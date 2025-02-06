The Curious Case of Arsenic’s Widespread Use

Arsenic has a long and paradoxical history, transitioning from a feared poison to a substance with unexpected applications in medicine and everyday life. For centuries, arsenic was well known as a deadly poison. It had been used for murder, political assassinations, and pest control, yet somehow, by the 18th and 19th centuries, it found its way into nearly every aspect of daily life.

In the Renaissance, the Borgias exploited arsenic to consolidate their power and become wealthy, and by the 17th century, it was so prevalent among French elites that it was known as "poudre de succession" or “inheritance powder”.

“ A Glass of Wine with Caesar Borgia” painted by John Collier (1893).” From left: Cesare Borgia, Lucrezia, Pope Alexander, and a young man holding an empty glass. Image from https://www.thehistoryreader.com/world-history/the-secret-life-of-arsenic/

The 1930s saw arsenic linked to organized crime, fueling a series of spousal poisonings in what became known as the Great Arsenic Murder Ring of South Philadelphia.

Arsenic-based pigments like Scheele’s Green, Paris Green, and London Purple were used in wallpapers, clothing, cosmetics, and even children’s toys. It was a key ingredient in pesticides, medical “treatments”, and industrial dyes and paints.

Despite this, arsenic remained widely used due to its accessibility, versatility, and “effectiveness”.

The widespread use of arsenic raises serious questions: If people knew it was poisonous, why did they continue using it in medicine and consumer goods? And how many cases of tuberculosis and other illnesses have actually been misdiagnosed cases of chronic arsenic poisoning?

Scheele’s Green

Scheele’s Green, also called Schloss green, was a highly toxic pigment containing arsenic, used in a wide array of products, including wallpapers, fabrics, toys, and even food packaging during the 19th century. Despite its well-known toxicity, it was produced on a large scale because of its vibrant color and affordability.

People were aware of the dangers, yet it remained a popular choice due to its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic appeal, often found in middle-class homes and even children’s toys. The pigment led to serious cases of arsenic poisoning, including fatalities, yet its use continued because of the economic and industrial pressures of mass production. The story of Scheele’s Green raises questions about how profit and market demand can override public health concerns, even when risks are known.

Paris Green

Paris Green, also called Paris Green Arsenite or Copper Acetoarsenite, was a bright, toxic pigment widely used in paints, wallpapers, fabrics, and as an insecticide/pesticide during the 19th century.

Though its arsenic content made it dangerous, people were well aware of the risks, yet it continued to be mass-produced and used because of its vibrant color and “effectiveness”, especially in pest control.

In homes, it was found in everything from painted decorations to insect repellents, and in agriculture, it was used as an insecticide/pesticide to control pests like the Colorado potato beetles, hookworms, and mosquitoes and so much more.

Despite widespread knowledge of its toxicity—causing symptoms like vomiting, headaches, and death—Paris Green remained in use for decades. This paradox highlights how the industrial age often prioritized economic benefits over public health, allowing such hazardous substances to persist in everyday life.

London Purple

London Bridge. Image from https://www.grunge.com/1007619/the-real-reason-purple-is-a-royal-color/

Purple is a color synonymous with royalty due to the historical rarity and high cost of its dye, originally sourced from mollusks. Ancient Roman laws prohibited commoners from wearing it under penalty of death, while Elizabethan England had "Sumptuary Laws" regulating fabric and color.

Despite these restrictions, the perception of purple as a royal color evolved with supply and demand, especially after synthetic dyes made made it more accessible in the 19th century, but the newer purple dyes came with a few unwanted side effects.

London Purple, a byproduct of dye production, was a toxic arsenic-based pigment used primarily as a pesticide in the late 19th century. Its origins trace back to early attempts at synthesizing purple dye from quinine, a process that ultimately proved inefficient but set the stage for one of the most significant breakthroughs in the chemical industry.

In 1856, William Henry Perkin, an 19-year-old chemist, accidentally discovered the first synthetic aniline dye, mauveine, while trying to create a quinine-based treatment for “malaria”. The process of trying to synthesize quinine ultimately proved inefficient but led chemists to explore coal tar derivatives, resulting in the first aniline dyes.

This discovery revolutionized the textile industry, making vibrant dyes more accessible and leading to the rapid expansion of synthetic dye production. People could literally feel what it feels like to wear that royal purple color…and without being beheaded! Fabulous!

However, an unintended consequence of this booming industry was the accumulation of toxic arsenic waste, which was repurposed into London Purple as a cheap and readily available textiles and eventually used as a pesticide.

