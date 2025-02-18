The official story of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a simple one: Kary Mullis, a maverick scientist, invented it in 1983, earning a Nobel Prize in 1993 for his supposed breakthrough. But what if the history of PCR—like so many other scientific advancements—has been selectively rewritten to obscure its real origins?

What if Joshua Lederberg, the ever-present figure in genetics, biowarfare, AI, population control, 5th President of the Rockefeller, and advocate for “public health”, had a much larger role in its development?

And what does it mean if DNA and genetics as we understand them are nothing more than a carefully constructed fraud?

Cetus Corporation: The Real Incubator of PCR

Cetus Corporation was a biotech company founded in 1971, specializing in recombinant DNA research and genetic engineering. It was among the first companies diving into genetic manipulation long before the Human Genome Project (HGP) was officially announced. This was also where both Joshua Lederberg and Kary Mullis just happened to overlap in their careers.

Lederberg, a pioneer in bacterial genetics and a key advocate of genome sequencing, had deep ties to the government and military research institutions, including DARPA and various biodefense programs. He was also an early proponent of DNA sequencing, long before it became mainstream. Meanwhile, Mullis—a lesser-known, unconventional scientist—was working at Cetus on DNA-related projects.

And then, as the story goes, Lederberg miraculously "stumbled upon" a poster where Mullis described PCR. What are the odds that one of the most powerful geneticists in history just happened to be at the right place at the right time to recognize the technique that would become indispensable to the Human Genome Project?

PCR: A Conveniently Timed Breakthrough

PCR became essential for genetic research, forensic science, and—most notably—infectious disease testing. Without it, the Human Genome Project (HGP) would have been impossible. The fact that Lederberg, a man obsessed with genomic surveillance and disease control, was at the very institution where PCR was "discovered" should raise eyebrows. Was Mullis truly the inventor, or was he merely a convenient front man for a process that had deeper military and institutional origins?

It’s also worth noting that Cetus later sold the PCR patent to Roche for $300 million—one of the largest biotech deals of its time. Lederberg, meanwhile, continued to advise top-level government health agencies and biowarfare groups, pushing genetic research forward. If DNA and genetics were a complete fraud, then PCR would not be amplifying "genes" but rather random cellular fragments, making it a tool for deception rather than discovery.

The Human Genome Project and Genetic Determinism

Lederberg was one of the loudest voices pushing for the Human Genome Project. But if the entire framework of genetics is flawed, then the HGP wasn’t about mapping the "blueprint of life"—it was about creating a new system of classification and control. The ability to use PCR to "identify" diseases or genetic predispositions gave governments and pharmaceutical companies unprecedented power over human health.

The implications are staggering:

PCR could be used to manufacture pandemics by amplifying meaningless sequences and falsely diagnosing people with "viruses."

The genetic determinism myth could be weaponized to push unnecessary treatments, including mRNA vaccines, which don’t edit genes but rather deliver synthetic materials with unknown long-term effects.

"Genetic medicine" could be used as an excuse to justify population-wide interventions under the guise of personalized health.

Lederberg’s Lasting Influence and the PCR Fraud

As Lederberg’s career continued, he remained at the center of pandemic preparedness and genetic surveillance efforts. He advised on bioterrorism threats, worked closely with the Department of Defense, and was deeply involved in discussions on how genomics would shape the future of medicine. The fact that PCR—whose origins trace back to a company he was deeply involved in—became the linchpin of modern disease diagnostics should make anyone skeptical.

Lederberg wasn’t just some academic scientist—he was deeply embedded in elite globalist circles. He was the 5th president of Rockefeller University, a hotbed for population control research and eugenics-based science.

He also participated in the Ciba Foundation’s "Future of Man" symposium, which openly discussed eugenics, genetic manipulation, and population control measures. Lederberg’s connections to institutions pushing for centralized genetic control make his presence in the origins of PCR even more suspicious.

If genetics is a lie, then PCR is nothing more than a glorified biochemical process used to justify the existence of fake diseases, false pandemics, and unnecessary medical interventions. And if Lederberg’s role has been downplayed, it wouldn’t be the first time that the true origins of a critical technology have been buried to serve the interests of powerful institutions.

The question remains: was PCR truly a random stroke of genius from Mullis, or was it another carefully managed rollout of technology designed to shape the narrative of disease, genetics, and medicine? His unexpected alleged death in 2019 raises a lot of suspicion.