Honestly, I feel completely lost today. For over a year, I’ve been grinding on my dissertation, slowly chugging along like the little engine that could. Things were going smoothly, I had a rhythm, and I felt like I was finally making real progress. Just last week, I had spoken with my chair, and we were planning to meet this week to go over my data set. And then yesterday… I get a voicemail saying, “Sorry. I quit.” Just like that. No warning, no buildup, nothing. WTF, right? I don’t even know what to make of it.

Today, I’m wandering around in this fog of disbelief and disappointment. I just hope I can find a new chair soon, someone who knows what they are doing and doesn’t make things harder. But right now? I’m beyond bummed.

The plan now? Find a new chair, hopefully one who isn’t going to pull the disappearing act, or give me a hard time about my dissertation topic and keep moving forward. But for today, I’ll let myself sit in the confusion, sip some coffee, and mutter a lot of “what the hell” under my breath.

Life’s curveballs are exhausting sometimes. But somehow, the little train keeps chugging.