While it was highly effective at killing insects, its use came at a steep cost to human health. Farmers and households frequently suffered from respiratory issues, skin irritation, and systemic poisoning due to prolonged exposure. The widespread use of such a hazardous product, despite clear awareness of its dangers, highlights how industrial demand and cost-cutting measures often took precedence over public health and safety.

Fowler’s Solution

Fowler’s Solution, a medicinal preparation of potassium arsenite introduced in 1786, was widely used as a panacea to treat a plethora of conditions such as asthma, psoriasis, syphilis, gingivitis, malaria, and even leukemia to name a few. While it was well-known that the solution was toxic, it continued to be mass-produced and prescribed because it was considered a safe and effective treatment at the time even though it was a well known poison (make it make sense please). (I don’t buy any of the germ theory nonsense in this video…but the rest of the info is great).

Doctors and patients alike were aware of the dangers of arsenic, but it was still commonly used due to the lack of better alternatives. Long-term use led to chronic arsenic poisoning, with symptoms including gastrointestinal distress, skin lesions, and in extreme cases, death. The continued use of Fowler’s Solution despite the known risks highlights the medical and industrial practices of the time, where the purported perceived benefits of certain treatments outweighed the dangers.

It was also used as a treatment for tuberculosis, despite its dangerous side effects.

ORGANIC ARSENIC COMPOUNDS IN PULMONARY TUBERCULOSIS. BY JOHN GUY, M.D., F.R.F.P.S. GLASG., F.R.C.P. EDIN., DEPUTY MEDICAL OFFICER OF HEALTH, EDINBURGH; AND G. B. PAGE, M.D. EDIN., D.P.H., ASSISTANT TUBERCULOSIS OFFICER, ROXBURGH COUNTY COUNCIL. April 26th, 1942. Lancet. ARSENIC, a very old remedy in tuberculosis, is one of the few medicinal substances used in this disease which has withstood the test of time. Usually given as Fowler’s solution, it is of value at one time or another in most cases of chronic pulmonary tuberculosis, and its action in glandular infection is frequently most satisfactory. Arsenic seems to do best when given over rather long periods in small doses, occasional intervals being allowed and no attempt being made to increase the dose. Watch must be kept for intolerance, which commonly manifests itself in the gastro-intestinal tract ; and it must not be forgotten that arsenic sometimes seems to predispose a patient to an attack of herpes zoster, and that its prolonged use is stated to have brought about malignant disease of the stomach. The work recorded in the present paper was undertaken in order to - discover whether the modern organic preparations of arsenic offer any advantages over the older compounds, particularly in pulmonary tuberculosis. Precautions against Undesirable Sequelce of Administration of these Drugs. The exhibition of these drugs is not entirely free from risk, and, as they are used for the most part by those engaged in treating venereal disease, a brief résumé of these risks and of the means employed to minimise them may not be out of place. The reactions consequent upon the absorption of these drugs may be classified shortly as follows :- Immediate Risks.-Symptoms appearing as soon as the injection is made, such as a bad taste in the mouth, pallor, sweating, flushing, nausea, violent retching and vomiting, prostration. Mediate Risks.-Symptoms appearing from a few hours to two days after injection-e.g., malaise, headache, nausea, vomiting, and pyrexia. These constituted the " reactions " so often seen with the older types of arsenobenzol. Remote Risks (jaundice and general dermatitis).- A discussion as to the causes and the treatment of these accidents will be found in any up-to-date textbook on venereal disease. The more alarming immediate reactions are best met by the absolutely recumbent position, adrenalin subcutaneously, and, later, sips of black coffee. Repetition of immediate reactions is said to be prevented by the prior use of atropine hypodermically, but this is not quite true, and in a disease like pulmonary tuberculosis, where retching may bring on haemoptysis, it is wiser to give up the treatment. All these undesirable sequelae may be minimised by the proper preparation of the patient, which is a simple matter. On the evening before injection the patient receives a laxative pill, and next morning a small dose of white mixture to ensure an action of the bowel without severe purgation. The patient remains in bed and is allowed for breakfast a cup of tea, one boiled egg, and two thin slices of bread and butter. We usually make the injections about 11.30 A.M. and an hour before a drink of glucose lemonade containing 6 dr. of glucose is given. At 1 P.M. a cup of clear soup is given, and if the temperature is normal and the patient well at 3.45 he is allowed up, provided, of course, that he is not confined to bed on other grounds. Our patients return to bed at the usual hospital hour (8 P.M.) and continue next day on the grade of rest or work which they happen to have reached.

