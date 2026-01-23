Modern molecular biology tells a clean, confident story. There is “DNA”. It is transcribed into “messenger RNA”. That “RNA” carries information like a digital file. “Ribosomes” read it. “Proteins” appear. End of story. That story has been repeated so many times that it feels like observation when it is actually interpretation layered on top of interpretation, reinforced by tools that only work if you already accept the premise. When you peel the narrative back to its experimental core, what you find is not a clearly observed informational molecule, but a long history of proxy measurements, permissive systems, and charge-driven biological effects that were rebranded as meaning. The deeper you go, the less this looks like clean science and the more it looks like a belief system stabilized by questionable technology after the fact.

Frog Eggs, Permissive Biology, and the Birth of an Assumption

In the 1960s and early 1970s, molecular biology had a problem. “Proteins” were clearly being made in cells, but no one had ever directly observed a discrete molecular courier carrying instructions from “DNA” to “ribosomes”. What they had instead were experimental systems that behaved in useful ways, especially the Xenopus frog oocyte. Frog eggs are enormous cells packed with “ribosomes”, enzymes, and metabolic machinery. They are translation factories. Inject almost any nucleic-acid-rich extract into them and they will produce “protein”. This made them ideal as an assay, but disastrous as proof.

Charles Daniel Lane, his mother was from the Rothschild banking dynasty, used these frog eggs to try and demonstrate the existence of what would later be called “messenger RNA.” Lane injected RNA fractions and observed downstream activity, which was interpreted as proof of message delivery. Not because a discrete molecule was observed. Not because a ribosome was seen reading it. But because a permissive system produced a signal, and the model required a messenger. This was inference, not observation.

The experimental readouts that supported this conclusion were not visualizations of molecules. They were radioactive labeling, sedimentation rates, electrophoretic mobility, enzyme susceptibility, and density gradients. Every one of these methods measures physical behavior like mass, charge, and movement in a field. None of them measure meaning. None of them demonstrate that a molecule is carrying symbolic information in the way the metaphor implies. And they use big fancy-schmancy terms to talk over people’s heads as if somehow the more complex sounding it is, the more true it is. If something migrated like “RNA”, bound like “RNA”, and was degraded by RNase, it was called “RNA”. If a downstream signal appeared afterward, it was called “messenger RNA”. The logic closed on itself.

What Was Really Being Measured Was Charge

From the beginning, molecular biology did not track messages. It tracked electrochemical behavior. Electrophoresis separates molecules by charge and size. Sedimentation depends on mass and density. Enzyme digestion is defined by what the enzyme is said to target. Autoradiography detects signal rather than structure. These tools do not identify essence. They identify behavior under imposed conditions. So when early researchers said they were isolating “messenger RNA” in vivo (in real life), what they were actually isolating were charged molecules behaving in a certain way in an electric field that triggered downstream activity in an extremely permissive system. That distinction matters now more than ever.

Do These Things Really Exist?

Once you strip away narrative confidence, a deeper question emerges: do “ribosomes” exist as machines? Do “proteins” exist as objects? Does “RNA” exist as a message? What people usually mean when they say something exists in science is not that it has been directly perceived as a discrete object. They mean that a set of experimental signals behaved in a repeatable way under artificial conditions, and those signals were grouped under a name. Take “protein synthesis”. No one has ever watched a “ribosome” read “RNA” inside a living cell and assemble a “protein” step by step. What researchers observe are indirect outputs: a radioactive label appears, a band appears on a gel, a peak appears in a mass spectrum. These are interpreted as “protein synthesis” because the model requires it. The existence of the “protein” is inferred from downstream effects, not observed as a bounded object acting with intention.

What a Protein Really Is

If you dig even deeper, a “protein” itself is not inherently a machine or functional object. It is a polymer of amino acids, each a tiny charged chemical with a shape, stickiness, and polarity. The so-called “amino acid” is just a small molecule with an “amino” group that can carry positive charge, a “carboxyl” group that can carry negative charge, and a side chain that may be bulky, sticky, or water-repelling. The folding of these amino acids into a “protein” is entirely physics-driven: hydrophobic parts hide from water, charged parts attract or repel, and the chain settles into a low-energy configuration. The resulting folded glob is what is called a “protein,” but it does not inherently perform a task. Its apparent “function” emerges from how other molecules in its environment interact with its shape and charge. In other words, when a “protein” appears after injecting “mRNA”, what has actually happened is that a charged polymer (nanoparticle) has folded and reacted with other electrically-charged molecules. Its appearance is treated as evidence of message delivery, but there is no direct observation of intent or instruction being executed.

