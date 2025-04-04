(Jan. 27, 2022)—The Sephardic rabbinical Burla family has been near royalty in Palestine since the 1700s. They conspired with the bankers Rothschild, Churchills and the Board of Deputies of British Jews in the mid-1800s to make Israel a British colony masquerading as a Jewish state. Zionism was a wholly British creation. The Burla rabbis had often written romantically about a re-formed Zion (Eretz Israel), so the British Rothschilds funded developments of all kinds in Palestine with the proviso that the British were in charge. The Burla rabbis in Jerusalem did not hide their eagerness to say “yes, yes, yes” to the Churchill-Montefiore (Rothschild) pretext letters starting on June 14, 1841. For this cooperation, the Rothschilds owed the Burlas eternally.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla hides a centuries-old family heritage interlocked with British Zionism and the Pilgrims Society new world order scheme.

His real name is Israel-Abraham Burla, according to The Times of Israel (Jan 27,2022)The Sephardic rabbinical Burla family has been near royalty in Palestine since the 1700s. They conspired with the bankers Rothschild, Churchills and the Board of Deputies of British Jews in the mid-1800s to make Israel a British colony masquerading as a Jewish state. Zionism was a wholly British creation. The Burla rabbis had often written romantically about a re-formed Zion (Eretz Israel), so the British Rothschilds funded projects of all kinds in Palestine with the proviso that the British were in charge, and the Rothschilds could commercialize the business opportunities that emerged as payback. The Burla rabbis in Jerusalem did not hide their eagerness to say “yes, yes, yes” to the Churchill-Montefiore (Rothschild) pretext letters starting on June 14, 1841. https://exploringrealhistory.blogspot.com/2022/01/it-appears-that-demons-possess-soul-of.htm

For the Burla’s Rothschild sycophancy the world is paying dearly through the Pfizer pharmacide of their current favorite son, Israel-Abraham Burla (aka Albert Burla). The Pfizer pharmacide has a parallel set of interlocked relationships to the British, German and Austrian aristocracy. Indeed, Charles Pfizer (1824-1906) was born in the same Baden-Wurttemberg district of Germany as Klaus Schwab and his Escher Wyss & Co. Nazi collaborator father Eugen Schwab (Ravensburg). Schwab and Escher Wyss were also allied with British and American nuclear traitors in the OSS (Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the C.I.A., controlled since inception in 1946 by British MI6). In Zurich, Switzerland, just 100 miles south of Charles Pfizer’s hometown, Anthony Fauci’s great great grandfather Raget Abys (1790-1861) was the Secretary of War in the new Swiss republic he helped found, along with founding the ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) (that Schwab attended), Credit Suisse and Swiss Life.

In Israel, the Rothschilds notoriously influence the policy of The Weizmann Institute of Science founded in 1934. Jacob Rothschild currently serves on the international board, as Rothschilds have since inception. Founder Chaim A. Weizmann served as president of the World Zionist Organization and later as the first president of Israel.

Chaim Weizmann 1st president of Israel.

Weizmann’s biotechnology research is interlocked with The Wellcome Trust in the UK (i.e., Pirbright Institute, Merial Animal Hospital, Gates Foundation, NIH, DARPA, UKRI), the U.N. WHO, and a plentitude of British scientists serving on Weizmann’s board of governors, including Nobel biochemists Sir Ernst Boris Chain and Baron Florey, microbiologist Sir Alexander Fleming.

Shockingly, in 1972, Baron Victor Rothschild, who had just presented The Rothschild Report (1971) to the UK Parliament recommending the emergence of a new biotechnology push globally, almost singlehandedly invested in 20% UK and 80% US companies. He funded Nobel biologist Sydney Brenner to start doing DNA experiments on all of Israel (“due to the peculiar structure of the Jewish population”).

