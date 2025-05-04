Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
4h

😅

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/covid-19/the-ivermectin-games/

----

Go to 1:19 for a real IVM commercial from the 70s.

Would actually mesh nicely with that spoof spot that you linked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Pirate Studebaker's avatar
Pirate Studebaker
1h

I feel sorry for horses.

Thanks for your article. Somehow I knew not to take it. Along with everything else on offer.

God Bless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture