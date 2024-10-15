The Relaxed Wife is a 1957 propaganda film produced by Pfizer to promote the tranquilizer Atarax (also known as hydroxyzine). The 13-minute film portrays a stressed husband and his calm, "relaxed" wife, delivering a serious message about the pressures of modern life and the need for relaxation. Through stylized scenes, the narrator suggests that while relaxation techniques may help, those suffering from persistent tension might need medical intervention. Atarax, which reduces activity in the central nervous system to ease anxiety and tension, is presented as the solution. Today, the film is often seen as a reflection of mid-century pharmaceutical advertising.Short film retrieved from: http://archive.org/details/RelaxedW1957