Share this postBodhisattvas Betty🦋THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT ⁂ Elevate your Vibration ⁂ Positive Aura Cleanse ⁂ 432Hz MusicCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore🦋THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT ⁂ Elevate your Vibration ⁂ Positive Aura Cleanse ⁂ 432Hz MusicNamaste! Me StuffMar 24, 20258Share this postBodhisattvas Betty🦋THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT ⁂ Elevate your Vibration ⁂ Positive Aura Cleanse ⁂ 432Hz MusicCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42Share8Share this postBodhisattvas Betty🦋THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT ⁂ Elevate your Vibration ⁂ Positive Aura Cleanse ⁂ 432Hz MusicCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42Share
To understand the secrets of the universe, think in terms of frequency and vibrations.
Maybe so.
https://www.facebook.com/reel/4059986637568899
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEyG9LUO8UV/
What else has been hidden from us peeps besides our aura (bio-field)?
https://store.barbarabrennan.com/products/hands-of-light
We are meant to move.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3164937-the-golden-seven-plus-one
Knowledge of the Creator's intelligent design?
Golden Ratio @ 32:34 time stamp.
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/smhp-pedophile-satanist-trumps-golden
Very relzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz