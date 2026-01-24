Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Witnesser's avatar
Witnesser
2hEdited

The mice hate Freedom and they Hate America(tm). You and those mice are obviously Biased(tm) and not being very Fair and Balanced(tm). Please love Democracy(tm). Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
2m

whatever was encapsulated in the lipid, the intent was for it to go everywhere including the brain.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture