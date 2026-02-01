Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
That's a nice collection of the controlled opposition playing the people, while they are all legal pushers of toxins.

The author's post on DMSO tells it all:

https://mestuff.substack.com/p/dmso-the-industrial-solvent-myth

The CO seems to operate through "whistleblowers"

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whistleblowers

as well as bait-and-switch, which I also observed about Ivermectin, Methylene Blue, DMSO, and zeolite:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whats-wrong-with-zeolite

When you see your butcher (pardon me, "doctor") for the first time, the first thing you do is sign a form of consent that after being informed (which hardly ever happens, and it only divulges info from Big Pharma's brochures), you accept the responsibility for taking "madications" (sic! all of them are toxic...) and for "treatments". The irony about it is that these "doctors" are eager to discover you are ill with no symptoms (the type that existed with the invented illness, convid, too), and are willing to be tested, examined, treated, and "madicated" to death in slow motion.

Desmond Powell
12h

Great work from your channel. Thank you

