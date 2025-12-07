Ruby Marie Murray. Image from https://lawandcrime.com/crime/it-was-her-time-i-guess-nurse-mom-refused-to-give-medical-attention-to-baby-as-her-health-failed-claims-she-feels-no-guilt-over-this-police-say/

Something in our society feels fractured in a way that goes deeper than political division or cultural tension. There is a growing emptiness in people that feels almost spiritual, like the basic human instinct to care for others has thinned out. Empathy used to be a natural reflex, especially when it came to children. Yet in the years following the pandemic, something has shifted. People seem more numb, more disconnected, and far less willing to pay attention to the suffering happening right in front of them.

Child abuse has always existed, but lately the cruelty feels different. It feels colder. And it feels like the guardrails that used to protect the most vulnerable among us are disappearing. Nothing captures that better than the case of little Ruby Marie Murray. Ruby died on March nineteen twenty twenty five in Nibley Utah. She was eighteen months old and weighed only seventeen pounds at the time of her death. Seventeen pounds for a toddler. That alone reveals how long she had been deteriorating. Her parents, Carrie Marie Stacey and Mitchell Chesnut Murray, lived in a home filled with surveillance cameras that captured exactly what happened. The recordings show a pattern of neglect so severe and so prolonged that it is almost impossible to imagine how either parent looked at her and felt nothing.

Carrie was a registered nurse. Someone who spent years training to recognize dehydration, malnutrition, and medical emergencies. According to investigators, she admitted to police that she felt no guilt. She told them it was simply her time. As if an eighteen month old just runs out of life for no reason, rather than suffering through day after day of being ignored by the two people who were supposed to protect her. “Carrie informed dispatch that she was a nurse and she believed the child to be beyond help,” an affidavit says.

Then there is Mitchell. While Ruby was slowly dying in her room, he was on social media asking if anyone wanted to play online games with him. The timing of that post was either the night before or the day before her death. He was trying to find people to game with while his daughter was trapped in a crib filled with trash left to fend for herself. He worked from home while she remained isolated, hungry, dehydrated, and unseen.

The cruelty becomes even more disturbing when you learn that they had an older son named Lucas who seemed to be cared for. This raises a chilling question. Why was Ruby singled out. Why did one child receive food, interaction, and attention, while the other was left to waste away alone. There has been no clear explanation, and the silence leaves a heavy ache because selective neglect means they knew how to care for a child. They simply chose not to care for her.

Another bizarre detail in this case involves the loud rock music reportedly played through the night. There are questions about whether the music kept Ruby awake so she would sleep during the day, making her easier to ignore while Mitchell worked. That possibility adds yet another layer of cold calculation to her suffering.

Despite the video evidence inside the home, it appears that the parents were not kept in custody for months after her death. The parents were reportedly released during the investigation, and people in the community even comforted them at Ruby’s funeral and on their social media accounts. It was as if the parents were the ones harmed, rather than the individuals responsible for the child’s death.

And then there is the obituary. It reads like it was written about a completely different child in a completely different home. It describes Ruby as a bright and cherished angel whose laughter filled every room. It claims she loved music and danced happily. It talks about Disneyland memories, cruises to Mexico, Christmas lights, aquarium visits, shoelaces she played with, soft blankets she adored, and cuddles from her father. It paints a picture that has nothing in common with the reality that police found or with what the surveillance footage shows. Reading that obituary leaves you wondering whether it was an attempt to rewrite the truth or a sign that these parents lived in a psychological world completely detached from what they were actually doing to their child.

Ruby Marie Murray September 24, 2023 — March 19, 2025 Nibley Listen to Obituary Ruby Marie Murray, a bright and cherished angel, passed away on March 19, 2025, in Nibley, UT, just short of the tender age of 18 months. She leaves behind a legacy of joy and love, forever etched in the hearts of family and friends. Ruby was born on September 24, 2023, to her beloved parents, Carrie Marie Stacey and Mitchell Chesnut Murray, and brought immeasurable happiness to their lives. She was a sweet and curious little one, whose laughter and smile lit up every room. She loved “When September Ends” , by Green Day as her lullaby, and loved to dance to any music, especially Fall Out Boy and Panic at The Disco. When she would escape she could be found in the closet playing with mom’s shoe laces, dragging them behind her. Ruby loved her soft blankets, her unicorn rattle, her little Stanley cup toy, and cuddles from her daddy. In Ruby’s short life she had many adventures. She went to Disneyland in vitro and came out a rosy cheeked princess, started her life 10 days early, and went on a cruise to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas. She had fun playing in Bear Lake as her dad pushed her around on an inflatable raft. She loved the Christmas lights and all of the sea creatures at the Aquarium. Ruby adored Lucas, her brother, and would follow him everywhere. As fast as he could build a tower she was there to take it down. Ruby had such a serious look on her face, but when she smiled she would light up the room, especially when daddy came to get her. Ruby is survived by her parents, Carrie and Mitchell Murray, her brother, Lucas, and Grandparents, Micheal and Janae Stacey, Ryan and Julia Murray, Great Grandmas Vicki Murray, and Judy Howe, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. A private celebration of Ruby Marie Murray’s life will be held. Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery by her great grandmother.

Ruby’s story is horrifying not only because of what happened to her, but because of the larger pattern it represents. People are becoming emotionally numb. They are withdrawing into their own routines and screens and distractions. They are losing the ability to recognize suffering in others or care that it is happening, even in their own homes. It almost feels like the pandemic isolated people for so long that some never stitched themselves back together afterward. They became islands, and their children became collateral damage.

Ruby did not die because her parents lacked money, education, or resources. She died because they lacked empathy, the basic human ability to care enough to keep her alive. This points to a deeper problem in our society, a gradual erosion of compassion and the normalization of emotional detachment. A parent can play online games while a child suffers nearby. A trained nurse can watch her own daughter weaken and feel nothing. When empathy disappears, children are harmed, families fracture, and lives are lost quietly while the rest of the world looks away. Ruby’s story is not just about child abuse. It is a warning about what happens when a society largely stops caring for one another.