s cognitive dissonance and the mainstream “science”. I thought real science was about questioning and exploring phenomena in new and meaningful ways. But what do I know?

Diving down rabbit holes, engaging in real critical thinking, and learning from others on open, independent platforms like this brings far more to the table than any degree or some pompous chair—or all these robotic parrots in academia and the sciences pushing the groupthink narrative—will ever understand. I can’t, in good conscience, pretend that what they’re saying is right or morally superior (or more sciencey).

Maybe one day, when they start questioning whether their own unexplained health issues are connected to their multiple glorious boosters and the bunk science, they’ll wish there were still people out there willing to question the science, listen, and advocate for them.