Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
4h

Interesting connections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ila's avatar
Ila
3h

Good job good research

When will it ever end ?

There is so much good still in our world yet the elite can make it into scrabbled eggs

It has been that way for several hundred of years….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture