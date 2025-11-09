Yesterday I had the distinct “pleasure” of being talked down to by what can only be described as a statistics deity, a self-anointed guardian of all that is quantitative and unquestionable. I was merely a pebble in the tread of their imported Italian shoes, a mortal in the temple of significance values. By the time the call ended, I was equal parts irritated and intrigued. Out of sheer curiosity, I started digging into the machinery that keeps this kind of academic arrogance humming and that is when I stumbled across a gleaming new concept called the liquid biopsy. The more I read, the more my tin-foil-lined brain started sparking. If cancer diagnostics and genetic testing are now multi-trillion-dollar (even though they try to say it is only in the billions it way more) empires built on molecular whispers in a drop of blood, maybe the better questions are does anyone really have cancer, is DNA and genetics nothing but a massive hoax, and can we trust any of this turbo cancer hype.

From Nuclein to Genetic Empires

Friedrich Miescher’s 1869 isolation of “nuclein” from pus-soaked bandages and salmon sperm is usually presented as the beginning of molecular genetics, but when you step back, the story is full of unanswered questions. He supposedly discovered a phosphorus-rich substance in cell nuclei that would later be called DNA, yet he could not sequence it, visualize it, or understand its function. Who funded his work and why remains unclear. How much of what we think we know about his discovery is fact and how much is interpretation shaped by later scientists and institutions is hard to tell. His work eventually laid the foundation for RNA research, genomics, and an entire industry of genetic testing, precision medicine, and liquid biopsies worth trillions of dollars. Looking back, there is so much uncertainty and suspicious coincidence in the history of science that it is fair to ask whether we can trust any of it without questioning who benefits and why.

Royal Rife and the Machinery of Modern Science

In the 1930s and 1940s, Royal Raymond Rife claimed to have identified what he called the cancer virus and to have destroyed it using precise frequencies that caused the organism to break apart. His work focused entirely on frequencies, which was not yet central to the medical story. Rife also built a powerful microscope that he said could observe living microbes in real time, something mainstream science later claimed was impossible. His findings were largely dismissed or buried, and his name faded as genetics and pharmaceutical research took center stage. Each breakthrough is accompanied by new technologies, new dependencies, and new costs, yet public health outcomes continue to decline in many areas. Whether by design or inertia, science often evolves as a carefully managed story, one that promises salvation while leaving ordinary people sicker, more confused, and more dependent than ever.

The Double Helix That Grew a Legend

The celebrated discovery of DNA’s double helix by Watson and Crick in 1953 is often presented as a triumph of genius, but the story is far murkier than textbooks admit. Photograph 51, taken by Rosalind Franklin in 1952, is treated as definitive proof of the double helix, yet it was created under highly artificial conditions. The DNA was crystallized, soaked in salts, and manipulated in ways that bear little resemblance to how it exists naturally in living cells. How much of Watson and Crick’s model came from independent insight and how much came from interpreting a heavily engineered artifact is unclear. Do we really know who funded their work or what they truly gained by publishing it? The selective interpretation, the heroic narrative, and the prestige of their institutions made their model stick as unquestionable fact, even though the evidence itself was mediated, curated, and far from naturally observed.

1977: Tumor DNA in the Blood

In 1977, researchers began reporting that fragments of DNA from tumors could be detected circulating in the blood of cancer patients. This was presented as a conceptual breakthrough toward the idea of a liquid biopsy, yet very little is publicly known about who funded these experiments or what institutional pressures may have shaped their interpretations. The findings were celebrated as revolutionary, but the methods were rudimentary and relied on assumptions that were not fully verified. Were the researchers pursuing pure scientific curiosity, or were subtle incentives from emerging biotech companies and medical research boards shaping the narrative? The notion that DNA in the blood could reflect tumor activity became widely cited, yet it is up for debate how much of this story was scientific observation and how much was interpretation shaped to fit a narrative.

1994: Dennis Lo and Fetal DNA

Dr. Dennis Lo, first at the University of Oxford and later at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, is credited with identifying fetal DNA circulating in maternal plasma in 1994. This discovery is celebrated as a milestone that enabled noninvasive prenatal testing and later influenced cancer detection methods. Yet the funding and institutional context are murky. Oxford has long-standing connections with government research councils and private foundations, and Lo’s move to Hong Kong positioned him at the intersection of academic prestige and commercial opportunity. Did these pressures influence how the findings were interpreted and promoted? Lo’s work was hailed as pioneering, but when viewed skeptically, the story reads like a carefully curated narrative where future profit potential may have mattered as much as the science itself.

2000s: The Rise of ctDNA and Commercial Liquid Biopsies

In the 2000s, researchers such as Nitzan Rosenfeld and teams at Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, and Stanford University began applying DNA sequencing and PCR-based methods to detect circulating tumor DNA, circulating tumor cells, and extracellular vesicles in blood. Circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, consists of fragments of genetic material said to shed from tumors into the bloodstream, supposedly allowing researchers to monitor cancer activity without ever touching the tumor itself.

“Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is found in serum and plasma fractions from blood . The mechanism of ctDNA release is unknown, though apoptosis , necrosis , and active secretion from tumor cells have been hypothesized. Once ctDNA is isolated, it can be sequenced for mutational analysis.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Circulating_tumor_DNA

These studies were framed as revolutionary advances in cancer monitoring and early detection. Yet this scientific enthusiasm coincided with the rapid emergence of biotech companies such as Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine, and Grail, whose funding and commercial stakes were deeply intertwined with the research. Each announcement of a new breakthrough brought flashy new technologies, elaborate protocols, and promises of life-saving precision medicine (even for people who don’t have any symptoms of having “cancer”), but these developments also created new dependencies, higher costs, and complex clinical pathways that may have disproportionately benefited investors and institutions rather than patients.

