Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

The one solid line through all of it is money... Please, guys, Let's obsolete that danger and archaic tool?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture