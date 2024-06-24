The Eiffel Tower, an iconic symbol of France and a marvel of 19th-century engineering, has a rich history that extends beyond its architectural magnificence. While many are familiar with its creator, Gustave Eiffel, fewer know about the intriguing connections between Eiffel and the legendary inventor Nikola Tesla. This hidden history explores the Eiffel Tower's creation, Eiffel's collaboration with Tesla, and the mysterious phenomena reported around the tower during their experiments.

The Eiffel Tower was designed by the French engineer Gustave Eiffel and his company for the 1889 Exposition Universelle (World's Fair) held in Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. Standing at 324 meters (1,063 feet), it was the tallest man-made structure in the world until the completion of the Chrysler Building in New York in 1930.

Eiffel, a renowned civil engineer and architect, was already famous for his work on bridges and viaducts, and his company’s involvement in the construction of the Statue of Liberty's iron framework.

Gustave Eiffel was born in 1832 in Dijon, France. He studied at the École Centrale des Arts et Manufactures, where he developed a strong foundation in chemistry and metallurgy. Eiffel's career took off when he began working on major bridge projects, showcasing his innovative use of wrought iron.

His design for the Eiffel Tower was initially met with skepticism and resistance from the artistic and architectural community in Paris. However, Eiffel's vision and determination saw the project through, and the tower was completed in just over two years, officially opening on March 31, 1889.

The architectural design of the Eiffel Tower was not solely for visual appeal; it also showcased cutting-edge engineering principles. The tower's iron lattice structure, with its open framework, was a departure from the solid masonry used in traditional building designs. This design not only reduced wind resistance but also demonstrated the strength and versatility of iron as a construction material. The tower's curvature was carefully calculated to ensure maximum stability and minimal wind resistance, an essential consideration for a structure of its unprecedented height.

Interestingly, the structure's open lattice design resembles that of modern-day communication and electrical towers, such as 5G and high-voltage power transmission towers. This similarity suggests that Eiffel's design may have been influenced by a deeper understanding of electromagnetic principles, which were also central to Tesla's experiments.

Nikola Tesla, a Serbian-American inventor and electrical engineer, is best known for his contributions to the development of alternating current (AC) electrical systems. Tesla's work in the field of electromagnetism and wireless transmission of energy was groundbreaking and far ahead of his time.

In the late 19th century, Tesla and Eiffel crossed paths, leading to a fascinating collaboration. Tesla traveled to meet Gustave Eiffel, the man behind the Eiffel Tower, and their meeting sparked a partnership that would blend their shared interests in engineering and innovation. Eiffel invited Tesla to Paris multiple times, and their collaboration resulted in a series of remarkable experiments.

Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) giving a lecture in Paris. Image from https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-64177253

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, numerous reports surfaced in French newspapers describing strange lights and unexplained phenomena around the Eiffel Tower. These reports often coincided with Tesla's visits to Paris and his known experimentation with wireless energy transmission.

One of the most notable experiments reportedly conducted involved the use of the Eiffel Tower as a giant radio antenna.

Tesla had long theorized that the Earth's atmosphere could be used to conduct electrical energy and transmit signals over long distances without the need for wires. The Eiffel Tower, with its height and metallic structure, was an ideal candidate for testing these theories. Tesla's vision included harnessing the natural electrical charges in the atmosphere to provide free energy to the world, a concept that would revolutionize the way power was generated and distributed.

During experimentations done at the Eiffel Tower after its construction, witnesses described seeing bright flashes of light emanating from the tower, along with peculiar sounds and disturbances in local electrical equipment. These phenomena were particularly evident during thunderstorms, leading some to speculate that Tesla was attempting to harness the energy of lightning. Newspaper articles from that era documented the public's fascination and apprehension regarding these experiments, often referring to them as mystical and otherworldly.

While the historical record lacks definitive proof of the specific details of Eiffel and Tesla's experiments, the circumstantial evidence and contemporary reports suggest that their partnership was not only plausible but also highly productive (and very supressed). Tesla's ambitious plans for wireless energy transmission required tall structures to serve as transmission towers, and the Eiffel Tower, being the tallest structure in the world at the time, would have been an ideal testbed.

Eiffel's openness to innovative ideas and his connections with other prominent scientists and engineers of the time make it plausible that he would have entertained Tesla's proposals. Tesla's biographers have often noted his tendency to seek out like-minded individuals who could help realize his visions, and Eiffel's stature in the engineering community would have made him a natural ally.

The mysterious experiments around the Eiffel Tower eventually ceased, and the tower transitioned into its role as a tourist attraction and symbol of French cultural pride. However, the legacy of the Tesla-Eiffel experiments live on, fueling the imaginations of future generations of scientists and engineers.

In the decades that followed, the principles of wireless communication and energy transmission that Tesla championed became foundational to modern technology. Today, the Eiffel Tower is equipped with a myriad of antennas and broadcasting equipment, ironically fulfilling some of the purposes that Tesla had envisioned over a century ago.

The hidden history of the Eiffel Tower and its association with Nikola Tesla adds a layer of mystique to an already fascinating monument. While the tower stands as a testament to human ingenuity and architectural prowess, the stories of Tesla's experiments remind us of the relentless quest for knowledge and the willingness to push the boundaries of what is possible. How much this technology was possibly suppressed by those who profit from it being hidden?

Gustave Eiffel's legacy extends beyond the tower that bears his name. His innovative spirit and willingness to embrace new ideas played a crucial role in advancing engineering and technology.

Similarly, Tesla's relentless pursuit of his revolutionary ideas, despite the challenges he faced, continues to inspire innovators and scientists around the world.

The Eiffel Tower, an enduring symbol of France and a marvel of engineering, holds within its iron lattice a hidden history of experimentation and innovation. The intriguing connection between Gustave Eiffel and Nikola Tesla highlights a chapter of scientific exploration that, while not fully documented, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the early days of electrical experimentation. The mysterious lights and phenomena reported around the tower during their supposed experiments remain a testament to the visionary minds of Eiffel and Tesla, whose contributions to science and engineering continue to shape our world.

As we look upon the Eiffel Tower today, we can appreciate not only its aesthetic and cultural significance but also the spirit of inquiry and experimentation that it symbolizes. One can’t help but think that the science that was discovered by Tesla and Eiffel is being hidden from the world on purpose.

It’s a mystery why or would would do such a thing???