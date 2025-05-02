Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1d

Lipstadt is a disgrace to simple Jews, who are most likely only hurt by the H* lie.

While the story is lacking all evidence, its narrators come up with such a horror story that only cruel or insane people would reject:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-horror-the-horror

It's one of many:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-shock-effect

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
1d

Me Stuff from Bodhisattvas Betty

The Holocaust Revisionist Who Crashed the Republican Party

David Cole (Stein)

https://open.substack.com/pub/mestuff/p/the-holocaust-revisionist-who-crashed

ME STUFF 2025.05.02 Fri

https://substack.com/@mestuff

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture