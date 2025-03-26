There’s something eerie about Forrest Gump’s red hat—something that feels almost like a quiet, lingering signal buried beneath the surface of an otherwise simple story. Why does it remain such a constant? Is it just a piece of wardrobe, or is it meant to mark him, to brand him as something greater—a pawn, a symbol, an initiate in a game he doesn’t know he’s playing?
And then there’s his run. 1,170 days. Why? That’s too precise to be meaningless. Is Forrest’s journey is an illusion of progress—he’s constantly moving, but never fully completing a larger objective. His run might symbolize how political figures often run on the promise of change, always striving forward, but never reaching a finish line that truly addresses the root causes of societal issues. This could reflect how certain political cycles, despite the purported constant efforts of leaders, often fail to address the deeper structural issues that keep the system in place. Forrest, running indefinitely, might represent the endless cycle of supposed reform efforts that never quite achieve their goal, leaving the public feeling disillusioned.
And what does his son wearing the red hat mean? It doesn’t feel random—it feels like a cycle repeating itself, a torch being passed, a reminder that certain people, certain bloodlines, certain archetypes are meant to fill the same roles over and over. There’s an old idea in occult and Masonic traditions that power isn’t about individuals—it’s about maintaining the structure, ensuring the system moves forward regardless of who wears the crown. Forrest wasn’t a leader—he was the Fool, the puppet, the necessary vessel through which history flowed. His son wearing the hat suggests the cycle is designed to continue.
And then there’s the MAGA hat parallel—another red hat, another symbol, another movement where millions of people believe they are part of something real, something organic, something new—when in reality, the system remains untouched, the hands pulling the strings remain hidden, and the faces wearing the hat change, but the cycle itself never breaks. Maybe that’s the real meaning of Forrest’s journey: history is scripted, revolutions are managed, and the red hat is the mark of those caught inside the loop???
There are two lenses to view the 5 pointed traverse of the planet Venus from. The Holy Sprit descending as a Dove. Or Horns of Satan.
The Cherokee’s legend put it as the two wolves at war internally. (Aka the real Jihad, the internal strife.) The good wolf and the evil wolf. The one that wins the war is the one we feed.
The biophysics is the war over control of your heart. By the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. Which when you are at peace and firing on all cylinders yields a smooth sine wave representation of Heart Rate Variability measurements. Coinciding with positive human emotions like charity, hope, joy and happiness. A jagged saw toothed HRV represents the excretion of the death and aging hormones Adrenaline and Cortisol. And the binary FlatLander cognition in the Reptilian brain, the amygdala. Over riding the 3D common sense operations in the frontal cortex. Expressing negative human emotions, hate, anger, lust, envy, negative guilt, superiority hubris, fear and indifference. The internal infidels we need to “behead” in our internal war-jihad.
Per the Outer Limits intro, We control the horizontal, the vertical, the z axis and the linear time 4D time lapse axis.
Notice how the anisotropic velocity slows down in 2D binary reptilian amygdala FlatLand. And self centered selfishness. And increases into 3D-4D selflessness.
Is it just a hat or the color which is bad? The color red represented in our national flag is for the blood shed by patriots in the wars we have fought to keep out nation whole. There are times the tree of liberty must be nourished by the blood of tyrants. The time before the last election seemed to be close to that. I feel that it could return at anytime. Living in a tyrannical state of California one must think this on a lot of occasions. When those that swore to protect against tyranny are themselves tyrannical what must the average citizen do? The 2nd amendment was written to protect the 1st 3rd 4th and 5th amendments. Why is it that our elected officials will not see this? It is because they refuse to see the problmes they create for their constituents with all of their codes that are by themselves unconstitutional. As above so below. I see your connections, but to what end are they to be seen, I ask? There are any that may argue what I say now has no reason. You my friend are the one that chose the scene. So I'll ask. What is your connection to the relevance of the red hat? Or is it the red shoes for which we should truly worry? A conversation for another season I wonder?