There’s something off about the way we talk about herpes. Not just a little off, but too clean. Too wrapped up. Like the explanation is designed to end the conversation instead of open it. You’re told this very contained story. You “catch” something once, it hides in your body forever, and then every so often it just… pops back up. No real why. No deeper mechanism beyond “it was dormant.” That word does a lot of heavy lifting, doesn’t it? Dormant. Like that’s supposed to satisfy your curiosity.

But if you actually pay attention to when this stuff shows up in people’s lives, it doesn’t behave like something random. It shows up when people are run down. When they’re under pressure. When something in their life is building, not being dealt with, or just flat out overwhelming. You see it after breakups, during burnout, after long stretches of anxiety, during illness, grief, all of it. Not occasionally. Consistently. So now you’ve got a pattern.

And instead of asking what the body is doing, the default explanation is still “something is attacking you again.” That framing matters, because it completely removes the body from the equation as an active player. But what if that’s backwards. What if the body is not just reacting, but expressing. Not in some vague, poetic way, but in a very physical, structured way. Because here’s the part people don’t sit with long enough or question. These symptoms are not random. They show up in specific places, in specific patterns.

Cold sores. Always around the mouth. Right at the edge of expression, consumption, interaction. Genital outbreaks. Areas tied to sex, intimacy, identity, vulnerability. Shingles. This one is the strangest of all. It doesn’t just show up anywhere. It tracks along a line, almost like it’s following a wire under the skin. One side of the body. A band. Like something is being traced out.

If you didn’t already have a preloaded explanation, you’d probably describe that very differently. You might say it looks like something is moving through a pathway. Or being released along one. Now take a step back from labels for a second. The body is electrical. Not metaphorically. Literally. Nerves fire. Signals travel. There are gradients, charges, rhythms. Everything is coordinated through that system. So it’s not crazy to ask whether disruptions in that system could show up physically in patterned ways.

People already accept that stress changes the body. You can feel it in your chest, your stomach, your jaw. It localizes. It’s not evenly spread out like some mist. It settles into places. Now stretch that out over time. What happens when someone carries tension for years? When things build and don’t get resolved? You really think the body just quietly holds that forever with no output? Or is it possible that, at certain points, it has to offload? And what does offloading look like in a biological system?

Inflammation. Heat. Skin involvement. Breakdown and rebuilding of tissue. Which, not coincidentally, is exactly what these outbreaks look like. Now here’s where people immediately jump in with the “yeah but it spreads between people” argument, like that shuts everything down. But slow that part down too. Humans are not sealed units. We sync with each other constantly. Stress spreads. Emotional states spread. Even physical conditions can cluster in groups, families, couples.

So instead of assuming a simple one way transfer of a thing, you could look at it as shared conditions producing similar outcomes. When people bring up “transmission,” it’s always framed like a simple handoff. One person has something, they touch another person, now the second person has it too. Clean, linear, done.

But that assumes the only thing being exchanged between people is physical material. That’s not how human systems actually behave. Your body is running on electrical gradients the entire time. Nerves firing, heart rhythms, brain waves, cellular charge differences. You are not just chemistry, you’re an electrical system sitting inside a conductive medium. And when two people get close, especially skin to skin, you don’t just have contact. You have interaction between those systems.

There’s a reason people’s heart rates can sync when they’re close. Why emotional states bleed between people without a word being said. Why you can walk into a room and immediately feel tension before anyone speaks. That’s not mystical language. That’s systems interacting.

Now push that idea a little further. If two people are in close contact, especially repeatedly or intimately, you’re not just sharing space. You’re sharing environment, chemistry, and potentially aspects of electrical state. The body is conductive. Skin is not an absolute barrier. It’s an interface. So instead of thinking in terms of one person “giving” something to another like passing an object, you could think of it as two systems influencing each other’s regulation.

If one system is already under strain, already close to a threshold, and it comes into close interaction with another system that is expressing or discharging something, it’s not hard to imagine that it could tip. Not because something invaded it in the simplistic sense, but because it was already near the edge and the interaction pushed it there.

That would still look like transmission from the outside. Same timing. Same proximity. Same type of symptoms. But the mechanism would be different. It would be less about transfer of a thing, and more about synchronization of a state. And that idea, whether people like it or not, actually lines up better with the messy reality of who develops symptoms and when, versus the clean story we’re usually given.

And even in cases where timing looks like transmission, that still doesn’t explain why some people never get anything, why others get it once and never again, or why for some people it’s almost predictable based on what’s happening in their life. That part gets brushed off way too easily. Because if this were just a simple external cause, you wouldn’t expect such a tight link to internal state. But there is one. And it’s strong. So the real question isn’t “is the mainstream explanation completely wrong” or “is this all just energy release.” That’s too binary. The better question is whether we’re missing a layer.

Whether the body is doing more than we give it credit for, and whether some of what we call disease is actually the body managing something, not just failing. Because once you start looking at it that way, you stop seeing symptoms as random attacks and start seeing them as events with timing, location, and pattern. And patterns are not accidents. They’re signals.

The real issue is how quickly curiosity gets shut down the second something is labeled. The moment a condition gets a name and a neat, “case closed” explanation stamped on it, people stop asking questions like they’ve just been handed the final answer key. Supposedly settled science becomes the exit ramp for thinking, and anything that doesn’t fit neatly inside that box gets brushed off instead of explored