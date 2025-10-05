Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
21hEdited

Great post.

This is precisely the current "reality" in which we inhabit and were born into. We exist in an advanced AI virtual reality simulation. It doesn't matter that it is 100% predetermined because part of that programming allows us to believe we have free will. We don't. When they reveal the technologies to us we can be assured that they have been in effect for decades, centuries and even millenia. Think of the scene in the movie, Total Recall where Arnold's character takes a "vacation" which is actually a brain implant wherein he is a different character with a different life.

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2001064011A2/en

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2009147634A2/en

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0040162521007794

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

I ponder "ETER..." Eater? And ETER9 has interesting gematria... 33 in reverse reduction...

https://gematrinator.com/calculator

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture