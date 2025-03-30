Share this postBodhisattvas BettyThe Future of Humanity Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Future of Humanity With Yuval Noah HarariMe StuffMar 30, 20251Share this postBodhisattvas BettyThe Future of Humanity Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share1Share this postBodhisattvas BettyThe Future of Humanity Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Yuval's vision of the future is not based on anything divine, noble, integrated, alive, or natural. It is the fragmented, dissociated, anti-life reality of atheistic, head-tripping nihilism.
Not really interested in what a WEF associate has to say about becoming a god by redeveloping humans. These WEF's think that with a just more AI they can do anything. News flash. The universe usually has other ideas and involves the humans as biological beings...not hackable animals.