Music is more than entertainment; it’s a universal language that resonates deeply with our consciousness, shaping how we feel, think, and even heal. At the core of this resonance is frequency—vibrations that align us with the rhythm of the cosmos or, alternatively, disrupt our natural harmony. The shift from 432Hz, often referred to as the "natural tuning," to 440Hz in the 20th century has raised profound questions about the motives behind this standardization and its impact on humanity.

432Hz: The Frequency of Life

432Hz isn’t just a number; it’s a harmonic vibration tied to the golden ratio (φ), the Fibonacci sequence, and the natural geometry of the universe. This tuning aligns with the Schumann Resonance, often called the "heartbeat of the Earth," which vibrates at 7.83Hz. When music is tuned to 432Hz, it resonates with the body’s energy centers, promoting relaxation, balance, and expanded awareness.

Ancient cultures, from the Egyptians to the Greeks, understood this intrinsic connection, incorporating it into their music, architecture, and spiritual practices. Instruments like Tibetan singing bowls and early classical works are thought to have been tuned to this frequency.

The Standardization of 440Hz

The establishment of 440Hz as the global standard was no accident. Between World Wars I and II, accelerating in the 1930s, the Rockefeller Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Navy, funded extensive research into the psychological effects of music. This work, which aimed to determine the frequencies most effective for creating emotional distress, mass hysteria, and even psychopathology, was part of a broader agenda of control.

It was recently revealed that The Beatles were barred from performing in Israel following an investigation that prompted the education ministry to conclude the Beatles’ performances caused: "[H]ysteria and mass disorder. . . There is no musical or artistic experience here, but a sensual display that arouses feelings of aggression replete with sexual stimuli."(26)

At that time, the Israeli Mossad was effectively tracking Her Majesty’s Secret Service (MI6) and CIA’s military interests, as it had been since WWII.(6,10,14) In 1938. the British-American radio and television cartel was funded and administered by the Rockefeller Foundation, also funding Jewish hate and administering Nazi eugenics.(29) The Anglo-American media connection was

evidenced by Michele Hilmes.(15) Tobias noted the Foundation-

funded investigations extended to “‘average tolerance of sound effects of

different intensities and of different frequencies,’ or… the effectiveness of sound in

relation to different noise levels… (Page 66). “[T]he clear interest here seems to

be in the ‘dramatic’ use emphasized in . . . bringing audiences, with the use of the

‘sensory appeal’ of sound effects, to states of ‘mass hysteria.’”(8) On August 31, 1957, hysterical crowds trampled people, including Canadian reporter, John Kirkwood, who wrote: “It was like watching a demented army swarm down the hillside to do battle in the plain when those frenzied teenagers stormed the field. Elvis and his music played a small part in the dizzy circus. The big show was provided by Vancouver teenagers, transformed into writhing, frenzied idiots of delight by the savage jungle beat music. A hard, bitter core of teenage troublemakers turned Elvis Presley’s one-night stand at the Empire Stadium into the most disgusting exhibition of mass hysteria and lunacy this city has ever witnessed. Colonel Parker also enjoyed reading the accounts of the

riot the next day.”(16) During WWI, US Navy suppressed patents owned by the major companies involved with radio manufacture in the US facilitated the Brit’s war effort. All production of radio equipment at that time was allocated for the Army and Navy. The Navy sought to maintain a Rockefeller-administered military-government monopoly over the radio industry featuring advances in wireless radio. It turns out that Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’s manager, was suspect for illegally joining the U.S. Army illegally as a European immigrant. He broke his co-management contract with Hank Snow for exclusive control over Elvis’s career, developed Presley’s contact with RCA, and worked under the

alias of “Col. Tom Parker,” a name that he secretly stole from his Army base commander, Captain Tom Parker. His real name was Andreas Cornelis

("Andries") van Kuijk.(17)

Thus, the Empire Stadium “riot” pleasing to “Parker” was most likely a successful US military-RCA experiment to induce “mass hysteria,” especially since RCA, according to Tobias, was a major participant in the Rockefeller Foundation-

funded research to musically produce this precise audience impact.(8)

The effort included prominent figures like Harold Burris-Meyer, an audio engineer and drama instructor at Stevens Institute of Technology. Burris-Meyer’s contributions included designing speaker arrays for military aircraft, used to provoke emotional and psychological disarray among enemy forces.

