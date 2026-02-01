I do not trust the vaccine pushers. I do not trust the remdesivir, Paxlovid, ventilator, mask crowd. I also do not trust the so called medical freedom movement that claims to reject pharmaceutical dominance while quietly rerouting people into a different lineup of lab derived synthetic substances. This is not an attack on one camp in the COVID “wars”. It is a critique of the entire structure. I am not defending germ theory absolutism, hospital protocol culture, or regulatory agencies that demand obedience instead of informed consent. I am also not impressed by dissident doctors who sell rebellion while preserving the same intervention logic. What matters is not which big pharma or big vita substance is pushed. What matters is that a lab-made intervention must always be pushed. Almost no one is allowed to opt out. They are simply offered substitutions.

Two Camps, Same Architecture

Mainstream medicine says: Trust the experts. Take the vaccine. If you get sick, take remdesivir. If you test positive early, take Paxlovid

The medical freedom movement says: Do not trust the experts. Do not take the vaccine. Avoid hospitals. Take this instead. The substances change. The hierarchy does not. You still defer authority. You still ingest a lab derived substance. You still follow a protocol. The rebellion is curated.

Both camps, of course, lean heavily on the same fraudulent germ theory scaffolding, draping their interventions over PCR tests, viral loads, spike proteins, and their allegedly terrifying levels. It is the same joke dressed in different uniforms. Whether you are getting a Pfizer jab or a homebrew ivermectin cocktail, someone somewhere is measuring your viral molecules with the same obsessive precision, as if that number alone can dictate your moral and medical worth. Germs are scary, numbers are scary, your body is forever at war, and the ritual of diagnostics keeps everyone obedient, just swap the lab derived substance, and the theater continues.

The Assignment Pattern

Once you step back, a pattern becomes obvious. Each high profile dissident doctor occupies a specific lane, centered around a recognizable synthetic pharmaceutical intervention (even the vitamins we think are so very natural or so very lab made). It feels less like organic disagreement and more like a managed distribution of alternatives.

Pierre Kory – Largely ivermectin, framed as the ultimate forbidden prophylactic and early treatment. He presents it as a “miracle” dismissed by mainstream medicine, often bundled with zinc and vitamin D for extra credibility. Authority is central: patients are guided to trust him and his carefully curated repurposed protocol.

Mary Talley Bowden – Ivermectin advocate with early outpatient treatment kits. Like Kory, she positions herself as a gatekeeper to suppressed medicine, promising that adherence to her stack can prevent hospitalization. The messaging emphasizes conspiracy and censorship as much as the substance itself.

Stella Immanuel – Hydroxychloroquine evangelist, often paired with zinc and azithromycin. Her narrative is that mainstream medicine is actively suppressing this “safe, proven therapy,” turning a repurposed drug into a symbol of rebellion against authority.

America’s Frontline Doctors – Hydroxychloroquine with zinc as their signature intervention, packaged with media spectacle to maximize perceived legitimacy. They combine the substances with theatrical moral authority, making the pharmacologic intervention feel like an act of defiance rather than a medical choice.

Zev Zelenko – Hydroxychloroquine, zinc, azithromycin, and vitamins D and C, promoted as an early COVID protocol meant to prevent hospitalization. The protocol is presented as evidence of systemic suppression, framing adherence as both a medical necessity and an ethical statement against the establishment.

Peter McCullough – Nattokinase is the flagship, but he layers it with aspirin, anticoagulants, steroids, antihistamines, budesonide, azithromycin, curcumin, bromelain, ivermectin, and even Paxlovid for early outpatient use despite boxed warnings. The stack mirrors hospital intervention logic, just repackaged for the home or early treatment context. Patients still ingest multiple lab derived substances and follow a protocol dictated by an authority, all under the guise of “freedom medicine.”

Ryan Cole – Hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C, quercetin. While he markets himself as an immune system advocate, the substances he promotes are synthetic interventions repackaged as “immune boosters.”

Paul Marik – Vitamin C, steroids, anticoagulants, hydrocortisone, ivermectin. His protocols mirror critical care logic but repurposed for outpatient or early treatment, keeping patients inside a pharmaceutical mindset.

Didier Raoult – Hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, zinc. Early pandemic icon of “forbidden cure” messaging, framing repurposed drugs as suppressed interventions.

Rashid Buttar – Chelation therapy, detoxification compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine. Claims to treat toxicity and viral infections, repurposing lab derived substances under a “detox” narrative.