Wonder what the true cost would be today with all the “new and improved” diagnostics that include people who don’t even have any cancer symptoms? Which begs the question do they really have cancer? Image from https://researchforcancerawareness.weebly.com/costs-of-treating-cancer.html

Meanwhile, public health outcomes for the general population did not necessarily improve, and cancers continued to rise in prevalence and severity.

How much of the hype was driven by independent scientific curiosity and how much was shaped by marketing, prestige, and potential profit is impossible to untangle. Can we really believe the science behind the cancer industry?

The narrative of liquid biopsies reads less like a natural evolution of science and more like a story carefully constructed to sustain a multi-trillion-dollar industry, one where the promise of salvation often overshadows scrutiny and results in increasing complexity without clear public benefit.

mRNA Vaccines and Liquid Biopsies: Parallel Narratives

It is intriguing to consider how the rise of mRNA vaccine technology and the development of liquid biopsy could have progressed in parallel. Both rely on advanced molecular biology, circulating nucleic acids, and high-sensitivity detection techniques, and both are framed as cutting-edge breakthroughs promising health and precision. The rollout of mRNA vaccines after the COVID-19 pandemic showcased the ability to deploy nucleic acid–based technologies at scale, while liquid biopsies quietly gained regulatory approval in October 2020, largely under the radar. One could speculate that mRNA platforms helped normalize the concept of manipulating and monitoring genetic material, making the public and investors more comfortable with circulating DNA as a diagnostic tool. From a financial and strategic perspective, these developments could serve multiple agendas: boosting investor confidence, expanding multi-billion-dollar diagnostic markets, and positioning new technologies as indispensable for health monitoring, all while creating ongoing dependencies on these expensive (and useless) tests. The timing and co-emergence of these technologies suggest a convergence of scientific innovation, regulatory permissiveness, and market incentives that warrants critical scrutiny.

FDA approves liquid biopsy NGS companion diagnostic test for multiple cancers and biomarkers On October 26 and November 6, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved the liquid biopsy next-generation sequencing-based FoundationOne Liquid CDx test (Foundation Medicine, Inc.) as a companion diagnostic device for multiple additional biomarkers detected in cell free-DNA isolated from plasma specimens. The companion diagnostic indications in the October 26 approval are 1) to identify mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes in patients with ovarian cancer eligible for treatment with rucaparib (RUBRACA, Clovis Oncology, Inc.), 2) to identify ALK rearrangements in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) eligible for treatment with alectinib (ALECENSA, Genentech USA, Inc). and 3) to identify mutations in the PIK3CA gene in patients with breast cancer eligible for treatment with alpelisib (PIQRAY, Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation). On November 6, FDA approved the FoundationOne Liquid CDx test as a companion diagnostic device to identify mutations in BRCA1, BRCA2 and ATM genes in patients with metastatic castration resistance prostate cancer (mCRPC) eligible for treatment with olaparib (LYNPARZA, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP). FoundationOne Liquid CDx approval as a companion diagnostic for rucaparib, alpelisib, alectinib, and olaparib was based on the retrospective testing with FoundationOne Liquid CDx of available plasma samples from patients enrolled in four clinical trials that supported the approval of associated therapeutics. Efficacy for rucaparib, alpelisib, alectinib, and olaparib was shown to be maintained in patients with confirmed BRCA1 and/or BRCA2 gene alterations, PIK3CA mutations, ALK rearrangement, and BRCA1, BRCA2, and/or ATM gene alterations, respectively, by FoundationOne Liquid CDx. If the specific mutations and alterations associated with these approvals are not detected in the blood, then a tumor biopsy should be performed to determine if the specific mutations and alterations are present. View the Summary of Safety and Effectiveness for the FoundationOne® Liquid CDx test (P200006 and P200016). The FoundationOne Liquid CDx test was granted Breakthrough Device designation, in which the FDA provides intensive interaction and guidance to the company on efficient device development. A description of the FDA Breakthrough Device program can be found at Breakthrough Devices Program Guidance for Industry and Food and Drug Administration Staff. Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA’s MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088. For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE’s Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

Questioning Cancer Diagnoses and Liquid Biopsies

I am far from a cold-hearted person, but after losing my grandfather, a war veteran, to what was called brain cancer following the COVID mRNA vaccines and hearing countless stories of people dying suddenly from cancers, I can’t help but question how his or others diagnoses was made. Was a liquid biopsy involved? Did he truly have cancer, or does anyone really? What is cancer, if we don’t even fully understand it? Everywhere you look, we hear about these so-called turbo cancers and rising incidence rates, yet the definition remains elusive and only to be understood by those deities of all things SCIENCE. PCR, which is central to liquid biopsy tests, is nothing but smoke and mirrors. It amplifies tiny fragments of supposed DNA until they appear significant, even when they may mean nothing at all. Once someone is labeled with a cancer diagnosis, that label sticks. From that moment, patients are plunged into a regimen of pharmaceuticals, interventions, and treatments that often do more harm than good, leaving them sicker and more dependent while the industry profits. The tests, the diagnoses, and the ensuing treatments create a self-reinforcing cycle that benefits nobody but those selling the narrative.