If you’ve ever tried to make sense of your medical bills, you already know the system is broken. But here's the twist no one wants to admit: health insurance is not solving the problem—it is the problem. It doesn’t cushion the blow of expensive care; it helps inflate it. And if you’re one of the lucky people forced to navigate both Medicare and private insurance at the same time, you know the chaos multiplies. It's not a safety net—it's a trap.

Insurance Doesn’t Lower Costs—It Drives Them Up

Health insurance is supposed to make care more affordable. But in reality, it creates a middleman structure that distorts pricing and rewards inefficiency. Here’s what happens:

Hospitals and doctors hike up their prices, knowing insurers will “negotiate” it down.

Insurers play games with networks, deductibles, copays, and denied claims to extract as much money as possible from patients while pretending they’re protecting them.

The more you “pay in” to insurance, the more the industry grows—and the more incentive they have to complicate care and inflate costs.

There’s no free market here. You can’t shop around. Prices are hidden, billing is incomprehensible, and you’re punished if you go “out of network” (a term that shouldn’t even exist in an emergency). It’s not about care—it’s about gatekeeping access and controlling patient flow like cargo.

The Medicare Maze: When Government and Private Insurance Collide

For many Americans hitting 65, enrolling in Medicare isn’t a choice—it’s mandatory. Even if you already have private insurance that works for you, you must enroll in Medicare or risk lifelong penalties. But combining Medicare with private insurance—especially employer coverage—creates a bureaucratic mess that few people fully understand. Here’s what happens:

Coordination of benefits turns into a tug-of-war over who pays first.

Some providers won’t accept one plan or the other, leaving you with out-of-pocket costs you didn’t expect.

Bills get bounced around between Medicare and your private insurer, delaying payments and leaving patients confused and stuck in limbo.

You may lose benefits or coverage options from your private plan once Medicare is involved—even if you liked your original plan better.

So what’s the point of being forced onto Medicare if you already have decent coverage? It’s not about helping you. It’s about the system getting its cut. Medicare becomes just another cog in the profit machine, tangled up with private industry in ways that make the patient experience worse, not better.

The Hidden Costs of Being “Covered”

Let’s be clear: being insured doesn’t mean you’re protected. It means you’ve paid a premium for the right to be nickel-and-dimed through a system that no longer values healing—it values administration, billing codes, and denial letters. And for the unlucky ones trying to juggle Medicare Parts A, B, C, D, and maybe a Medigap or employer plan? Forget about it. One wrong move and you’re in penalty territory, or worse—you find out too late that something wasn’t covered at all. This isn’t health care. This is paperwork warfare.

The Bottom Line: Health Insurance Is a Parasite

The American health insurance model isn’t about keeping people healthy. It’s about making money off illness. It adds layers of cost and confusion, shifts the burden onto patients and providers, and exploits every opportunity to bill more while delivering less. And Medicare? Once the crown jewel of elder care, it’s now being dragged into the same swamp of private corruption, billing games, and network exclusions. We’ve been sold the idea that insurance equals care. It doesn’t. It’s a bloated industry that exists to take a cut every step of the way while you try to survive it. So what’s the solution? That’s a bigger conversation. But the first step is recognizing the scam for what it is. Health insurance—whether public, private, or both—isn’t a shield. It’s a shackle.