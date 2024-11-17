What if I told you that wastewater surveillance 💩—heralded as a cutting-edge tool for detecting viruses like COVID-19—has roots not just in modern health tracking, but in a history of public health manipulation, military experiments, and chemical exposure that have shaped the very idea of vaccination as we know it today?

Behind the glossy promises of monitoring viral outbreaks, lies a far darker story of political agendas, pharmaceutical profits, and scientific fraud. Let’s take a journey through the annals of public health deception, starting with the notorious work of John R. Paul and James D. Trask and how their experiments on polio paved the way for the very systems of surveillance and control we see today.

In 1939, Paul and Trask claimed they could detect the poliovirus in wastewater 💩. But let’s step back and examine the reality: at that time, there was no technology capable of directly visualizing or truly isolating said viruses. The methods they relied on—injecting sewage or “samples” 💩 from patients into lab animals and observing for symptoms—were a speculative leap that blurred the lines between environmental contaminants and fictional viral causation.

The Yale Poliomyelitis Study Unit and Possible Military Experiments

The Yale Poliomyelitis Study Unit, organized in 1931 by John Paul and James Trask of Yale’s Department of Pediatrics, was set up after the supposed outbreaks of polio in Middletown in 1930 and New Haven in 1931. Paul and Trask conducted investigations by entering patients' homes to gather medical histories, perform physical exams, and collect throat washings and stool samples. They allegedly confirmed the presence of the poliovirus by injecting these substances, along with wastewater, into lab animals, primarily monkeys, and observing the results.

But what if the outbreak was never really about a viral infection at all? What if it was part of something much more controlled or even manufactured? Just 45 to 50 miles away from these outbreaks, the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton housed nuclear submarines and became notorious for pollution and environmental hazards.

Given the military’s history of secretive research and the base’s proximity to Yale, it’s worth questioning whether these investigations were more about covering up a covert operation involving toxins, radiation, or other unknown substances.

With the government’s involvement in secretive programs, including testing pesticides and radiation on an unwitting population, it’s possible that what was framed as polio was just another piece in a much larger and more disturbing puzzle. What really was—or is—polio? And what else might have been hidden beneath the surface of these allegedly confirmed cases?

Without actual evidence of isolated viral particles, this approach only served to bolster the fraudulent emerging germ theory, conveniently supporting the public health narrative of a viral epidemic and the need for vaccination development.

This raises a critical question: what were Paul, Trask, and their team truly analyzing back then, and what are today's researchers really detecting in modern wastewater surveillance?

If “viruses” are what is really supposedly being analyzed in wastewater💩, the supposed viral fragments identified now with PCR technology seem to be nothing more than genetic material from degraded cells or environmental pollutants, not proof of infectious agents. So, what's the deal with this massive poop surveillance that's been happening since at least the late 1930s? Looks like we've been up fecal creek without a paddle for decades!

Back then, with no way to confirm the presence of a virus, were they merely documenting the impacts of radiation and chemical exposures amidst widespread secret experiments on the public?

And today, are we just recycling those same unfounded assumptions using more sophisticated sounding technology that helps support the biggest fraud ever created?

This narrative shift—from observing polio symptoms in animals after they have been juiced up with sewage💩 to amplifying genetic sequences on a computer from sewage to justify the presence of COVID-19 outbreaks in the population—seems less about uncovering truth and more about perpetuating a convenient story that underpins massive “public health” interventions like vaccines or something even more nefarious not many people even realize.

The False Narrative of the Polio Epidemic: Paul & Trask’s Role in Creating Fear

The narrative we’ve been sold about polio—a mysterious, terrifying disease that seemed to strike out of nowhere in the early 20th century—was manufactured through a series of experiments and deceptive tactics.

One of the central figures in these polio experiments was Dr. Paul, who, alongside his partner Dr. Trask, worked tirelessly in the 1940s and 50s to push the idea that polio was an acute, viral infection requiring immediate mass intervention.

Here’s the catch: Paul and Trask weren’t just doctors or scientists—they were deeply connected to a network of military interests, corporate drug magnates, and a burgeoning pharmaceutical industry that saw polio not as a medical anomaly, but as an opportunity to create a global vaccination market. In fact, Trask’s involvement with military and Rockefeller Institute-funded research, particularly during the Cold War, and their ties to individuals raises serious questions about their true motivations.

Their infamous polio experiments, touted as groundbreaking medical research, weren’t about curing or preventing a disease—they were about creating the illusion of a widespread health crisis. By falsifying results, manipulating data, and pushing unproven theories about the virus’s origins and spread, they set the stage for the global polio vaccination campaigns that followed. The true aim really doesn’t seem to have ever been about stop a non-existent virus—it was to create a market for vaccines and inject control into the global population along with some other totally sus poop related shenanigans.

The Military and Pharmaceutical Complex: Behind the Vaccine Push

Paul and Trask weren’t operating in a vacuum. Their work was closely aligned with globalist and military interests, many of which were tied to bioweapons development and chemical experimentation. The Rockefeller Institute and the same stakeholders still work their fraudulent virus-vaccine magic models to this day.

