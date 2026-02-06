Let’s talk about Charles Robert Richet. You know, that French physiologist who won the Nobel Prize in 1913 for discovering anaphylaxis. Yes, the same guy whose work literally explains why some people go into shock from bee stings or peanuts. Hero of immunology, right? That alone gets him a permanent seat at the medical hall of fame. But please do not clap yet. Hold that thought.

Everyone loves to pretend modern medicine emerged from pure reason, ethical clarity, and benevolent geniuses in white coats. Enter Charles Robert Richet to ruin that fantasy in under thirty seconds.

Richet was also a full-time paranormal enthusiast. He coined the term ectoplasm, yes, that slimy ghost goo from old-timey séances, and spent years chasing mediums who could apparently levitate objects with their minds. He believed in a sixth sense, vibrations, psychic waves, and basically anything that could justify buying a top hat and telling people spirits were real as long as they did not actually involve spirits.

But here’s the twist. While he was busy hunting ghosts and injecting dogs with jellyfish toxins, Richet was also a hardcore eugenicist. He thought sterilization for the mentally disabled was a swell idea, presided over the French Eugenics Society, and genuinely believed black people were intellectually inferior. Yep, the same Nobel-winning scientist whose research saved lives also had the moral compass of a Victorian-era Bond villain.

Now here is where it gets spicy. Richet was also a loud, proud eugenicist. He believed in sterilization. He believed certain people should not reproduce. He believed black people were inferior. He presided over the French Eugenics Society and wrote books about improving humanity by removing the parts he did not like.

And just when you think it cannot get more cursed, surprise. Him and his spawn helped found modern nephrology. Yes. Kidney medicine.

Let that sink in.

A man who thought huge segments of the population were disposable also helped lay the groundwork for the science of keeping your kidneys alive. Someone who openly flirted with population control also wanted to lecture you about renal function. That is not irony. That is a personality diagnosis.

So next time someone tells you modern medicine is purely rational and science-driven, remember Richet. He was a dude who could write about allergies, poetry, the future of humanity, and psychic vibrations all in the same week and somehow, in between, convince himself he was improving the human race by telling certain people they were not worthy of having kids.

In short. Nobel Prize? Check. Ghost hunting? Check. Racist eugenics with a splash of depopulation? Triple check.

Richet’s life is a cautionary tale. Scientific genius and moral bankruptcy can, in fact, coexist beautifully. And do not forget. He also pioneered the concept of anaphylaxis and nephrology, so next time your peanut allergy acts up, or your kidneys are failing, raise a begrudging nod to the man who was simultaneously saving and judging humanity.

Richet’s legacy is actually not just a warning. It is a pattern. Many founders of modern medical fields were deeply invested in controlling who lived, who reproduced, and who counted as fully human. Somehow they were obsessed with both saving bodies and ranking them.

So next time someone treats medicine like a sacred, morally neutral institution, remind them that one of its pioneers thought sterilization was progress, ectoplasm was real, and kidneys were his side project.

Bon appétit.

Stay tuned for next week, when we cover another founder of modern medicine who thought sterilization was “progress” and also had a side hobby in inventing incredibly complicated ways to kill non-existent germs.