How “DNA”, “RNA”, and “Ribosomes” Are Said to Exist

“DNA” is said to exist because extracted material absorbs light, binds dyes, sediments at specific rates, and can be amplified by enzymes designed to copy assumed sequences. None of this requires “DNA” to exist as a stable informational blueprint in a living cell. It requires that negatively charged polymers behave consistently in vitro (in a lab setting). “RNA” is said to exist because fractions migrate differently, are susceptible to RNases, and correlate with downstream signal changes. This demonstrates chemical behavior, not a message. “Ribosomes” are said to exist because electron-dense regions appear in fixed, toxicly-stained cells, and in vitro (in a lab) assemblies can catalyze peptide formation under controlled conditions. What is never shown is a “ribosome” as a naturally bounded machine operating autonomously inside a living system.

Seeing Is Not Seeing

Electron microscopy is often invoked as proof. It is not. Electron microscopy (EM) shows electron density after fixation, staining, slicing, and bombardment. The resulting image is interpreted using templates of what researchers expect to see. If the expectation is “ribosome”, ribosome-like density becomes a ribosome. Change the preparation or expectations, and the image changes. PCR behaves the same way. It amplifies sequences assumed to exist. Amplification in a tube is not proof of natural existence. This is exactly how virology cemented itself: claims first, fancy words second, images interpreted as proof. Molecular biology followed the same trajectory, just with better graphics and vocabulary.

Fast Forward to Lipid Nanoparticles and the Return of Charge

Modern “mRNA” therapies rely on lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which are not passive envelopes. They are active electrochemical objects, carrying ionizable lipids whose purpose is to change charge depending on pH. The literature calls this pKa (but I think of it more as a zeta potential). The body experiences it as surface charge.

The Science:

“LNP electric charge is known to control in vivo distribution and expression of mRNA-LNPs for intravascular (IV) administration. Reducing the amount of cationic lipid in mRNA-LNPs created a negative LNP, due to an excess of anionic mRNA, that targeted the spleen after IV injection, versus positively charged LNPs targeting the lung16. Similar charge-mediated targeting with IV delivery was also achieved using standard LNPs and mixing in a permanently cationic lipid or a permanently anionic lipid to endow the LNPs with a net positive, net negative, or an intermediate net charge that targeted the lungs, spleen, and liver, respectively7. Although charge-mediated targeting has not been examined for intramuscular (IM) administration, many studies that analyze expression after IM injection do find a systemic trafficking of mRNA-LNPs that strongly express in the liver very quickly, while simultaneously expressing in muscle and draining lymph nodes17,18,19. These particular LNPs apparently enter the vasculature after IM injection and subsequently express in liver hepatocytes possibly due to passive ApoE-mediated targeting20. Systemic mRNA-LNP distribution and off target expression of immunogens could however generate systemic cytokines, activate complement, amplify the frequency or severity of adverse events that have been observed in recent clinical trials21,22, and/or impair immune response generation23. Only one prior study has been published for the optimization of the ionizable lipid in mRNA-LNPs for IM administration of vaccines, focusing mainly on increasing the degradability of the lipid to improve tolerability13.”

Moderna’s lipid nanoparticles typically use the cationic (which means positively charge) lipid SM-102, while Pfizer/BioNTech’s LNPs use ALC-0315, both positively charged. These LNPs are developed by the companies themselves, creating proprietary formulations for their “mRNA” vaccines. But shouldn’t something like this be completely transparent? Who actually conducted research to show how these charged particles behave once inside the body, how their charge might shift in situ, or how they interact with “proteins”, “membranes”, and supposed “immune” sensors? The literature does not provide these answers clearly.

In plain language, this means the body decides where these particles go based on charge, not intention. Intramuscular injection does not stay local. Systemic distribution happens immediately, with “protein” appearing in liver, muscle, lymph nodes…anywhere electrochemical conditions allow. The downstream signals interpreted as “protein expression” are the consequence of charge-driven redistribution and interaction with host systems, not evidence that a message was read or a ribosome performed an orchestrated job.

Explanation Like I am Explaining it to a Child

Throw glitter into a swimming pool. Sparkles appear on the walls, floor, and floating in clumps. Someone tells you each sparkle had a map and purpose. Reality: water, motion, static, and surfaces moved the glitter. Measuring sparkles later does not prove a destination or intention. Early biology saw sparkles and invented a map. Modern biology throws smarter glitter, calls it targeted delivery, and markets it as precision therapy. But this science does not act the same way in real life as it does in a lab setting and this is quite disturbing and should have way more attention given to it.

The Uncomfortable Conclusion

Molecular biology did not begin with direct observation of informational molecules. It began with functional inference in permissive systems. Charge, not meaning, was always the active variable. Modern “mRNA” therapies do not escape this history. They amplify it with more sophisticated chemistry and better rhetoric. Calling it Science™ does not make the foundation less speculative. Adding trademarks, fancy acronyms, and Nobel prizes does not turn inference into observation. The question is no longer whether “proteins” appear. They do. The question is whether the story we are told about why they appear is honest about how much of it is assumption, how much is electrochemistry, and how much is narrative continuity protecting a model that was never solid. The literature itself already admits it: distribution, expression, and immune effects are charge-driven, off-target, and highly probabilistic. That is the science. Everything else is storytelling. And in this case, it seems to be quite the fictional novel.