People were already exposed to so much arsenic in their daily lives that it seems almost unbelievable that doctors continued prescribing it as medicine. The very ailments it was meant to treat were likely the result of chronic exposure to arsenic and other toxic substances found in everything from wallpaper to clothing. Rather than recognizing the true cause of these illnesses, more arsenic was given as a remedy, creating a dangerous cycle of poisoning disguised as treatment. Even Charles Darwin is thought to have succumbed to this very questionable treatment.

But What Does Arsenic Have to do with TB?

In the past few weeks, a strange fog has settled over the United States, and people are showing up with symptoms like coughing, fever, brain fog, and fatigue. These posts are all over social media and have even been discussed throughout news outlets.

Officials have been quick to blame recent symptoms exhibited by individuals in these areas that have been exposed to this fog "tuberculosis," calling it the "worst case of TB since the 1950s". But is it really? I don’t think so. The official narrative is that "TB" was never totally eradicated; it was supposedly controlled through vaccines and pharmaceuticals like INH, yet millions still live with what’s labeled as "TB" every year. Even latent cases of TB that lurk in our bodies and can strike at any moment! Dundundun! Germ theory is nothing but fear based propaganda that keeps us all afraid and gives our control over to those who don’t have good intentions towards any of us.

According to the fraud of germ theory we should totally be fearful all the time and be vigilant to detect things like “TB” through endless annual Mantoux TB skin tests, chest X-Rays, and PCR sputum cultures (more on that fraud later). But really it is all smoke and mirrors and always has been. The rise in “TB” cases now seems too coincidental, especially with the mysterious fog blanketing the U.S. right now.

Is it plausible that arsenic could be integrated into PM2.5 and dispersed via this weird fog—perhaps using drones, as was reported in Kansas—as a covert chemical weapon, especially given our military's long history of deploying toxic agents?

I don’t buy for one second this very crafted narrative that what is purported to be “TB” is caused by a bacteria. If this narrative were true…we would have all been dead a long time ago! What are we being exposed to on purpose that is making everyone so sick for the past few weeks and by who is the trillion dollar question???

It’s hard not to see the whole history of health and illness as one giant scam. The same elites who pushed Pasteur’s "germ theory"—a fraud heavily funded by banking families like the Rothschilds and people like Cécile Furtado-Heine—can be connected to those individuals still pulling the “global health” strings today.

Look at figures like Bill Gates, who now controls global health with the same agenda. They create these fictional boogeymen, like "TB" or "viruses," to control us, while we’re actually being poisoned in plain sight. "TB" doesn’t seem like a disease at all—it looks more like arsenic poisoning, or some other form of toxic exposure. Instead of addressing the real problem, they keep us focused on the imaginary threats they’ve invented, all while continuing to profit from our suffering. The poisoning continues, just under a different guise, with the same elites at the top, controlling the narrative and the cure. We're like little lab rodents on a train that never stops, just looping endlessly around the Germ Theory Express—first stop: panic, next stop: poison, final destination: doom!

Comparing Arsenic Poisoning to Tuberculosis Symptoms

The following chart highlights the striking similarities between arsenic-based poisoning and supposed “TB” symptoms:

Implications and Misdiagnoses

Given the overlapping symptoms between arsenic poisoning and tuberculosis, it is likely that “TB” cases were actually and still could be the result of chronic arsenic exposure. The widespread use of arsenic-based pigments in wallpapers, clothing, and just about everything else created an environment where prolonged exposure was unavoidable and still persist to this day.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, doctors really couldn’t tell the difference between what was supposedly TB versus those with chemical poisoning. As a result, many people with arsenic poisoning were wrongly diagnosed with consumption (TB), leading to a fatal cycle of continued exposure to the toxins making them sick. Has anything really changed all that much in modern medicine? 🤔

Scrofula: A Forgotten Theory of Tuberculosis

Scrofula, a term once used to describe tuberculosis affecting the lymph nodes, was historically blamed on poor living conditions and malnutrition, rather than bacteria. In the 17th century, Thomas Sydenham suggested it was caused by internal imbalances in the body, a view that predated the germ theory. The discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis by Robert Koch (influenced by the work of Louis Pasteur) would later challenge this, but their work has been questioned by many for oversimplifying the true causes of disease.

Koch's didn’t even meet his own gold standard postulates, which are used to establish a direct link between a microorganism and a disease, were never fully met in the case of tuberculosis, as Mycobacterium tuberculosis was not consistently found in all cases, and not everyone exposed to it developed the disease.

