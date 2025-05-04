Tall Girls Were Drugged to Be “Normal”
The Forgotten Victims of DES and the Nobel Prize Legacy That Whitewashed It
In the medical archives of the 20th century, there’s a story so chilling, so absurd, and yet so real, it reads like dystopian fiction: healthy adolescent girls—some as young as ten—were given massive doses of synthetic estrogen to stop supposedly them from growing "too tall."
Researchers stated that DES was given because of concern over the problems the girls might face "finding boyfriends, buying clothes or becoming ballerinas." An excerpt from the research papers published in the paper The Age noted the following:
"Some girls feel so embarrassed with boys shorter than themselves that they believe their choice of male companions, both in the immediate future and as adults, will be seriously jeopardized.
"They may have difficulty in buying clothes appropriate to their age, and if clothes have to be tailor-made, extra expenses can be a problem.
"Some careers, for example classical ballet, are closed to an unusually tall girl.
"How tall is "too tall?" One 13 year old girl with an estimated adult height of 5 feet, 8 inches was given DES because "good evidence was produced that her prospects as a ballerina were outstanding but her estimated mature stature would have made this career impossible."
Researchers, who gave the drug to girls aged 10 and older, concluded that DES was "effective in controlling the stature of potentially tall girls."
They also found out that it brought on puberty more quickly and disturbed normal menstruation. Then, in order to induce regular menstruation, some girls were given monthly doses of another hormone, norethistrone. Other side effects of the hormone study, which was partially funded by Australia's National Health and Medical Research Council, included weight gain and darkening of skin pigmentation. The researchers' conclusion? That DES is "effective in controlling the stature of potentially tall girls, but great care is required in the assessment and management."
This wasn’t fringe pseudoscience. It was mainstream medicine, carried out in hospitals and university clinics across the U.S., Europe, and Australia from the 1950s all the way through the 1970s. Even after DES was phased out due to mounting evidence of harm, the practice of stunting girls' growth continued with other synthetic estrogens like ethinyl estradiol. In some countries, records confirm this was still happening as late as the early 1990s.
The drug that dominated this practice for years was diethylstilbestrol (DES)—a potent synthetic estrogen later recognized as a major carcinogen, a reproductive toxin, and one of the worst pharmaceutical catastrophes of the 20th century that nearly next-to-no-one has heard about.
But in its heyday, DES was heralded as a breakthrough. For tall girls? It was the “solution” to an invented problem: daring to grow too much.
In 1964, when I was 14, a doctor suggested to my parents that I seemed likely to grow “too tall” for a woman. By that he meant that I would grow too tall to be happy, too tall to fit in, too tall to find a man.
Fortunately, he said, there was something he could do about it. Soon after, I began taking massive doses of a drug he called “the same thing as birth control pills.” The side effects were immediate and unpleasant: nausea, vomiting, leaking breasts, depression, weight gain. My mother complained, the dosage was adjusted downward, my stomach calmed down, and I continued taking the drugs for five more years. I also continued to grow until I was almost 6 feet tall.
Nobody ever seemed concerned about long-term side effects. But more than two decades later, I learned that the drug I’d been given was diethylstilbestrol, or DES, a synthetic chemical compound that acts like estrogen in the body and that is known today for causing cancer and reproductive abnormalities in the offspring of women given it during pregnancy.
Medical Makeover: The Treatment No One Needed
Doctors feared that if a girl reached six feet tall, she might struggle socially—have trouble finding a husband, stand out in school photos, or look unfeminine. So they proposed a fix: force her body to stop growing. Accelerate puberty. Close the growth plates prematurely.
These girls weren’t sick. They didn’t have hormonal conditions. They were simply tall.
What they received was a hormonal assault: massive, sustained doses of synthetic estrogen administered at an age when their bodies were still forming. Some girls were given doses far higher than what’s found in modern birth control pills—every day, for months, sometimes over a year.
Nobel Prizes and Medical Prestige
Sir Edward Charles Dodds, who developed DES in the 1930s, was nominated several times for a Nobel Prize. Though he didn’t win, the drug he helped create laid the foundation for others to collect international accolades.
1938-DES was created as first synthetic estrogen by Sir E. Charles Dodds, and his team in England. The chemical formula is actually rather simple. DES was not patented because Dr. Dodd’s discovery was funded by the British government with a policy that inventions from government-sponsored research be available to all. This allowed pharmaceutical companies access to a drug that was cheap and easy to produce. DES was developed for short-term use for menopause symptoms. It was not developed to give to pregnant women, which wasn’t done for several more years.
Interestingly, years after developing the chemical formulation for DES, its creator, Sir E. Charles Dodds was knighted for his accomplishment. It was fully expected in 1938 that his synthetic estrogen would help women worldwide by relieving the estrogen deficiency symptoms of menopause. But almost immediately studies began raising alarms of cancer in animals. Still, those concerns went unheeded in the rush by drug makers to promote this powerful drug for it’s new-found use as a miscarriage preventative.
