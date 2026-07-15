Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Carole
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The soaps have dealt with the big C for years. A relatively new soap on CBS currently has a main character fighting the worst type of breast cancer which is genetic and the granddaughter who supposedly inherited the gene is considering a prophylactic double mastectomy to protect herself. (Shades of Angelina Jolie!). So much for love in the afternoon brought to you from Pfizer, et al. Back in the early 1960’s when the Marlboro man was still on TV, our house had a sticker placed on the sidelight window of the front door listing the seven warning signs of cancer.

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