During and after World War II, the United States military was heavily invested in biomedical research, not for public health, but for creating bioweapons and biodefense technologies (against who or why is still largely up for debate). Paul and Trask’s affiliation with the military and their stakeholders who played a role in developing secret research with radiation and other chemical warfare measures links these polio experiments to a far more sinister objective that is palpable today.

It was during this period that the polio vaccine may have become more than a health initiative. It seems more like a biomedical strategy designed to control the narrative around disease, using fear of an invisible, mythical virus to justify the global distribution of vaccines galore justified by injected lab animals…with poop. This would not only pacify the public but also funnel money into the pockets of pharmaceutical companies and their military sponsors. By hyping the polio epidemic and turning it into a public health emergency, they created the need for mass vaccinations, despite questionable efficacy and side effects.

But the manipulation didn’t end there. The surveillance systems used during the polio crises are now later used to track diseases like COVID-19 are rooted in this history of controlling the narrative of contagion and fabricating the need for medical interventions. Wastewater surveillance 💩—which now tracks everything from COVID viral loads to chemical residues—has evolved from the military’s chemical monitoring programs, and its origins trace back to experiments that were never about protecting health, but about creating dependency on military and their pharmaceutical partner’s solutions.

Wastewater Surveillance 💩: The Evolution of Control and Deception

If polio wasn’t enough to make you question the narrative around public health, consider how the COVID-19 pandemic was managed. The same logic that guided the polio vaccine roll-out was used to justify the COVID-19 vaccination programs—both hinged on fear of an invisible threat. And now, wastewater surveillance 💩 is at the center of this global monitoring system, tracking everything from viral presence to drug use and environmental chemicals. But just as in the polio era, there’s a lot more being monitored than you’ve been told.

The truth is, wastewater surveillance 💩 is part of a broader surveillance state—a system built on monitoring and controlling every aspect of our lives. What seems like a way to track invisible non-living terrorists may actually have been a way to monitor radiation levels in the 1940s and 50s, as the military-industrial complex sought to control the consequences of its own radioactive testing under the guise of public health that has morphed into a system for data mining the most personal “ass”spects of our lives.

Unmasking Wastewater Surveillance: The Hidden Depths of Monitoring Populations 💩

Wastewater surveillance💩, also known as wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE), is more than just a tool for tracking disease outbreaks; it’s a powerful method to collect intimate data on entire populations. By analyzing sewage, which includes human urine and feces, researchers can detect a vast array of biological and chemical markers.

While it’s marketed as a public health tool for monitoring diseases like COVID-19, its applications may go far beyond identifying pathogens. Public health officials can pinpoint cancer biomarkers like α-fetoprotein (linked to liver cancer) or cardiac troponin I (associated with heart conditions).

This technology also extends into detecting radiation or chemicals including pesticides exposure, revealing potential contamination that authorities might prefer to keep hidden. Essentially, wastewater surveillance offers a window into the health and behaviors of entire communities, raising concerns about how this information could be exploited.

But it doesn't end there. Beyond health data, wastewater💩 testing can reveal behavioral patterns, such as the community-wide use of prescription medications, illicit drugs, antidepressants, or even hormone therapies. With the capability to monitor stress-related biomarkers, authorities could, in theory, gauge the mental health and stress levels of populations, potentially tracking behavioral trends and shifts in societal well-being. This raises a sinister question: is it possible that this technology is being used covertly to assess how well their interventions—be they pharmaceuticals, chemicals, or even social policies—are affecting communities?

Could it serve as a feedback loop for governments or corporations to see if their efforts to influence or control populations are succeeding? The implications of this hidden surveillance, potentially stretching back decades, highlight a need for transparency and scrutiny into who really benefits from these public health initiatives.

This ties directly back to the work of Paul and Trask. Their work with polio and the subsequent role in their work promoting the polio vaccine doesn’t appear to have been just about protecting health—it seems to have been more about creating a system of control that would serve the interests of both military stakeholders and the pharmaceutical industry and. Today, we see the legacy of their work in the vaccine programs and other measures we’re still subject to—and the surveillance mechanisms that track every part of our lives, from the waste we flush to the vaccines we inject.

Exposing the Fraud—A System Built on Deception and Control

The manufactured polio and COVID-19 crises and subsequent totally toxic vaccines are just two chapters in a larger story of public health manipulation, surveillance, and pharmaceutical control.

The work of Paul and Trask tied to the Rockefeller Institute was not about curing polio (because what even is that)—it was about creating a fear-based market for vaccines and a global surveillance infrastructure that would track every aspect of our lives. The polio epidemic wasn’t a random event—it was a manufactured crisis, designed to create demand for a vaccine that ultimately served the military-industrial complex and pharmaceutical giants.

And today, the legacy of their deception lives on in wastewater surveillance 💩, which monitors not just viruses, but the very chemicals, drugs, and exposures that shape our lives. We’ve been told this is about health—but the truth is, it’s about control, data mining, a billion-dollar vaccine market and population control tactics built on lies.