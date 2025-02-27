For multiple terms, I’ve been working on my PhD dissertation, which focuses on COVID vaccines and psychological juju. I’ve spent countless hours refining, defending, and justifying my study—until suddenly, I was told that it was no longer valid because unbeknownst to me… “the pandemic is over.”

Apparently, topics related to COVID vaccine-related psychological effects are no longer relevant.

But if that’s the case, why are they still pushing the fear narrative? Why are they still rolling out new booster jabbies and telling people to stay “vigilant” against those pesky invisible virus terrorists (that was never a global pandemic to begin with…like ever)? If COVID is magically over, then why isn’t the propaganda?

This isn’t about science. It never was.

There is nothing unbiased about “research”. It doesn’t matter if it’s funded or not—there is always an agenda. The idea that academia is some kind of neutral ground where “the pursuit of truth” is the only goal is a complete fantasy. I have seen firsthand how the system silences anything that challenges the official narrative. My research would have been fine if it would have fit within the accepted germ theory, fear inducing and money making framework, but the second I started focusing on potential negative psychological effects of the vaccines, the pushback and road blocks to dissertation completion initiate.

They can’t have anyone questioning the long-term effects. They don’t want anyone making connections that might challenge the prevailing assumptions or scccccience. That would mean acknowledging that these vaccines might have done more harm than good (duh)—and that is not a conversation that anyone in academia or research are willing to have.

So which is it? Is the pandemic over, making my research “irrelevant”? Or is it still such a pressing issue that people need to keep lining up for their boosters? The hypocrisy is staggering. But that’s how this game works. The narrative shifts whenever it’s convenient, and anyone who challenges it is pushed out, shut down, or told their research “doesn’t matter anymore.”

Meanwhile, my peers are free to pump out paper after paper on “long COVID” and other nonsense that has no real scientific basis—just pure speculation and fraudulent narratives dressed up as research. They are rewarded for reinforcing the fear narrative, while any attempt to question or investigate vaccine-related harm is met with resistance. If academia actually cared about science, there would be room for all perspectives, not just the ones that support a pre-approved storyline.

At the same time, the people who are still dealing with severe mental health issues as a direct result of these poison shots are being dismissed. They’re being told it’s all in their heads, that they’re imagining things, that it couldn’t possibly be linked to the kill shots. Their suffering is ignored, written off as anxiety, paranoia, or pre-existing conditions—anything but the obvious truth. The same system that pretends to care about mental health refuses to acknowledge the damage vaccines (especially the Rona jabbies) have caused.

Yes… this is my “jabs bad” (but I am not going to tell anyone to take ivermectin, fenbendazole, or hydroxychloroquine) stack. But academia and research are even worse. The entire system is nothing more than a self-congratulatory echo chamber, propping up whatever narratives serve its interests while crushing dissent. It’s not about truth—it’s about compliance. It’s about making sure the right people get funded, the right voices get published, and the right conclusions get pushed. Real science is and seems to always have been dead. What’s left is just an industry built on manipulation, censorship, and control. Thank you for listening to my Ted Talk (if you even made it this far)….