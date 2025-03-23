Let’s be real—Common Core is one of the worst things that has ever happened to American education. It’s a bureaucratic, one-size-fits-all monstrosity designed not to help kids think critically but to turn them into mindless drones who can’t even do basic math without counting on their fingers. And guess who’s behind it? None other than Bill Gates—the same billionaire tech overlord who just can’t stop meddling in everything from vaccines to fake food.

Who Created This Garbage?

Common Core was originally cooked up by the National Governors Association (NGA) and the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO)—two unelected, unaccountable organizations that took it upon themselves to overhaul American education. The standards were then heavily bankrolled by Bill Gates, who poured hundreds of millions of dollars into pushing this nonsense into classrooms across the country.

Why? Because Gates and his ilk want an education system that produces compliant workers, not independent thinkers. The dumbing down of America is not a bug—it’s a feature. They don’t want kids who can challenge authority, innovate, or question the status quo. They want button-pushers, not trailblazers.

And let’s not pretend this is new. We’ve seen this playbook before—look at what Abraham Flexner and the Rockefellers did to medical education in the early 1900s. They hijacked medical schools, eliminated natural healing practices, and created a system that prioritizes pharmaceuticals and profit over actual health. Now, they’ve upped the ante—instead of just controlling medicine, they’re coming for every subject in every school across the country.

What’s Wrong With Common Core?

Where do we even start?

Math is a disaster – Kids are forced to use convoluted, inefficient methods that make solving even simple problems an ordeal. Ever seen a third grader try to solve 8+5 by drawing a dozen unnecessary boxes and lines? That’s Common Core.

Reading comprehension is a joke – Instead of focusing on literature and critical thinking, kids are fed disconnected snippets of texts with an emphasis on parroting “evidence-based” answers rather than actually understanding what they read.

It kills creativity – Students are no longer encouraged to think outside the box. Instead, they are forced to follow rigid formulas and regurgitate pre-approved answers.

Teachers hate it – Many educators have spoken out about how ineffective and frustrating Common Core is, but their concerns have been ignored in favor of corporate-backed “expert” opinions.

How Many States Adopted This Train Wreck?

When Common Core was rolled out around 2010, 45 states and Washington D.C. initially signed on, lured by federal grants that bribed them into compliance. But as the failures became obvious, the backlash began. Some states started pulling out, realizing they had been duped. Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Indiana repealed it, while others like Florida and Arizona heavily revised their standards to distance themselves from it. Still, many states are stuck with its remnants, and the damage is undeniable.

When Did States Start Abandoning It?

The unraveling of Common Core began around 2014–2015, when parents, teachers, and even some state legislators started pushing back. Oklahoma officially repealed Common Core in 2014, followed by Indiana and South Carolina. Over the next few years, more states either repealed or significantly altered their standards, with Florida making major changes in 2020 under Governor Ron DeSantis, rebranding its curriculum as the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (BEST) Standards to move away from Common Core.

Is It Used in Higher Education?

Thankfully, Common Core hasn’t infected universities to the same extent, but its damage is already showing. College professors are increasingly dealing with students who can’t write coherent essays, struggle with basic math, and have no ability to think critically. Many incoming students now require remedial classes just to get up to speed—proof that this system has completely failed.

How It’s Used in State Testing

State testing is another nightmare. Thanks to Common Core-aligned tests like the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) and the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC), students are forced to take lengthy, confusing exams that don’t actually measure real-world knowledge. Many states also use the Idaho Standards Achievement Test (ISAT), the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS), and the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP)—all of which are Common Core-based and have contributed to plummeting student performance. These tests have become a billion-dollar industry, funneling taxpayer money into the pockets of private companies while making students and teachers miserable.

Even Homeschoolers Aren’t Safe

Don’t think you can escape this mess by homeschooling your kids? Think again. Even homeschoolers are being dragged into the Common Core nightmare. Many states require homeschool students to follow state-aligned standards, which means that even kids being taught outside the traditional classroom are still being forced to suffer through these nonsensical methods.

Whether it’s taking Common Core-aligned state tests or being forced to meet these ridiculous standards, parents are getting stuck between a rock and a hard place. They may try to teach their kids real-world skills, but the system ensures that the state still has a chokehold on what their kids can and can’t learn. And the irony? It’s the exact opposite of education freedom. So, while you may think you’re giving your child a better education at home, you’re still being forced to follow the corporate-driven playbook that’s ruining education nationwide.

The Bottom Line: Get Rid of This Crap

The bottom line? Common Core needs to go—yesterday. We need to go back to the basics: phonics-based reading, real math, actual problem-solving skills, and critical thinking. Schools should be teaching kids how to succeed in life, not how to fill in bubbles on a standardized test. We’ve already lost a generation to this disaster, and if we don’t reverse course now, we’ll be left with an entire country full of functional idiots who can’t balance a checkbook or read a contract. And guess what? That’s exactly what the elites want.