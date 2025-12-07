Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Bruce Wallach's avatar
Joel Bruce Wallach
2h

The vaxxes cause a disconnect between body, mind, and soul. Some people have a strong enough immune system to remain integrated. Those who do not, become fragmented, losing the coherence between body, mind, and soul needed to function normally. For these people, the disconnect to their soul can lead to an empty or vacant feeling, and for a small number, the disconnect can lead to loss of normal emotions, such as empathy.

Those who know about detoxing can cleanse themselves of the vax toxins. Most people, though, are struggling, but don't know why.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Healing With The Diamonds's avatar
Healing With The Diamonds
2h

😳😔 thank you for your time and writing. I was trying to see a mirror into me and where I can improve.

Only love is real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture