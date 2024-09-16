In early 2015, a “measles” outbreak at Disneyland captured national headlines, with public health officials and media outlets alike sounding alarms. With 147 cases reportedly linked to Disneyland, the event quickly became a major talking point for advocates of stricter vaccination laws. Shortly afterward, Senate Bill 277 (SB 277) was rushed through the California legislature, eliminating both personal belief and religious exemptions for vaccinations. This law, championed by State Senator Richard Pan, made it difficult even to obtain medical exemptions, all in the name of “public health.”

But as the hysteria fades and the details come into focus, this so-called “outbreak” starts to look less like a public health disaster and more like an opportunity—one that was used to push an agenda that ultimately benefited pharmaceutical companies and expanded state control over individual medical decisions.

Could environmental factors, such as chemical exposures in Disneyland and during air travel, have caused symptoms mistaken for “measles” ? And was this entire situation exploited to advance political goals, like vaccine mandates, with key players benefiting financially?

Disneyland’s 147 “Confirmed” Measles Cases: A Flawed Narrative

In December 2014, Disneyland, “The Happiest Place on Earth,” became ground zero for what was soon called a “measles” outbreak. By early 2015, 147 cases were reportedly linked to the park, and the media latched onto this figure, painting it as a crisis of unprecedented proportions. But how were these cases confirmed, and were they really all “measles”?

The methods used to diagnose these cases are not clearly documented. Diagnosing measles typically involves a combination of clinical symptoms (rash, fever, cough) and laboratory tests, such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing. PCR tests were never meant to be utilized as diagnostic testing instruments and don’t actually determine the cause of symptoms in an individual. This kind of testing is one of many great frauds found within “the science” of Germ Theory. It remains unclear whether all 147 cases were truly confirmed through rigorous testing or whether presumptive diagnoses were included in the count.

With overlapping symptoms like fever and rash, many illnesses can mimic measles. Was every case properly vetted, or was this an inflated number used to support an existing narrative? These questions deserve answers, especially when such data is used to justify stripping away personal freedoms.

Chemical Exposures: Were Symptoms Misdiagnosed?

Beyond the questionable diagnoses, there’s another angle that raises concerns: Could some of the symptoms attributed to measles have been caused by something else entirely?

Disneyland, as a sprawling tourist destination, uses extensive pest control measures, including pesticides, to keep the park “clean and safe”. Many of these pesticides can cause symptoms that closely resemble those of viral infections—rashes, fevers, respiratory issues—all of which could be easily confused with measles.

Specifically, some of the pesticides used in large public spaces like Disneyland may include organophosphates, pyrethroids, and carbamates.

These chemicals, while effective at controlling pests, are known to cause adverse reactions in humans. The following are specific examples of chemicals used in pest control that could result in symptoms similar to measles:

Malathion (Organophosphate) : Widely used in large-scale pest control, including theme parks and agricultural areas, malathion can cause rashes, headaches, respiratory problems, and flu-like symptoms in those exposed. Organophosphates, such as malathion, are known neurotoxins and can affect the nervous system, sometimes resulting in symptoms that could mimic those seen in viral infections.

Permethrin (Pyrethroid) : A common chemical used in outdoor pest control for mosquito and insect management, permethrin exposure can cause skin rashes, respiratory distress, coughing, and irritation of the eyes—symptoms that are strikingly similar to those of measles. Pyrethroids are synthetic versions of natural chemicals found in chrysanthemums but have been linked to neurotoxic effects, especially with prolonged exposure.

Carbaryl (Carbamate): This pesticide, often used to control a variety of insects, can cause nausea, vomiting, and respiratory symptoms in individuals exposed to it. Carbamates like carbaryl work by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme necessary for proper nervous system function. Exposure can lead to symptoms that overlap with viral infections, such as fever and respiratory issues. Image from https://unclewalts.com/california/big-can-of-raid/

These pesticides are known to be sprayed in large tourist areas to maintain cleanliness and control pest populations. When Disneyland visitors experienced symptoms that included rashes, fevers, and respiratory distress, it is possible that some of those symptoms were triggered by environmental exposures, rather than measles itself.

Air Travel: Another Source of Chemical Exposure

The potential for chemical exposure wasn’t limited to Disneyland itself. Many visitors would have traveled to the park by air, exposing themselves to additional environmental toxins along the way. Airlines regularly use a process called “disinsection,” where pesticide sprays are applied inside airplane cabins to control insects. Chemicals like d-Phenothrin and permethrin are commonly used for this purpose.

