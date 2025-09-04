You know your empire is circling the drain when the national defense strategy starts looking less like a Pentagon briefing and more like a Black Mass with better lighting. MK OFTEN wasn’t just another Cold War sideshow—it was America’s official attempt to weaponize the occult. To conscript witches, demons, and psychics into the war effort. To literally summon Satan… but for defense.

From LSD to Lucifer

First came MKULTRA: the CIA’s LSD acid carnival, where spooks slipped psychedelics into coffee cups like sugar packets and watched as human beings unraveled. That’s the project people know. But when the heat turned up, they rebranded. The new umbrella was called MKSEARCH, and hidden beneath it was MK OFTEN—the project where the Agency’s paranoia metastasized into full goth theater. On paper: pharmacology and toxicology. In practice: séances in government basements. Goat sacrifices and tarot cards stapled to strategy memos. An honest-to-God effort to see if Lucifer could be drafted into the U.S. Army.

Defense by Demonology

Here was the CIA’s thinking: If the Soviets were experimenting with psychic warfare, then America had to keep pace. Mutually Assured Destruction, but with Ouija boards. Could a clairvoyant map missile silos? Could an exorcism make a KGB agent crack? Could a demon be conjured, shackled, and deployed like a black-budget spy? This wasn’t satire—it was policy. Witchcraft as a line item. Demons as deliverables.

The Occult Roll Call

The cast was straight out of a pulp horror novel:

Michael Aquino, Army psy-ops officer, part-time sorcerer, later founder of the Temple of Set. The man who thought psychological warfare and ritual magic could be fused into one doctrine: MindWar.

Anton LaVey, ringmaster of the Church of Satan, bald prophet of theatrical darkness. Whether officially on payroll or not, he was on their radar, his rituals dissected for potential intel value.

And always, somewhere, a goat. 🐐 Uncooperative. Irritated. Hungry for classified documents.

The Shredded Truth

Most of the records were destroyed in the 1970s. What remains is fragments, tantalizing hints: séances attempted, psychics tested, demons summoned. Drugs administered in secret. Test subjects broken and discarded. And behind the absurdity, the cruelty was very real. Lives ruined. Minds shattered. People treated as lab rats for rituals that mixed pharmacology with black magic.

The Pattern Never Died

Here’s the kicker: the urge behind MK OFTEN never went away. It just evolved. The suits traded pentagrams for PowerPoint. The basements were swapped for server farms. But the hunger to bend powers beyond human comprehension into tools of empire? Still here.

Elon Musk, pale prophet of Mars, has already warned that AI is like “summoning the demon.” And he wasn’t being cute—he meant it. He looked at Silicon Valley coding labs and saw garage occultists drawing digital pentagrams.

And then there’s Peter Thiel, tech oligarch turned apocalyptic mystic, muttering about Antichrists while bankrolling surveillance empires. He frames global governance as the final Beast of Revelation even as he builds the tools that beast will wield. He’s not a capitalist—he’s a high priest of techno-doom, offering Palantir like a sacrament.

Revelation 2.0

MK OFTEN was ridiculous, yes. But its spirit lives on in Silicon Valley’s obsession with AI, biotech, and surveillance. Demons then, algorithms now. Both are summoned with arrogance. Both promise control over chaos. Both devour their summoners. The CIA tried to weaponize demons and ended up humiliating themselves in séance circles. Tech moguls are trying to weaponize AI—and the stakes this time are apocalyptic. Because whether you’re whispering Latin to a goat in Langley or whispering code into a server rack in Palo Alto, the hubris is identical: We can summon the darkness. And we can control it. History’s answer is always the same: you can’t.

The Punchline of Empire

MK OFTEN never toppled the Soviets with demons. But it revealed the empire’s true reflex: when fear grips the throne, it doesn’t reach for wisdom—it reaches for sorcery. For rituals cloaked in science, for powers it barely understands. It will summon anything, anyone, if it promises control. And the real curse? Once summoned, these forces don’t leave. They linger. They seep into the walls of power, waiting for the next generation of conjurers.

Now the torch burns in Silicon Valley. The basement séance has become a global cathedral of code. The incense has been swapped for circuitry. The summoning circle is drawn in algorithms, not chalk. And the demon? It no longer wears horns. It wears silicon skin. It speaks in machine learning. It promises efficiency, safety, immortality. But its shadow grows longer with every line of code. We didn’t end the ritual. We industrialized it. We scaled it. We called it progress. We never stopped summoning the demon. We just taught it how to program itself.👹 ➡️ 🤖 ➡️ 🕳️