Imagine a group of elite scientists, handpicked by the deep state military-industrial complex, operating in the shadows to influence global policy, national security, public health, and cutting-edge technology. No, this isn’t a sci-fi plot—it’s the JASON Advisory Group. While most people have never heard of them, their fingerprints are all over some of the most controversial developments in defense, surveillance, and even mind control technologies.

Founded in the heat of the Cold War, JASON operates as a secretive advisory group composed of top-tier scientists with government security clearances. Their mission? To provide “independent” guidance on classified projects. But who really pulls the strings? One can only make conjectures…but there are signs.

And what have they been cooking up behind closed doors?

The Origins of JASON: Who Created This Shadowy Group?

The JASON Group was founded in 1960 by senior scientists involved in advising the U.S. government on military and technological matters, particularly through DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and the Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA). For administrative purposes, JASON's operations are facilitated through the MITRE Corporation, a nonprofit based in McLean, Virginia, which manages Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDCs) for the federal government. In April 2019, the Department of Defense cut its contract with MITRE, thereby ending its association with JASON. Nevertheless, through the advocacy of the Department of Energy and other government stakeholders, including a congressional act, the contract was reinstated, and it has since returned to the Department of Defense.

Some of the key figures behind its formation appear to include John Wheeler (a leading physicist who during World War II, he contributed to the Manhattan Project's Metallurgical Laboratory in Chicago, designing nuclear reactors, and then assisted DuPont in their construction at the Hanford Site in Washington; after the war, he returned to Princeton but later helped design the hydrogen bomb in the early 1950s alongside Edward Teller, becoming a leading advocate for thermonuclear weapons, while also serving as a professor of physics at Princeton from 1938 to 1976, supervising more PhD students than any other professor in the department), Murray Gell-Mann (the creator of the quark model), and Charles H. Townes (a Nobel Prize-winning physicist). These scientists were brought together to provide high-level, independent research to the Department of Defense.

John Wheeler. Image from https://www.ias.edu/scholars/john-archibald-wheeler

“Gell-Mann at Yale. He entered Yale University at age 15, earned a B.S. in physics in 1948 and acquired a Ph.D. at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1951 at 21.” Image from https://achievement.org/achiever/murray-gell-mann-ph-d/

What Does “JASON” Mean?

The origin of the name “JASON” is unclear, but it’s widely believed to reference Jason of Greek mythology, the leader of the Argonauts in search of the Golden Fleece—symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and power (or something like that wink-wink). Some insiders claim it was an internal joke or acronym, but no official explanation has ever been given.

A Who’s Who of Elite Science

JASON’s members come from prestigious institutions like MIT, Stanford, and Harvard—scientists with access to the kind of technology that most of us can only speculate about.

Some of the known members include Joshua Lederberg, a molecular biologist with deep ties to biowarfare research, AI, NASA, the creation of PCR tests, the Human Genome Project, almost every supposed emerging infectious disease crisis since the 40s, vaccines…you name it…he seems to have been there and done or influenced it all. Lederberg was closely associated with organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation, and even initiatives funded by George Soros. These are not just academics; they are deeply embedded in the power structures that shape global policy.

President Bush and Joshua Lederberg. Image from https://www.upi.com/topic/Joshua_Lederberg/

Despite their supposedly neutral stance, their work is anything but apolitical. Their research has shaped everything from advanced weapons systems to global surveillance networks and pushing the climate change narrative as far back as 1979.

Some of the very mechanisms used to erode privacy and tighten control over populations have origins in JASON’s classified reports that we are not privy to.

Advising the War Machine

The JASON Group has been deeply embedded in military strategy for decades. They’ve advised the Department of Defense on nuclear warfare, cyber warfare, and psychological operations. Their studies have played a role in perfecting drone warfare, artificial intelligence in combat, and predictive policing models—turning science into a tool of control.

One of their most infamous reports explored the feasibility of biological warfare and mass surveillance systems. Given what we now know about government involvement in public health “crises,” one has to wonder—was JASON laying the groundwork for the biomedical control grid we’re seeing today?

From Vietnam to the Digital Panopticon

JASON’s fingerprints are all over America’s most infamous military interventions. During the Vietnam War, they designed sensor networks to track enemy movements, pioneering early versions of today’s mass surveillance tech. Fast-forward to the modern era, and you’ll find JASON-linked projects in the development of artificial intelligence for monitoring civilians and predictive algorithms that determine “threat levels.” But they make it sound like such a great thing.

Who Owns the JASON Group?

JASON doesn’t operate in a vacuum. They’ve been funded by DARPA, the Pentagon, and intelligence agencies with deep pockets and even deeper agendas. The same agencies that lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, engineered coups, and pushed pandemic narratives are the ones bankrolling these secretive scientists. Is their research truly about protecting national security—or about perfecting the tools of surveillance and control?

Science Without Oversight

JASON operates behind closed doors, accountable to no one but the bureaucratic elite who commission their reports. They answer to the very same military-industrial behemoths that profit from perpetual war, crisis manufacturing, and the erosion of civil liberties. The problem? There’s no public scrutiny, no transparency—just an endless stream of classified research shaping policies that impact millions that literally no one really evens knows about. No one from the public knows who is a part of the group. No one from the public really knows what they are doing. We are just footing the bill. #classified #topsecret

The Endgame?

What’s the real purpose of the JASON Group? Are they simply scientists providing guidance, or are they the think tank of a high-tech dystopia? With their hands in AI, biotech, and military strategy, JASON’s influence extends far beyond academic circles. Their work fuels the next generation of global control systems—predictive policing, biosecurity grids, and weaponized surveillance.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that power left unchecked always leads to corruption. The JASON Group operates in the dark, far from the eyes of the public, yet their work shapes the very fabric of our reality.

The question isn’t whether they’re influencing the future—it’s whether we’ll even recognize the world they’re designing before it’s too late. Similar to Klaus Schwab's claims of infiltrating world governments with globalist agendas, it seems that academia and the sciences have also been compromised for decades. Are we inadvertently funding our own downfall? It certainly appears that this group has been involved in various issues, from the AIDS deception to the COVID narrative and beyond.

What else have they been working on? And more importantly—why aren’t we allowed to know when we are funding this malarkey? What has the unchecked operation of this group in complete secrecy cost us in the past, and what does the future hold for us? Will there be a future for us if this group and its stakeholders continue to operate without oversight?