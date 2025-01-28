Image from https://cosmos.ualr.edu

The Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies (COSMOS), based at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, markets itself as a cutting-edge research center.

https://cosmos.ualr.edu/

Beneath the surface, however, lies a network of high-powered affiliations and projects that warrant closer scrutiny. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Nitin Agarwal, COSMOS has raised eyebrows for its ties to military and governmental agencies, as well as its forays into social media monitoring under the guise of combating “misinformation.”

https://cosmos.ualr.edu

Who Is Nitin Agarwal?

Dr. Nitin Agarwal, the founder and director of COSMOS, is no stranger to the world of government contracts and defense-related funding.

Holding the Jerry L. Maulden-Entergy Endowed Chair and serving as a Distinguished Professor of Information Science at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Agarwal has raked in over $25 million in funding from powerful institutions such as:

Department of Defense (DoD)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Department of State

National Science Foundation (NSF)

Agarwal frequently appears at global forums, including NATO’s StratCom Centre of Excellence in Riga, Latvia, where he discusses strategies for combating propaganda and misinformation.

These affiliations suggest a deep entanglement with state and military apparatuses, raising questions about the true purpose of his research.

But Agarwal isn’t the only figure worth examining. COSMOS collaborates with a global network of researchers from over 15 countries. Yet, details about these individuals and their connections are often shrouded in obscurity. Transparency does not seem to be COSMOS’ strong suit.

What Does COSMOS Do?

On paper, COSMOS develops tools and methodologies to analyze social media behavior and digital influence. Some of its flagship projects include:

BTracker : A tool to monitor blogs and identify patterns of information dissemination.

VTracker: Focused on analyzing YouTube content for influence operations.

While these tools are marketed as neutral and scientific, their applications are anything but benign. COSMOS’ research has been deployed to:

Study anti-NATO and anti-West propaganda.

Investigate COVID-19 “misinformation” campaigns.

Analyze patterns of “violent extremism” online.

https://cosmos.ualr.edu

What’s particularly troubling is the implication of such tools in surveillance and narrative control. Under the pretense of fighting “misinformation,” COSMOS appears to have positioned itself as a watchdog for government and military interests, potentially suppressing dissenting voices and alternative viewpoints.

Dr. Nitin Agarwal and his Role in Shaping the COVID-19 Narrative

Dr. Nitin Agarwal, a professor at the University of Arkansas and the head of the Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies (COSMOS), seems to have played a pivotal role in shaping the official COVID-19 narrative through his research on “misinformation”. Funded by the U.S. Army Research Office and recognized by global organizations like the WHO, his work focused on combating what was framed as misinformation that hindered public health efforts.

Dr. Nitin Agarwal. https://ualr.edu/news/2024/01/16/cosmos-success-story/

COSMOS collaborated closely with government bodies, including the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, to track COVID-19 “misinformation” which helped push the message of vaccine safety and efficacy, reinforcing the narrative of a global misinformation threat. Which is odd because she was stating that she was stopping Biden’s vaccine mandates, but she was involved in the tracking of COVID-19 “misinformation” and “disinformation” and she also used tax payer funding for pro-vaccine messaging. Pro-vaccine? Pro-choice? Personal freedom? Social monitoring of “misinformation” and “disinformation”? She’s all over the place. Did anyone really notice?

https://x.com/LGRutledge

https://x.com/LGRutledge

https://x.com/LGRutledge

Kinda hard to serve two masters, but something seemed to have gotten her elected as Lieutenant Governor in 2023.

I wonder how people knew that she was working with COSMOS, which collected their data to check for COVID-19 “misinformation” or “disinformation” all for the greater good (supposedly)? But what all really happened with the vast amounts of data that were collected on far more than just individuals in Arkansas? And what master does she really serve is the question??? Not making claims of facts here, but it seems kinda sus.

https://x.com/LGRutledge

Dr. Agarwal’s work under COSMOS did not simply seem to address “misinformation”, “disinformation” or trying to sniff out fraud for Arkansas peeps, but more seemed to contribute to the broader push for mass vaccination, which led to public pressure on individuals to trust the vaccine without sufficient attention to potential risks.

The COSMOS research seems to have been a campaign to help bolster the official narratives around the pandemic, sidelining critical perspectives and suppressing discussions on the growing concerns about COVID-19 and vaccine safety. This is especially true when you take into account that they were working directly with the DoD who seems to have been the mastermind behind the pandemic and vaccine campaign (but I am sure it is a bioweapon virus terrorist that came from a lab in Wuhan and they were just saving us with their glorious vaccines and social engineering 😄😄😄).

As a result, the mass vaccination campaign, which Agarwal’s work indirectly helped promote, has been linked to numerous adverse effects, including deaths and disabilities, consequences that were ignored in favor of promoting the vaccines as the sole solution to the pandemic. Dr. Agarwal's efforts, while presented as breakthroughs in combating misinformation, played a significant role in shaping public perception, contributing to a narrative that disregarded mounting evidence of harm from the very solutions his research helped support.

Connections to the Cosmos Club?

The Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C., is listed as a “private social club” founded in 1878 under pretty suspicious circumstances and is known for its elite membership of scientists, intellectuals, military members, policymakers and CIA connections. While no direct public evidence currently links COSMOS or Nitin Agarwal to the Cosmos Club, the possibility of overlapping networks cannot be dismissed outright. The shared focus on influential circles of science and policy raises suspicions about deeper, less overt connections. I mean they pretty much have the same name…so it’s a little sus.

A Web of Global Influence

COSMOS’ reach extends beyond U.S. borders. Its collaborations with researchers from 15+ countries, coupled with Agarwal’s engagements with NATO and other international organizations, suggest perhaps a global “agenda”.

Such broad partnerships may cloak an intention to homogenize narratives and suppress localized dissent under the guise of combating extremism or threats to national or local security.

The Dark Side of “Misinformation” Research

COSMOS’ focus on “misinformation” isn’t as innocuous as it sounds. In practice, efforts to combat misinformation often serve as a smokescreen for censorship and narrative control. By labeling certain narratives as “misinformation” or “disinformation,” powerful entities can justify silencing dissent and enforcing conformity. COSMOS’ tools and research provide a sophisticated infrastructure to achieve these aims.

Consider the implications of this work in the context of:

Freedom of Speech : Who decides what constitutes “misinformation”?

Surveillance : How much data is collected, and who has access to it?

Political Control: Are these tools being used to sway public opinion or suppress opposition?

The answers to these questions should concern anyone who values open discourse and individual freedoms.

Follow the Money

Funding often tells the real story. With over $25 million sourced from defense and state agencies, COSMOS’ priorities are likely aligned with the interests of its benefactors. This financial dependency raises critical concerns about the objectivity and ethical implications of its research.

A Surveillance Arm Disguised as Research?

COSMOS reallllly seems to be more than just a research center. It’s a node in a larger network of state and military interests, wielding sophisticated tools to monitor and influence online behavior. While it claims to champion societal good, its ties to powerful institutions and its focus on controlling narratives suggest otherwise.

https://cosmos.ualr.edu

The public deserves transparency about COSMOS’ true intentions and operations. Until then, we should remain skeptical of its activities and wary of its potential impact on our freedoms.