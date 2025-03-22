Man and his future; a Ciba Foundation volume

by Wolstenholme, G. E. W. (Gordon Ethelbert Ward); Ciba Foundation

Publication date 1963

Pages-312-314 by Hudson Hoagland

What is it that constitutes the chemical change in neurones associated with the storage of information? Studies show that the ribonucleic acid (RNA) of neurones is markedly increased when the neurones conduct impulses and this increase is accompanied by enhanced protein synthesis. The protein so synthesized in response to activity may represent the memory trace. The structure of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecules in the nucleus of egg and sperm is the information code of the gene which informs each oncoming generation how to make a person. As a template it synthesizes RNA which then produces the cell’s proteins, including its enzymes. The hypothesis that modifications of neuronal RNA may be the basis of information storage in the brain is therefore very attractive since DNA and RNA with their highly specific code of arrangements of patterns of four linked bases are already known to constitute the blueprint for heredity.

Holger Hydén and his collaborators have developed elegant microchemical methods to study individual neurones in different parts of the nervous system in relation to their content of RNA and proteins before and after they have been involved in conducting impulses. When tricyano-aminopropine, a dimer of malononitrile, is administered to rabbits (20 mg./kg.), after one hour it elevates Deiters’ nerve cell protein by 27 per cent, with an accompanying increase in this cell’s RNA of 26 per cent. Moreover, tricyano-aminopropine changes the relative amounts of two of the four bases that constitute by their arrangement in the RNA molecule the code of information necessary for specific protein synthesis. Of special interest in this connexion was the finding that tricyano-aminopropine administered to human subjects is followed by an increase in suggestibility. Hydén considers that this substance or others might affect mental states in such a way that a police-controlled government, by putting such agents in drinking water, could make propaganda more palatable. Hydén has summarized some of his thinking about the establishing of permanent memory traces as follows:

“The modulated frequency [of nerve impulses] generated in a neurone by a specific stimulation is supposed to affect the RNA molecule and to induce a new sequence of nucleotide residues along the backbone of the molecule. This new distribution of components will then remain: the RNA has been specified. This leads also to a specification of the protein being formed through the mediation of this RNA.

‘“By a combination of this specific protein with the complementary molecule, the transmitter substance at the points of contact with the next neurone at the synapses 1s activated. This allows the coded information to pass on to this next neurone in the chain. The reason for the response of this next neurone is that the protein which had once been specified through a modulated frequency now responds to the same type of electrical pattern whenever it is repeated. The specific RNA and protein are constantly produced in the neurone. From a statistical point of view, the molecules can be estimated to furnish the necessary permutation possibilities to store the memory experience of a lifetime.”

D. Ewen Cameron has hypothesized that memory losses in the aged may be due to loss of RNA from their brain cells. At the 1962 meeting of the Society for Biological Psychiatry, he reported marked improvement in atherosclerotic and in pre-senile patients in memory tests following intravenous injection or oral administration of large doses of RNA. Advanced senile cases showed no improvement from this procedure. Hydén has analysed human anterior horn cells for RNA in persons aged 3 to over go. He found that the RNA increased significantly up to age 40 and remained more or less constant to age 60, after which it declined markedly. Certainly these investigations require thorough confirmation, but they have suggestive potentialities.

SUMMARY

We have considered the nature of purposive behaviour in the light of concepts of cybernetic mechanisms and of the brain as an organ of adaptation. Recent advances have made available new psychological, pharmacological and surgical procedures for the modification and control of behaviour, and we have discussed some of their applications and limitations. Human behaviour is controlled and directed by a variety of processes, many of them subconscious and irrational. It is argued that pharmacological agents and psycho-surgical techniques now known to be of value in psychiatry and for purposes of investigation are not likely to be used as agents for the deliberate control of behaviour of normal persons. Recent studies of learning and memory may, however, in the not too distant future, come to have practical applications in education or for the exploitation of the public by propagandists. The major question is, who controls whom and for what purposes? The role of the behavioural sciences in establishing ethical beliefs and the operations of conscience are pregnant with potential benefits and dangers for mankind.

Advances in sciences are doubling accumulated information every ten years. Nuclear weapons and the population explosion are examples of unprecedented changes which demand new ways of thinking and behaving, if we are to survive and continue cultural evolution. The behavioural and social sciences, if wisely used, can be of great assistance in meeting these and other new challenges.