Have you ever noticed how many U.S. cities have a history marked by devastating fires between 1850 and the early 1900s? It's almost as if entire urban areas were systematically razed to the ground. Could these widespread fires have been hiding something, or is it just a series of unfortunate events? If you want to do an internet search and type in “The Great Fire of” and a major city from this time period you just might find:

Major Fires in U.S. Cities (1850 - Early 1900s)

Alabama

Montgomery (1901): A fire destroyed the majority of the downtown area.

Alaska

Nome (1934): Although slightly later, a fire destroyed about half of the city, including key historical records and buildings.

Arkansas

Little Rock (1903): Large portions of the business district were consumed by fire.

California

San Francisco (1851) : Destroyed 75% of the city.

San Francisco (1906) : Earthquake-induced fire destroyed nearly 80% of the city.

Los Angeles (1873) : A major fire in the central business district.

Sacramento (1852): Destroyed a significant portion of the city.

Colorado

Denver (1863): The great fire destroyed much of the business district.

Connecticut

New Haven (1861): A large portion of the city’s industrial area was destroyed.

District of Columbia

Washington D.C. (1864) : The Arsenal Explosion fire destroyed much of the U.S. Arsenal.

Washington D.C. (1877) : A fire in the Patent Office destroyed many valuable records and models.

Washington D.C. (1898): A fire at the Library of Congress damaged significant collections.

Georgia

Atlanta (1917): The Great Atlanta Fire destroyed 300 acres and over 1,900 buildings.

Hawaii

Honolulu (1900): A significant fire in Chinatown destroyed 38 acres and many buildings.

Illinois

Chicago (1871): Destroyed 3.3 square miles of the city, leaving over 100,000 homeless.

Indiana

Indianapolis (1863): A significant portion of the business district was burned.

Iowa

Dubuque (1869): A fire razed much of the city center.

Kansas

Topeka (1901): A fire destroyed large parts of the city.

Kentucky

Louisville (1890): A large portion of the city’s business district was destroyed.

Louisiana

New Orleans (1788): Destroyed 856 buildings, most of the city.

Maine

Portland (1866): Destroyed 1,800 buildings, much of downtown.

Maryland

Baltimore (1904): Over 1,500 buildings destroyed, causing $150 million in damage.

Massachusetts

Boston (1872): Burned 65 acres, causing $73.5 million in damages.

Michigan

Detroit (1805): Destroyed most of the city.

Minnesota

Minneapolis (1893): Fire consumed the flour mill district.

Missouri

St. Louis (1849): Destroyed much of the riverfront and over 400 buildings.

Nebraska

Omaha (1879): A fire destroyed much of the city’s downtown.

Nevada

Virginia City (1875): A fire destroyed over 75% of the city.

New Jersey

Newark (1836): A fire destroyed much of the business district.

New York

New York City (1835): Destroyed 17 city blocks, causing $20 million in damages.

Ohio

Cleveland (1884): Destroyed the business district.

Oregon

Portland (1873): A fire razed 22 blocks of the city.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh (1845): Destroyed one-third of the city.

Rhode Island

Providence (1854): A significant portion of the business district was burned.

Tennessee

Nashville (1916): The business district suffered massive damage from fire.

Texas

Austin (1879): A fire destroyed a significant portion of the city’s business district.

Virginia

Richmond (1865): The evacuation fire destroyed much of the city.

Washington

Seattle (1889): Destroyed the entire central business district, covering 116 acres.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee (1892): Destroyed a significant portion of the downtown area, including the city's waterworks.

The sheer number of major fires that swept through U.S. cities during this period is astonishing. Each blaze left its mark on the respective city's development and architecture, influencing urban planning and fire safety measures that we benefit from today. Could these fires have been hiding something more sinister or were they merely a product of their times? It’s a tantalizing question, but like much of our history that has been hidden, will we ever know the whole truth?