As a synthetic estrogen-like compound, the molecular structure of DES differs from natural estrogen, giving it greater potency.
Because he was a Master of the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries of London, Dodds was honored for his work on DES with a fascinating stained glass panel at their headquarters. It’s part of a grouping of panels in the Great Hall representing the coats of arms of each of those who were honored. The Dodds stained glass is just out of view in this photo, which shows how the panels look. In a nutshell, the Dodds image shows a woman at the top holding a book open to the formula for DES. Further down, a knight’s helmet signifies that Dodds was knighted for creating DES. A hand hanging down depicts Dodd’s work in medicine and the pierced crabs (flanking the hand) represent Dodd’s interest in fighting cancer. Dodds developed the motto: “Deeds Not Thoughts.” Years later, he raised concerns about DES, but sadly, by then very few in the medical field were listening.
In 1966, Charles Brenton Huggins received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for using synthetic estrogens like DES in cancer therapy—ironically, the very same class of drugs now known to cause reproductive cancers in both women and men exposed in utero.
The medical establishment celebrated these men while overlooking the quiet catastrophe unfolding behind the scenes. Generations of women, and their unborn children, were left to deal with the fallout.
Lifelong Wreckage
The girls who received DES or similar estrogen treatments for height control weren’t warned about the consequences—because no one truly studied them. Most never knew what they were taking. Many were told it was “vitamins.”
Today, many of them suffer from:
Infertility
Vaginal, cervical, breast and other types of cancers
Uterine malformations
Miscarriages and stillbirths
Endometriosis
Chronic pelvic pain
Psychological trauma
Early menopause
Rare autoimmune conditions
And that’s just the women who were treated directly. The second and third generations—their daughters, sons, and grandchildren—may also be suffering from the consequences of that hormone disruption, without ever knowing why.
One of the big questions in recent years about prenatal DES exposure is whether it might have had an effect on people’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Our society has increasingly accepted the medical fact that neither sexual orientation (being attracted to the opposite sex and/or the same sex as you or no attraction to either) nor gender identity (which gender, neither, or both, that you identify yourself as) are choices.
However, a lot of uncertainty remains about the chemical processes in our bodies that determine them. There is research to suggest that genetics, our ancestors’ past exposures and prenatal exposure to certain hormones—primarily testosterone—might play a role in determining sexual orientation or gender identity. The DES community has long discussed the possible role that prenatal exposure to a synthetic hormone could have played in gender and sex identity.
The DES community seems to have a significantly higher percent of LGTBQ+ members than the general population. A January 2020 research study article which appeared in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior conducted by the National Institute of Health DES cohort study researchers stated: “Brain organization that occurs in the prenatal period may influence an individual’s sexual and gender identities.” This study provides some evidence that prenatal exposure to DES may increase the likelihood of being gay among DES Sons, but DES Daughters seem less likely to be lesbians than unexposed women. “In summary, the findings showed that women who were prenatally exposed to DES were signifcantly less likely to report being lesbian or bisexual. In contrast, while men who were prenatally exposed to DES were somewhat more likely to report being gay or bisexual, the estimate was very imprecise and compatible with chance.
Deep Thought: The Ghosts of a Prescribed Future
We don’t—and may never—know how many people were given DES or other synthetic estrogens to stop their growth (or for other reasons). We don’t know how many mothers were sterilized before they ever got the chance to try for a baby.
We don’t know how many cancers in their children were caused by exposure their bodies silently carried. We don’t know how many grandchildren are dealing with unexplained health conditions because of what was done to their grandmother’s developing body. We don’t know how many men—sons of DES daughters or even sons of women treated during adolescence—carry genetic scars from a drug they never ingested.
It’s quite possible that your chronic condition, your fertility struggle, your cancer diagnosis has roots in a prescription your mom, your aunt, or your grandma was given in 1948, 1957, 1933. Maybe even your dad, if his mother was given DES while pregnant or treated for some other “cosmetic” reason. It could also been prescribed to grandpa for his prostate.
This is how deep the medical system’s arrogance goes: it alters generations, then walks away, disowning the consequences.
When the medical industry applauds itself for its genius and scientific prowess, it rarely circles back to clean up the mess—or even acknowledge it. DES was pushed as a miracle. It ended up being a multi-generational curse. And most of the world has no idea it ever happened.
And the thing is, They don't care about health. They care about PROFIT.
-- 'One 13 year old girl with an estimated adult height of 5 feet, 8 inches was given DES because "good evidence was produced that her prospects as a ballerina were outstanding but her estimated mature stature would have made this career impossible."'
How do you say someone had a psycho overbearing controlling ballet mom without saying someone had a psycho overbearing controlling ballet mom?