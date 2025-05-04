⚠️ Warning: May randomly feature scenes from Magic Mike—because apparently that's how my brain copes with corruption and chemical castration. Proceed if you're okay with pelvic thrusts and existential dread. 💃😵‍💫

You took the horse paste. You fought the system. You owned the libs.

But now… you're sitting alone, pants on, scrolling WebMD at 2 a.m. wondering:

“Why hasn’t my partner initiated anything since I started my anti-WHO crusade?”

Buckle up. We’re going to the stable — but not for the reason you think.

🐀 The Rat Trials: Libido on Life Support

One study out of Brazil (yep, we’re starting with rats, because science™) found that male rats treated with ivermectin had delayed sexual behavior — like, a willing female rat was ready to go, and the male just sat there like she’d queued up a TED Talk about artisanal composting.

Translation: The rats lost their mojo.

Like, 2008 financial collapse levels of performance anxiety.

🍆 From Stallion to Stud No More: The Crash Continues

Another study showed ivermectin-treated male rats experienced reduced testosterone, dopamine, and serotonin levels — you know, those things that help you feel frisky, happy, and interested in literally anything.

Recap:

You’re tired.

You’re moody.

You’re anxious.

Your libido has packed its bags.

But wait — there's more.

💋 The Lady Rats: “Nah, I'm Good”

In a 2014 study, female rats given ivermectin weren’t feeling the spark either.

Researchers observed a marked reduction in lordosis behavior, a.k.a. the classic female rat “I’m into this” pose. Instead, they ghosted harder than your Hinge match from 2019.

Yes, it’s rats. But your hair gel, shampoo, and Viagra? All tested on rodents first. You think you're above the rat data now?

👩‍🔬 Generational Drama: It's Not Just You

Hold up — it gets weirder. A 2024 study found that female offspring of ivermectin-exposed males had increased same-sex preference and altered mating behaviors. This isn’t just some temporary libido limp. This is intergenerational weirdness.

So not only might your sex drive fizzle — but your future kids could be born with

”reshuffled” instincts, too.

🧬 Enter DES: A Familiar Nightmare

Still think this sounds outlandish? Let me introduce you to DES — diethylstilbestrol. Pushed on pregnant women from the 1940s–1970s, it was hyped as a miracle to prevent miscarriage, help with menopause, shrink prostate cancer, treat breast cancer, acne, and more.

Reality? It wrecked hormone systems, caused miscarriages, deformed reproductive organs, caused infertility, increased rates of rare vaginal and cervical cancers, was linked to breast cancer, and yes — it’s been associated with higher rates of same-sex attraction in offspring.

After three decades of disaster? Quiet recall. No media circus. Just a cold corporate ghosting. And right when DES disappeared? Avermectins — the ivermectin family — slid in. No warning, no pause, just a label swap and a new PR campaign.

Coincidence? Sure, and Epstein and Virginia Giuffre killed themselves.

Okay, look — I know this might sound a little tin foil hat. But can any of us really trust that what they say is in that little bottle is actually what's in there? Like, yes, I have no proof... but what if DES was actually the miracle Ivermectin? Or what if Ivermectin was something else entirely? How would we really know? And where the hell did this stuff even realllly come from?

🧬 Modern-Day Eugenics With a Friendly Label

Let’s drop the polite fiction: this isn’t about preventing the “COVID”. It’s about biological redirection with a smiley sticker and preferential social media algorithms.

DES altered babies. For decades. Ivermectin, DES’s corporate rebound, just might be doing the same — quietly.

This is the long game of behavioral nudging. Change hormones here, tweak sex drive there. You’re not a patient — you’re a beta test with a pulse. 🧪💉

Ivermectin isn’t saving you from a germ. It might be:

– Curb-stomping your libido like it owes you money 😵‍💫

– Flipping your hormones so hard the rats started exploring new lifestyles 🐀🌈

– Giving your fertility a one-way ticket to Nowhereville 🚫🍼

– Doing exactly what the globalist chem lab fantasy squad would love it to do 💉🔮

But hey—Woooooooh! How about that Ivermectin! 🎉 Because nothing says “resistance” like swallowing the next Merck phase of the program with a big ol’ freedom grin.

And no one’s telling you—because just like with DES, they’ve already ghosted that chapter and moved on to the next lab rat roulette. Spin the wheel, folks 🧪🎰—today’s mystery molecule might shrink your ovaries, libido, might make you gay, and boost your Wi-Fi signal.

Oh sure, ivermectin definitely doesn’t cause any reproductive issues—because, you know, Africa’s population is booming, so that just proves everything's fine, right? That’s the logic we’re supposed to swallow 🙄. Never mind the inconvenient animal studies showing decreased sperm count, shrunken testes 🥜, and libido suppression in mammals who, let’s be honest, weren’t even exposed to Twitter. Nope, can’t be true because—cue Tess Lawrie voice—“Look at Africa’s fertility rates!” 🍼

As if birth rates in resource-extracted, over-surveilled regions somehow negate pharmacological effects. And while we’re at it—can we really trust any of the population data we’re spoon-fed? Who’s doing the counting, and for what agenda? 🕵️‍♂️ These are the same institutions that couldn’t tell a PCR false positive from a toaster 🔌🍞, but now we’re supposed to believe their demographic spreadsheets are gospel? 📊🙏 Please. Trusting population stats without tearing into the motives behind them is like letting Monsanto cater your detox retreat—here’s your kale smoothie with a side of Roundup, sweetie 🥬☠️🧃.

🤠 Final Thoughts From the Saddle

You wanted to resist the narrative. You wanted to unplug from the matrix.

But now you’re lying in bed with the libido of a houseplant, wondering why your hormones feel like they were exposed to 5G and divorce court at the same time.

Do you want to fight the system… or do you want to feel something again?

Because based on the science?

You probably can’t do both.