Notably, this initiative had roots in Nazi Germany. Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, was an early advocate of 440Hz, recognizing its potential to destabilize emotions and promote conformity.

Hitler and Goebbels. Image from https://www.sfgate.com/books/article/Hitler-s-henchmen-what-they-did-to-gain-power-2397583.php

The collaboration between Nazi efforts and the Rockefeller Foundation’s research further cemented the adoption of 440Hz. Both sought to centralize control over human behavior, using frequency as a tool for psychological manipulation.

This research aligned with the Rockefeller agenda of centralizing power and influence over public perception. The Princeton Radio Project, along with other Rockefeller-funded initiatives, further explored how acoustic vibrations could manipulate emotions and behavior on a mass scale.

Notably, the Rockefeller Foundation’s involvement also intersected with the restructuring of American medicine. Abraham Flexner, funded by the Foundation, advanced a report that sidelined natural healing in favor of petrochemical-based medicine—a move that mirrored their goals in the realm of music.

The Rockefeller Foundation has long been linked to depopulation efforts. This agenda traces back to their support for eugenics—a belief in "racial hygiene" that was adopted by the Nazis. Alongside funding eugenics research, the Rockefellers also influenced cultural control through the introduction of A=440Hz tuning for music in 1910, which connected sound frequencies to the manipulation of human consciousness. This was part of a broader plan to control society, spearheaded by individuals like Ernst Rudin, who pushed for racial purity laws that fueled horrific Nazi policies.

Poisoning Consciousness Through Music

According to archives and documented studies, the push to adopt 440Hz was part of a larger strategy to impose disharmony and disconnection on the public. This frequency disrupts the natural alignment fostered by 432Hz, pulling the mind into a fragmented and reactive state. It’s no coincidence that this initiative coincided with the Rockefeller Foundation’s investments in industries that benefited from societal stress and disconnection—from pharmaceuticals to media conglomerates.

Even within the arts, figures like Theodor Adorno and Hanns Eisler contributed to projects exploring the weaponization of music. While some, like Eisler, opposed the militarization of culture, their work still played a role in advancing these objectives. Eisler’s eventual deportation after years of harassment by the FBI highlights the contentious nature of these experiments.

The US Navy’s Musical Manipulations (This whole article is definitely worth reading)

Besides the U.S. Navy’s administrative control over the National Public Health Service in America, this branch of the military has always been at the forefront of war research, including biological weaponry, virology, genetics. electro-genetics,

DNA recombinomics, technical developments in electronics, communications, and signaling, and military intelligence bearing on the subject of frequencies required for producing “mass hysteria.” Rather than researching electromagnetic and bioacoustic methods of promoting peaceful co-existence, the Navy has invested in space-based weaponry, including satellite communications useful in advancing psychotronic warfare for population control. (10, 29). In short, US Naval Intelligence oversees or administers the most advanced science in the fields

of energy, bioenergy, and communications on behalf of global industrialists. Nuclear, radiological, biological, chemical, and musical weapons for controlling humanity most profitably and effectively fall within the Navy’s jurisdiction.(10)

Reclaiming the Natural Tuning

Understanding the shift to 440Hz isn’t just about revisiting history; it’s about recognizing how sound shapes consciousness. For decades, powerful entities like the Rockefeller Foundation, in collaboration with other parasitic “elites”, have strategically manipulated our understanding of science, medicine, and even music to maintain control over humanity. By erasing or distorting natural knowledge, they have disconnected us from tools that promote health, harmony, and higher awareness.

Reclaiming 432Hz isn’t merely about tuning music differently; it’s about challenging the systems that have deliberately fostered dissonance and disease for profit and power. The return to 432Hz represents a collective awakening—an opportunity to realign with the frequencies that support life, creativity, and connection. It’s a call to rediscover the suppressed truths of our history and embrace a future built on authenticity and resonance with natural laws.

By understanding the power of sound and its influence on the mind and body, we take a vital step in reclaiming not just our health, but also our agency as individuals and communities. The path forward lies in questioning imposed narratives, reconnecting with nature’s inherent wisdom, and restoring the harmony that has been systematically stripped away. Break free from the imposed chaos and tune back into the natural rhythm of existence.