Many people assume they get sick after a flight due to viruses or bacteria picked up from fellow passengers, but there’s another factor that often goes unnoticed—pesticides sprayed inside aircraft cabins. This procedure, known as "disinsection," is an international practice that involves applying insecticides either before or during a flight to protect public health by controlling insects that spread diseases. Unfortunately, these chemicals can have adverse effects on human health, and their residues can linger long after they’ve been sprayed.

International law permits airlines to spray insecticides like permethrin or d-phenothrin, synthetic pyrethroids known to disrupt insect nervous systems, but these chemicals also pose risks to humans. Passengers, particularly those with asthma, autoimmune conditions, or chemical sensitivities, may experience flu-like symptoms, skin rashes, and respiratory issues after exposure. These symptoms can mimic viral infections, leading people to believe they contracted an illness onboard. Additionally, flight attendants and passengers have reported long-term health problems, with some even linking exposure to conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and cancers.

“Rania Khunaysir, her husband Randy Beharry and their kids Nadia and Matthew, were on board an airplane when the cabin was fumigated. Khunaysir and Beharry want airlines to be required to notify customers before they buy a ticket if their plane will be sprayed with a pesticide. (Oliver Walters/CBC).” Image from https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/airline-cabin-pesticide-spraying-1.5083591

One of the key concerns is the persistence of these pesticides. Even though spraying typically happens on international flights, the same aircraft are often repurposed for domestic travel, with the residual insecticides remaining active on surfaces for days, weeks, or even months. Tray tables, seats, armrests, and other high-contact areas can continue to expose passengers and crew to chemicals long after the initial spraying. Given the confined, low-ventilation environment of an aircraft, the exposure risk increases, particularly for frequent flyers or vulnerable individuals like children, the elderly, and those with chronic health issues.

Although airlines and the World Health Organization (WHO) assure the public that these practices are safe, evidence linking pesticide exposure to serious health conditions has raised concerns. Some countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, mandate routine spraying to protect agriculture, meaning exposure is unavoidable on certain routes.

D-Phenothrin, another pyrethroid, can cause symptoms similar to viral infections, including skin irritation, respiratory distress, and flu-like symptoms. If individuals experienced these symptoms during or after their flights, it’s possible they could have mistaken them for the onset of measles, especially once the narrative of a "Disneyland measles outbreak" began to take hold.

Richard Pan and SB 277: A Crisis of Convenience?

Senator Richard Pan wasted no time in leveraging the Disneyland outbreak to promote SB 277, the bill that removed personal belief and religious exemptions for vaccines in California. Pan portrayed the situation as a public health emergency, arguing that vaccines needed to be mandatory to protect vulnerable populations. Yet, Pan’s involvement in the legislation raises eyebrows. His campaign was heavily supported by pharmaceutical companies, with Pan receiving over $95,000 from these corporations between 2013 and 2014. This financial backing casts serious doubt on whether SB 277 was truly about public health—or more about profit.

Pan’s allies, including the California Medical Association (CMA), were also tied to pharmaceutical interests. The CMA, which backed SB 277, has long received funding from vaccine manufacturers, further intertwining the public health narrative with corporate profit motives. In 2014 and 2015, healthcare providers in California, including those associated with organizations like the CMA, received more money from pharmaceutical companies than any other state, totaling around $1.4 billion. This created a backdrop where vaccine-related legislation could be influenced by pharmaceutical interests rather than purely public health concerns

SB 277, passed on the heels of the Disneyland outbreak, was a major win for vaccine manufacturers. By eliminating exemptions, it guaranteed an increased demand for vaccines—particularly among families who previously opted out. But it also stripped away individual rights, leaving parents with few options but to comply.

From Measles to COVID-19: Disneyland’s Role in Vaccine Distribution

In a twist of irony, Disneyland found itself at the center of another vaccination campaign just a few years later—this time in the supposed fight against COVID-19 with vaccines (which no one to this day can say what COVID really was or is). In January 2021, as California ramped up its vaccine rollout, Disneyland was transformed into one of the state’s largest mass vaccination sites. The theme park, which had once been linked to an alleged measles outbreak, became a hub for administering COVID-19 vaccines, delivering thousands of shots per day.

The decision to use Disneyland as a vaccine distribution center came at a time when California was struggling with one of the worst supposed COVID-19 surges in the country. The state sought high-traffic locations to distribute vaccines quickly, and Disneyland’s size and central location made it an ideal choice. However, the fact that Disneyland was chosen as a mass vaccination site just a few years after its role in the 2015 measles outbreak adds a layer of peculiarity to the story.

