Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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jacob silverman's avatar
jacob silverman
34mEdited

" Like the explanation is designed to end the conversation instead of open it. " I have a neo-logism. In a context like the onejust above, I write "the explain," ie "explain job." I just change the word "explanation" into explain. E.g. "...the explain is designed to end the conversation, not open a conversation." I created this language use about four years ago. "The explain..."

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J.-J.
2h

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/military-geoengineering-weapons-of?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=956088&post_id=190990951&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=57tc83&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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