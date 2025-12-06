Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
5h

Thanks for posting, my friends are addicted to their phones and constantly texting and typing.

One friend's voice is also suffering from a loss of voice and suffers from wheezing. Wow

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

And yet another reason I can do a happy dance that I have no phone! Yes, I have a screen on a table I look at a lot, but it's nearly eye level, and I tend to stretch a lot.

Thanks for these data! Very informative!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture