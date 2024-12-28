Share this postBodhisattvas BettyThe Lengthy and Drawn out war Against Common Sense Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lengthy and Drawn out war Against Common Sense You Have the Greatest Weapon of all to Combat it!Me StuffDec 28, 202413Share this postBodhisattvas BettyThe Lengthy and Drawn out war Against Common Sense Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share13Share this postBodhisattvas BettyThe Lengthy and Drawn out war Against Common Sense Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share
Unfortunately, not everyone has it. It has been educated out of them.
So true, Betty!
It's amusing that so many have come to believe that the brain and the mind are suspect. People are cautioned to follow their heart, and not to utilize their mind, as if the mind's only capacities are for cold, rational, limited thought.
We were given a brain and a mind that were intended to be used. Our left brain and right brain have a deeper purpose. The brain is not a vestigial organ, with no higher purpose. The brain is the means by which our higher self and the infinite divine mind can communicate with all the parts of the self. And with these deeper insights and realizations, we can combat the war against common sense.