Also, the idea of latent bacteria spontaneously causing TB is as flawed as the current narrative of a latent COVID virus, both said to remain dormant and strike unpredictably.

Sorry… not sorry…if you really think about this, it's downright ridiculous! I can't believe I ever bought into this nonsense for as long as I did. The theory of latent bacteria and viruses hanging out in our bodies that can activate at any time literally is just a distraction from all the poisons we are exposed to making us sick. Paaalease!

Meanwhile, the poor or lower classes, often living in toxic environments and exposed to harmful substances like arsenic and lead, were and still are at greater risk of all the wonderful symptoms associated with dis-ease. Was this widespread exposure to poisons of all kinds really due to ignorance, or was this mass poisoning of days past deliberately inflicted by elites seeking to rid themselves of the world’s riff-raff 99% (much like today)????

Misattribution of M. tuberculosis and the Flaws in TB Testing

Under the microscope or with the Mantoux test, various bacteria could be misattributed to Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis), leading to false diagnoses of tuberculosis (TB). Environmental mycobacteria, such as Mycobacterium avium, Mycobacterium smegmatis, and Mycobacterium kansasii, are often present in the environment and can show similar acid-fast staining properties as M. tuberculosis. This makes it difficult to differentiate them under a microscope, especially when looking at sputum samples or tissue cultures, where these bacteria might appear as if they are causing the disease.

The Mantoux “TB” test, which detects an immune response to the tuberculin protein, can also yield false positives for individuals who have been exposed to non-tuberculous mycobacteria or who have received the BCG vaccine. The immune system can react to these bacteria in a way that mimics a response to M. tuberculosis, leading to a positive test result even in the absence of active infection. The GeneXpert MTB/RIF PCR test, commonly used for sputum cultures in “TB” diagnosis, is highly unreliable, as it amplifies genetic material without proving the presence of an active infection or disease. Like all PCR-based diagnostics, it was never designed to confirm illness, making its use in “TB” testing yet another example of fraudulent science propping up germ theory. It’s kinda sorta sometimes accurate. Get it?

It is important to note that just because a bacteria is present in a sample—whether detected by microscopy, culture, or PCR testing—does not mean it is the cause of symptoms (cough cough must meet Koch’s Postulates). The mere presence of a microorganism does not establish it as the primary etiological (causative) factor of disease. Many bacteria, including those in the Mycobacterium genus, are opportunistic and may colonize the body without directly causing illness. These bacteria (if they are really present) could simply be reacting to a body under stress trying to get rid of the poison rather than being the root cause of the symptoms, such as chronic coughing, weight loss, and lung damage commonly associated with “TB”.

In fact, the presence of these bacteria could reflect the body's response to environmental toxins or other factors rather than an infectious disease process. This highlights a critical flaw in the conventional germ theory approach—relying solely on the identification of bacteria to diagnose diseases like “TB” fails to account for the broader picture of “immune” dysfunction (or your body being unable to maintain homeostasis), environmental exposures, and overall health that may contribute to symptom development. The idea that finding bacteria automatically means they are causing illness is part of the larger problem of misattribution, reinforcing the germ theory narrative without questioning the true underlying causes of disease.

The Poisoned Truth: How Germ Theory Distracts from the Real Cause of Disease

Germ theory has always seemed like a convenient excuse, but what if it’s just a smokescreen, a way to keep us from seeing the truth? What if the illnesses we’ve been told are caused by M. tuberculosis—and other so-called "infectious diseases"—are actually the result of something far more insidious: poisoning? Arsenic, mercury, and many MANY other chemicals have long been linked to symptoms that mimic things like “TB” and other supposed infectious diseases, but instead of focusing on these environmental dangers, we’ve been led to believe in a simplistic, bacteria-centric story that doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

The strange illnesses we’re seeing today, often diagnosed as things like “TB”, seem eerily similar to the kinds of sicknesses caused by exposure to poisons. So, what’s really in the air, water, and weather around us? Could we be drowning in toxins, all while being told it's a "germ" that's causing the problem? And the bigger question: Why have we trusted the elites—those with endless money and power—who continue to push a false narrative about disease?

It's time to stop blindly accepting the idea that invisible microbes like bacteria are the root cause of illness. The real threat might not be a microbe at all, but the toxic legacy that’s been quietly shaping our world. If arsenic and other poisons are the true culprits, we've been misled. It's time to question who benefits from keeping this truth hidden—and what they stand to gain from our ignorance.