Sherri Tenpenny – Vitamin D, vitamin C, quercetin, hydroxychloroquine. Anti-vaccine activist framing supplements as preventative pharmacologic interventions, turning Big Vita into Big Pharma without the regulatory oversight.

A Midwestern Doctor – DMSO and “forgotten medicine” form the backbone of his interventions. He packages obscure, rarely used compounds as suppressed breakthroughs, presenting them as secret knowledge denied by modern medical institutions. The messaging emphasizes mystery and transgression, making patients feel like they’re accessing forbidden science while still following a prescribed regimen of lab derived substances.

Joseph Mercola – DMSO, hydrogen peroxide, vitamin D, quercetin, zinc, nattokinase, serrapeptase, melatonin, and enzyme‑based clot dissolvers. His stack reads like Big Pharma disguised as Big Vita, with every supplement and enzyme marketed as a pharmacologic intervention. By blending vitamins, enzymes, and chemical compounds, Mercola creates the illusion of autonomy while keeping patients inside the same intervention‑first, authority‑driven framework that hospitals demand (just without the formal oversight).

Different tones. Different politics. Same behavioral outcome. If you reject vaccines and hospital drugs, you are not encouraged to question the intervention model itself. You are redirected toward a different lab derived substance and a different authority figure. That is not freedom from pharma. That is parallel pharma.

DMSO and the Forbidden Substance Archetype

DMSO deserves special attention because it appears across multiple figures. Mercola and A Midwestern Doctor describe it using nearly identical language: A miracle solvent. A suppressed therapy. A victim of regulatory capture. A lost medicine buried by profit. DMSO is not herbal. It is chemical, penetrative, and pharmacologically aggressive. That is why it works so well rhetorically. It satisfies people who distrust institutions but still want something potent, medical, and transgressive. It keeps people inside the synthetic chemicals consumption model while convincing them they have escaped it.

Supplements as Pharma in Disguise

The supplement stack deserves scrutiny. High dose vitamin D, quercetin, zinc, nattokinase, serrapeptase, curcumin, and melatonin are not benign herbs. They are pharmacologic interventions in disguise. They are Big Pharma repackaged as Big Vita. Some narratives even lean heavily on shock framing. Even vitamin D3, fat soluble and accumulating in the body, is literally used as rat poison through calcium overload, yet people are told to take massive doses daily, which shows how the same substance is framed as nutrition, medicine, or poison depending on who is selling it. The substances may be natural in origin, but they are processed, measured, dosed, and marketed exactly like industrial therapeutics. The marketing and dependency remains.

This Is Not a Defense of the Mainstream

None of this is an endorsement of vaccines, remdesivir, or Paxlovid.I don’t keep a framed photo of Anthony Fauci next to my bed, and the closest I’ve got to a wardrobe statement is not a “I ❤️ Vaccines” button. The mainstream has earned distrust through: Conflicts of interest. Data opacity. Narrative enforcement. Punishment of dissent. Emergency authorizations treated as moral imperatives But rejecting one orthodoxy does not require embracing another. Replacing Pfizer with ivermectin messiahs does not equal liberation.

The Shared Psychological Infrastructure

Both camps rely on the same tools: Fear. Urgency. Authority. Compliance. They disagree on which lab derived substance you should take, not on whether you should take one. Neither side meaningfully promotes: Non‑industrialized therapeutic approach. Biological uncertainty. True informed refusal. The legitimacy of doing nothing close to what we are told to do mainstream. Every road leads a diagnostic test that holds up the germ theory fraud, to a lab derived substance, a protocol, or a big vita stack.

What Real Medical Autonomy Would Require

Real autonomy would include the freedom to say: I do not want your vaccine. I do not want your supposed antiviral. I do not want your repurposed drug either.

It would allow space for: A pause for healing. Our bodies are remarkable self-healers, and with a little time and the right natural supports, they can usually do their job on their own. Environmental and lifestyle analysis. Minimal intervention. Healing without scare tactics. That option is almost never offered.

Instead, people are sorted. If not mainstream, then dissident. If not Pfizer, then ivermectin. If not Paxlovid, then nattokinase. If not Ibuprofen or an assortment of other pharmaceuticals, then DMSO. Different labels. Same leash.

Parallel Pharma, Not Freedom

If every path ends in a lab derived substance, the disagreement is cosmetic. Medical freedom that still demands chemical allegiance is not freedom. It is rebranded dependency. Until that is acknowledged, we are not choosing between systems. We are choosing between handlers.