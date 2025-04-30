Bodhisattvas Betty

Alamo Dude
13h

So many great points. Now we find out the psycoPaths anticipating ChemTrails getting busted have started putting their nanotoxin sprays as additives into normal jet fuel. Similar to adding spike protein toxins to food, or the new “self amplifying” versions.

At this point, you are either on team God is the God of Life, not death. Team Death Cult. Or still oblivious.

Pray or be prey, 🙏🙏🙏.

7 replies
Brady Stewart
9h

Firstenburg's book is required reading for life in our present age. I don't know what kind of flus we had before 1899, but ever since electricity became ubiquitous in our biosphere we have had constant unexplained waves of sickness keeping the mass murdering medical industry afloat.

Lakhovsky taught us that all living things emit a signature frequency. Rife showed us that pathogens can be destroyed by replicating said frequency (or its phase conjugate). Bearden explained the reason for pathology of workers at the Moscow embassy. Firstenburg picks up where they left off.

The predators running the human zoo know that electromagnetic fields can vitalize or devitalize depending on their wavelength and amplitude. It's long overdue for the general population to catch up.

