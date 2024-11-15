Share this post"The Manhattan Project of our Time" mestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"The Manhattan Project of our Time" Starring Mother WEFers Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and their DOGE (This Does not Have a Good Vibe)Me StuffNov 15, 202410Share this post"The Manhattan Project of our Time" mestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther83ShareImage from https://www.livescience.com/health/neuroscience/elon-musks-neuralink-brain-chips-cleared-for-1st-in-human-trials10Share this post"The Manhattan Project of our Time" mestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther83Share
Both Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy told the world they were harmed by the Covid19 Jabs
Though Elon and Vivek are opportunistic, they are also interested in being of service. These two qualities need not be mutually exclusive. They will likely arrange some situations that suit them and their own interests, while also doing legitimate work to get the country back on an empowered track.