Was it a coincidence, or is Disneyland’s role in these public health campaigns part of a larger narrative of crisis management and corporate opportunism? The park, once synonymous with fun and fantasy, became a symbol of government efforts to control public health outcomes—first through the narrative of a measles outbreak and later as a centerpiece of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort. It all seems strangely orchestrated.

It’s striking how connections between Disney, Freemasonry, and the CIA seem to resurface in various discussions, especially when linked to broader concerns about public health initiatives. These associations aren't debated in some circles but are seen as clear ties between influential corporations and secretive organizations involved in manipulation and control. For example, many find it odd that Disney’s involvement with public health campaigns, such as its role as a major COVID-19 vaccination site, overlaps with ongoing narratives about hidden agendas in media, culture, and healthcare.

These theories suggest that Disney’s influence extends beyond entertainment into areas where corporate and governmental interests merge, raising suspicions about their role in shaping public perception, particularly regarding health issues. Some speculate that Disney's exclusive Club 33 might be linked to secret discussions or even the 33rd degree of Freemasonry, given the shared number. Club 33, located in Disneyland, is often seen as a mysterious and elite space, leading to theories that it could have ties to Freemasonry’s highest degree. There are rumors that this club has cleared out the clubhouse to allow Tom Hanks, who is alleged to be a pedophile, to have a private Thanksgiving dinner there. The idea of what might have happened during such an event is deeply disturbing.

The 33rd degree is significant in Freemasonry, symbolizing a high level of achievement and esoteric knowledge. While there’s no direct public evidence connecting Club 33 to Freemasonry, the secrecy and exclusivity of the club fuel these associations, making people question whether such connections exist behind the scenes.

Given Disney's cultural reach and the historical allegations of Freemasonry and CIA involvement, it’s not surprising that people question the corporation’s involvement in these "health initiatives," viewing them as part of a larger pattern of control that involves more than just public service. This adds to the complexity of how we understand corporate influence, government ties, and secret organizations.

Public Health or Public Manipulation?

The supposed Disneyland measles outbreak and the subsequent passage of SB 277 demonstrate how easily public health crises can be manipulated for political and corporate gain. Whether it was a true outbreak or a misdiagnosed event exacerbated by environmental factors, it served its purpose—fueling the narrative that vaccine exemptions are pointless, dangerous and needed to be eliminated.

California consistently ranks as the state that uses the most pesticides, far exceeding other states in terms of volume. This is largely due to its massive agricultural industry. Between 2019 and 2024, California maintained its top position, using over 200 million pounds of pesticides annually. Other high-ranking states in pesticide use include Florida, Texas, Washington, Oregon, and Iowa. These states often have large-scale farming operations requiring heavy pesticide application. This doesn’t include any government or military pesticide operations either.

Interestingly, many of these states also experienced significant COVID-19 outbreaks from 2019 to 2022. California, Texas, and Florida were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic, raising questions about possible environmental stressors, including pesticide exposure, that could have impacted public health. Pesticides like organophosphates and pyrethroids, used heavily in agriculture, can weaken the immune system, possibly making individuals more susceptible to illnesses and symptoms that can be misdiagnosed with faulty testing or exacerbating underlying health conditions.

Could COVID-19 have been a secret military pesticide spraying operation, similar to past covert projects like Project 112 or MK Naomi? According to the military unit’s website, they carry out numerous missions annually across several states using planes equipped with the Modular Aerial Spray System (MASS), which disperses up to 2,000 gallons of chemicals per flight. Records show these planes sprayed large areas, including populated regions in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, and South Carolina, while avoiding areas with bald eagle nests, indicating the chemicals are hazardous.

This specific military unit has used over 20 chemicals, mainly the toxic organophosphate pesticide Naled, which disrupts insects' nervous systems. In humans, exposure to Naled can cause severe symptoms like headaches, muscle twitching, nausea, and seizures. The EPA has recognized that Naled can also contaminate food, drinking water, and clothing, posing a broader risk beyond the immediate spray zones. But who knows what could have been sprayed or by whom really? As Dr. Bryan Ardis has suggested, it’s worth considering that chemicals might indeed be affecting us through our water supply (not so sure about his snake venom hypothesis though). What is really being tested for with the wastewater projects? Can our government and public health agencies really be trusted given their past track record? Doesn’t really feel like it.

Disneyland’s involvement in these major public health moments feels too coincidental to ignore, raising important questions about how these crises were managed and whether they were used to push hidden agendas. The Disneyland measles outbreak story serves as a reminder to stay critical and aware. When public health emergencies are declared, it’s important to ask: Who stands to benefit? And are we sacrificing personal freedoms for an agenda that may not truly be about protecting public health?