Modern food science wants us to believe everything begins and ends with genes. Insert a gene. Silence a gene. Flip a molecular switch and somehow you have explained life, nutrition, and health. It is a childlike story dressed up in lab coats.

As if organisms are just Lego sets.

This gene fixation assumes that biology is a static blueprint rather than a dynamic system. It treats food as if it were a spreadsheet instead of something grown in soil, shaped by minerals, microbes, sunlight, water, and time. According to this logic, you can alter a gene and nothing else really matters. Minerals are interchangeable. Structure is irrelevant. Organization is cosmetic.

It is an astonishing oversimplification.

And honestly, I do not even buy the premise.

The way genes are presented to the public feels less like discovery and more like doctrine. A tidy explanation that offers authority without understanding. We are told genes are the cause, the driver, the master switch, yet the story keeps changing. The mechanisms shift. The explanations get revised. The certainty remains. That alone should raise suspicion.

What we call gene science looks less like a foundation and more like a placeholder. Labels applied to patterns we already observe, then elevated into causes because naming something feels like control. The confidence with which this story is sold far exceeds what it actually explains.

That feels like malarky.

If minerals have frequencies, and they do, then food is not merely chemical content. It is an organized energetic system. Minerals do not sit passively inside plants waiting to be measured. They participate in electrical signaling, cellular communication, enzymatic reactions, and structural integrity. They influence how water behaves inside cells. They shape how energy moves through the organism.

Frequency here does not mean some mystical hum floating through the air. It means activity. It means coherence. It means how much internal motion, signaling, and responsiveness a system contains. A mineral dense, biologically intact food is busy. Things are happening inside it, even after harvest.

That framing makes far more sense to me than the idea that life is governed by microscopic lines of code.

Genes, if they exist in the way we are told, look less like commanders and more like records. Markers of patterns that emerge from deeper organizing forces. Change the environment, the minerals, the microbial relationships, the energetic conditions, and everything changes without waiting for a gene to give permission.

Plants grow in relationship. Soil chemistry, mineral density, microbial networks, sunlight, and environmental conditions shape what the plant becomes. Pretending genes operate independently of that system is like pretending a radio signal exists without the circuitry that carries it.

Yet the story we are sold is that genetic modification is precise and contained. That tweaking a gene is like editing a typo in a document. Nothing spills over. Nothing reorganizes. Nothing downstream changes in ways we cannot neatly measure.

That belief borders on fantasy.

What actually happens when food is engineered for industrial stability is far less elegant. Minerals are reduced or altered. Enzymatic activity is suppressed. Microbial life is erased. Cellular structure is standardized. Variability is treated as a flaw. The organism is flattened into something predictable and controllable.

From a frequency perspective, this is not subtle. Internal biological activity is reduced. Responsiveness is lowered. The system is quieted.

Instead of admitting that the food has been energetically simplified, we are told to focus on genes. Look here. Not there.

If food lasts unnaturally long, we are told it is innovation. If it resists decay, we are told it is efficiency. If it barely changes over time, we are told that is progress. No one asks why living systems suddenly behave like plastic.

A biologically rich food breaks down quickly because it is still active. It is still exchanging energy with its environment. Minerals facilitate reactions. Enzymes keep processes moving. Microbes interact and transform. That activity is exactly what people intuitively point to when they talk about frequency.

To make food last, you have to disrupt that activity.

You remove or isolate minerals. You suppress enzymatic reactions. You eliminate microbial relationships. You simplify structure so fewer internal processes can occur. The food becomes stable because there is less internal motion, less signaling, less exchange.

It becomes inert enough to survive warehouses and shipping containers without complaint.

And then we are told nutrition has not changed because the gene profile looks acceptable.

It is absurd.

Nutrition is not just chemical presence. It is biological interaction. It is how food communicates with the gut, how it participates in digestion, how it interacts with microbial ecosystems, how it influences metabolic signaling. A low activity system cannot engage a living body the same way a complex one does, no matter how official the science sounds.

The gene story functions as a distraction. It gives people something technical to argue about while ignoring the obvious. Structure has changed. Mineral relationships have changed. Internal biological activity has changed.

Frequency has changed.

So no, I am not interested in drawing polite boundaries around what is allowed to be questioned. The problem is not that gene science has slightly overreached. The problem is that the entire scientific story we are given about life is treated as settled when it clearly is not. Molecules, genes, mechanisms, pathways. These are models, not truth. Abstractions layered on top of phenomena that are still poorly understood. Naming something is not the same as understanding it. Mapping correlations is not the same as finding causes.

What we call gene science looks less like an explanation of life and more like a narrative that has hardened into authority through repetition. I am not rejecting complexity. I am rejecting the demand for unquestioned trust simply because a story wears the label of science.

Food is being engineered away from biological coherence and toward inert consistency. Away from responsiveness and toward control.

Calling that progress requires pretending that living systems are simple.

They are not.

The real story is frequency. How energy flows, how minerals resonate, how water and cellular structure interact, how life organizes itself from the inside out. That is what determines how food behaves, how it breaks down, and how it interacts with a living body. Genes are just the story we are told. Frequency is the story that actually matters.