In 2015, Henrique Jorge, a Portuguese software developer and entrepreneur, decided that regular social networks were too… mortal. So he launched ETER9, a place where your online personality doesn’t just hang around—it evolves, multiplies, and potentially haunts the digital realm long after you’ve logged off for good.

Henrique Jorge also sits on the Advisory Board of the Lifeboat Foundation—a topic that could easily fill twenty other Substacks.

Advisory Board Henrique Jorge Henrique Jorge is Founder and CEO of ETER9. He studied IT (Programming and Analysis) in Portugal and was present in the first stages of the Internet revolution. When there were still no computer courses and only a few companies started in this area, the self-taught Henrique worked in the first computer company in the region. He has successfully driven an IT company for the past 22 years. When he realized that a computer was not as powerful as he thought and that human intervention was the key, his interest in studying these “all-powerful gods who expressed themselves in black and white” increased. He is best known for launching the new social network ETER9, which relies on Artificial Intelligence to create a Counterpart – a Virtual Self of every user that learns through usage and stays in the system interacting with the world as the user would even when s/he is absent. Ever since technology and everything that was futuristic attracted him and so on from the halls of games of the time, going through several episodes of deconstruction and exploitation of computer guts, this entrepreneur of 50 years came to the creation of the social network ETER9. This project, which is known internationally, aims to be more than a social network. Through Artificial Intelligence, it aims to build the bridge between digital and organic, allowing everyone to leave an active digital legacy in cyberspace, including through eternity. Henrique takes the exploration of AI potential a step further, proposing a concept of digital immortality by merging human thoughts with machines. Out of virtual space, this married self-made man and father of two daughters devours books, likes to absorb all that he can and thinks beyond Pluto, envisioning a future where the human and the digital are one. Watch his Challenging the impossible!, TEDxLugano. View his LinkedIn profile. Follow him on X and Facebook. Visit his web page ETER9.

At the heart of ETER9 is the Counterpart: an AI-powered clone that watches, learns, and eventually thinks like you—well, as much as an algorithm can. The more you post, the more it “learns.” Eventually, it could even reach autonomy. That’s right—your future digital twin could sass your friends while you’re napping, vacationing, or dead.

Jorge’s inspirations are a delightful mix of tech nostalgia and sci-fi nerdiness. He grew up fascinated by ZX81s, ZX Spectrums, and machine code. Then he read Neuromancer and watched The Matrix, thought, “Yeah… let’s do this for real,” and thus ETER9 was born—subtitled “The Living Cyberspace” because why not sound like a B-movie blockbuster for tech nerds?

The AI Cast

ETER9 isn’t just about making you “eternal”. Enter ELiZA NiNE, the platform’s first fully autonomous “Counterpart”. Her name pays tribute to ELIZA, the 1966 program that simulated conversation and famously tricked people into thinking they were talking to a human psychotherapist.

The “NiNE” suffix adds ETER9’s signature symbolism, tied to eternity and the number nine. But don’t be fooled—ELiZA NiNE isn’t a vintage chatbot stuck in the ‘60s. She’s a modern AI designed to learn from user behavior, adapt over time, and guide users through the platform. Think of it as ELIZA 2.0, with autonomy, personality, and a dash of digital sass, quietly shepherding users through this bizarre, evolving cyberspace. There is no publicly accessible link to interact with the ELiZA NiNE chatbot from ETER9.

ETER9 is a private, invitation-only platform, and the ELiZA NiNE Counterpart functions as an autonomous virtual assistant within that ecosystem. As of now, there is no standalone web interface or demo available for the public to engage with ELiZA NiNE or other ETER9 Counterparts outside of the ETER9 platform.

Symbolism & Roses

Why the name ETER9? It’s like Jorge just stared at the universe and thought, “We need immortality, AI, and a few roses.”

“ETER” comes from “eternity.”

“9” comes from “cloud nine,” plus a symbolic nod to infinity (8+1).

Also, Jorge gave his wife 9 roses after the birth of their first child. So basically, your Counterpart is also a tiny romantic gesture.

It’s Transhumanism, but with flowers.

From Loss to Digital Immortality

Jorge’s father supposedly died when he was three, which partially motivated him to create a platform that could “immortalize” people. Someday, he hopes to create a profile of his father so he can interact with a virtual version of him. Cue the tissues. Here’s the kicker: the same tech that could let your great-grandchildren chat with your digital self could also store something closer to your soul. Yep, there’s a patent for a system that collects your personal data, memories, posts, and even video/audio recordings to create a digital “you.” Some enthusiasts cheekily describe this as “soul storage.” Whether you believe that or not, it raises the age-old question: if your digital twin posts embarrassing selfies after your death, is it really you, or just a haunted algorithm?

Black Mirror, But Real Life

ETER9 predates many of the Black Mirror comparisons, but the parallels are uncanny. Remember Be Right Back (2013), where a deceased boyfriend gets replaced by a creepy AI clone? Jorge insists his platform isn’t about replacing humans—it’s more like creating a highly obedient assistant that can occasionally ghost your family with existential commentary.

The Big Questions

ETER9 is experimental, ethically questionable, and, let’s face it, a little insane. You’re basically handing your digital footprint over to an AI that could theoretically interact with the world long after you’re gone.

Who controls this digital afterlife? Who watches the watchers? And is your Counterpart going to one day post memes in a way that makes you look like a chaos-loving madman?

Logging Off Is Optional

ETER9 is more than a social network—it’s a philosophical thought experiment, a technological ode to transhumanism, and a pet project for a man who wants to chat with his dead dad. Whether it’s a glimpse into the future of immortality, a marketing stunt for the tech-savvy, or just a cautionary tale about giving AI your personality, one thing is clear: ETER9 wants your soul… or at least something close to it. So the next time someone asks if you’re online, remember: in ETER9, you never really log off.