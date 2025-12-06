The Little Engine Who Could… Until It Couldn’t
Dissertation Edition
Honestly, I feel completely lost today. For over a year, I’ve been grinding on my dissertation, slowly chugging along like the little engine that could. Things were going smoothly, I had a rhythm, and I felt like I was finally making real progress. Just last week, I had spoken with my chair, and we were planning to meet this week to go over my data set. And then yesterday… I get a voicemail saying, “Sorry. I quit.” Just like that. No warning, no buildup, nothing. WTF, right? I don’t even know what to make of it.
Today, I’m wandering around in this fog of disbelief and disappointment. I just hope I can find a new chair soon, someone who knows what they are doing and doesn’t make things harder. But right now? I’m beyond bummed.
The plan now? Find a new chair, hopefully one who isn’t going to pull the disappearing act, or give me a hard time about my dissertation topic and keep moving forward. But for today, I’ll let myself sit in the confusion, sip some coffee, and mutter a lot of “what the hell” under my breath.
Life’s curveballs are exhausting sometimes. But somehow, the little train keeps chugging.
I feel this to my very core. For the past 2 years I've been working harder than I thought I possibly could, juggling a full time job, 2 children under 3 years old, trying to get paradigm shifting ideas off the ground and working on side projects to bring in more income for my family.. cycles of intense focus and burnout, wondering if anyone is listening.. if they are, would they care?
I worried if giving myself time to rest and decompress would slow my momentum, but living at that velocity takes its toll. Thoughts creep in, self doubt, fatigue.
Bottom line is the only direction we can move is onward. But you you have to give yourself time to rest. Let your head clear a bit. You may be able to change the world, but if you're broken when you reach the finish line, you won't be able to enjoy what you created. Take a little break if you can 🙏🏻 and take care of yourself
Very sorry . Is the dissertation about a controversial topic that is on the forbidden list?