After his Report, Victor Rothschild founded his new biotechnology companies—Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL) (UK) and International Biotechnology Trust (IBT) PLC) (now run by Rothschild Asset Management). GENETIC EXPERIMENTATION ON ENGLISH OLD FOLKS PROPOSAL TO PERFORM GENETIC ENGINEERING EXPERIMENTS ON ISRAELI CITIZENS VICTOR ROTHSCHILD: A BIOTECHNOLOGY MONSTER Let’s repeat these monstrous facts: In 1972, Sephardic Jew Baron Victor Rothschild recommended that Nobel chemist/biologist Sydney Brenner (1927-2019) consider conducting “immune response genes” experiments on the Jewish Israeli population in addition to English old folks homes populations. FIG. 2—SYDNEY BRENNER. (CA. 1972) . CONFIDENTIAL HANDWRITTEN LETTER FROM SYDNEY BRENNER TO VICTOR ROTHSCHILD RE. GENES, VIRUSES, HUMAN VIRUS EXPERIMENTATION IN UK CARE HOMES BODMER AND KEVLIN, ISRAEL AND JEWISH POPULATIONS., SB/1/1/561, ITEM NO. 64627. CSHL ARCHIVES. SYDNEY BRENNER’S EMPLOYER AT THE WRITING OF THIS LORD VICTOR ROTHSCHILD LETTER IN 1972: CHIEF SCIENTIST,

MRC LABORATORY OF MOLECULAR BIOLOGY ,

MEDICAL RESEARCH COUNCIL ,

UNDER ROYAL CHARTER ,

(1924-29) BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY CO-FOUNDER EARL ARTHUR BALFOUR , CHAIRMAN,

(1916-20) AMERICAN WALDORF ASTORIA, CHAIRMAN; WALDORF ASTORIA WAS THE SITE OF THE FIRST BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY MEETING IN NEW YORK ON JAN. 13, 1903,

UNITED KINGDOM RESEARCH AND INNOVATION ( UKRI ), ALSO FUNDS BBSRC , PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE ,

CAMBRIDGE, UK PFIZER’S BOURLA AND ISRAEL’S NETANHAYU’S PRIORITY TO PUSH ISRAELI JEWS INTO THE COVID POISONING FRONT LINE DISCOVERED! THEIR BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY HANDLERS, INCLUDING LORD ROTHSCHILD, TELL THEM TOO Not that we need more proof of this banking-biopharma demon, the current Jacob Rothschild awarded biochemist Jennifer A. Doudna a 2017 Pilgrims Society’s Academy of Achievement award. Doudna is the co-inventor of the DNA manipulation CRISPR gene editing technology. She interlocks with globalists at Harvard, Yale, Ford Foundation, Genentech, Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Ballie Gifford UK, Vanguard and Blackrock under the direction of Jacob Rothschild and the British Pilgrims. JACOB ROTHSCHILD’S SHINING FAMILY MOMENT IN 2017. HE SUCCESSFULLY FUNDED THE CRISPR GENE EDITING TOOL LONG DREAMED OF BY HIS ANCESTORS FIG. 3—2017 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ACHIEVEMENT GOLDEN PLATE AWARDS IN LONDON OVERSEEN BY BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY DIRECTOR BARON JACOB ROTHSCHILD PRESENTING DR. JENNIFER A. DOUDNE . ASSOCIATE JUSTICE NEIL GORSUCH ALSO RECEIVED THE AWARD, AS DID GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS AND FOX NEWS TURNCOAT CHRIS WALLACE, PREDATOR BILL CLINTON, FORMER ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER EHUD BARAK.

BURLA’S SEPHARDIC JEWISH FAMILY IS A LONG TIME ROTHSCHILD BENEFICIARY Two Rothschilds figure prominently in the Burla history. Bankers Nathan Mayer (N.M.) Rothschild (and his sons) and Sir Moses Montefiore. Montefiore is N.M. Rothschild’s brother-in-law as well as grandfather to various Rothschilds that his daughters married.



THE UNHOLY ZIONIST ALLIANCE WITH IMPERIAL BRITISH CORPORATISM Inevitably, Burla rabbis began taking donations from their Sephardic Jewish cousins in London–the Rothschilds. More specifically Sir Moses Montefiore–N.M. Rothschild’s brother-in-law and stockbroker on the London Exchange, sometimes called his banking “sidekick.” Montefiore was one of the original members of the London Stock Exchange (1806). At that time there were only 12 licensed Jewish brokers in London. He was one of them.



ROTHSCHILD, MONTEFIORE PAID OFF THE BRITISH SLAVE OWNERS Montefiore partnered with N.M. Rothschild and Parliament to fund the compensation of slave owners in 1836, followed by the formation of the white, black, brown, yellow and red, debt slavery model of the British offshore banking system that oppresses the world today. Montefiore funded Mishkenot Sha’ananim, the first Jewish settlement outside of Jerusalem.