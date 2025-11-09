Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

Indeed, The Science™ is quite fishy. Thanks for this!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture