I met a deity today. Not the kind who parts seas or hands out commandments, no, this one worships at the altar of data. The Great Statistician. They spoke in tongues: power analysis, logistic regression, G Power Software. Every phrase rolled out like scripture, every term meant to remind me that I am a mere mortal seeking enlightenment from the all-knowing oracle of quantitative certainty.

I sat there, nodding like a good disciple, pretending to absorb the wisdom. Inside, my brain was screaming, this is all bullshit. Because I get it, I actually understand the language. I know how to run the analyses, how to interpret the charts, how to make the numbers dance. But here is the thing, the more you understand it, the more you realize the entire cult is built on smoke, mirrors, and the illusion of objectivity.

The deity was deep in it, vaccines, epidemiology, the whole pharmaceutical gospel. Numbers were their scripture, graphs their relics, and statistical significance their salvation. Every claim wrapped in mathematical authority, every conclusion presented as divine revelation. But scratch the surface and you find the same thing you always do, bias, manipulation, human agenda dressed up as science.

Statistics is the fake religion of the cult of science. It is a grand performance, a numbers-based theater where everything looks precise and rational but underneath it is all just clever storytelling. You can prove anything with enough models and enough motivation. You can sanctify fraud if you run enough regressions. And the believers will nod in solemn agreement because the oracle said so.

And yet here I am, dutifully performing the rituals for my dissertation. I light the candles of G Power, chant the hymns of sample size justification, and offer my sacrifices to the gods of p < .05 because that is what you do if you want to graduate. You play along. You smile. You let the high priests drone on about their evidence-based truths, even as your inner voice mutters, this is a farce.

But that is the beautiful irony. I see the absurdity now. I can laugh at it. The entire system survives on the illusion that people still believe. Once you see the theater, you cannot unsee it. And when you have both eyes open, the only thing left to do is play your part, get your degree, and then write about the whole ridiculous mess with enough humor to stay sane. Because at the end of the day, I am just a mortal who has learned how to fake reverence long enough to graduate from the temple of statistics (and science) and maybe, just maybe, expose the gods for the frauds they are.