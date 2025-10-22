Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
13h

This reminds me of Geralds Clark's work at the Gravity Body Academy. This is AMAZING stuff!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Me Stuff and others
Judy. Electrifried's avatar
Judy. Electrifried
1h

Nobody forgot it. Nobody knows about it!

It is a wonderful modality. I've had it several times. It is hard to find practitioners. There's Baby Bowen, which is remarkable, and every mom should learn some basic techniques. Works well for colic. Wish I'd had this when my first son was born. Turbo Colic! There are some books on it. YouTube has some videos on it.

Great article! Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture