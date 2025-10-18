Bodhisattvas Betty

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
5h

tho' I tend ta be a mite "sus" of one-stop-shoppin' "this'll fix it" easy solutions (includin' that this nerve / this nerve exposed ta 5g which sounds like this is yer brain/this iz yer brain on drugs - show image of eggs fryin'.....) I've no doubt that it plays sum kinda "noivy" role in whut should be the healthy homeostasis of our bodies that when disrupted affects the bigger pitcher....

My first thought wuz---Viva Lost Vagus! (bring it back with a lotta Elvis on the side) with Viva Las Vagus near as good ;-)

An' sho' nuff sumbuddy also had a similar thought!

https://helixhealingpath.com/trip-to-las-vagus/

Now of all the offered good advice (non-medi-cull ta boot!) fer fixin'/strengthenin' the vagus nerve, I noticed singing high up on the list but if that wuz so, then ya's think singers (hummers tho' not the doity kind) an' such-like would be among the healthiest of hew-mans due ta all that strengthenin'.... Sadly untroo! An' the (classical) zingers I know take real good care of themselfs, their voices--they git their sleep, eat right, douse their tea with local raw organic hunny.... an' still they git sick...an' "woise"--

So again, I'm a little iffy 'bout one-stop causes/so-loo-shuns, but I'm all in with....

VIVA LAS VAGUS!

Angie
5hEdited

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks

According to Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz, the president of the ITU, we are already into 6G and 7G which began in 2025.

https://factsoverfear.substack.com/p/itu-iobnt-6g?publication_id=675175&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=8h23m&utm_medium=email

https://rumble.com/v375cna-august-13-2023.html

