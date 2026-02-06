Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
5h

The critique of how "protein" gets weaponized as a scare term is spot on. What's wild is how the same people who question institutional science will uncritically accept equally unverifiable claims if they're packaged as "freedom fighter" content. The recycling machinery angle you mention is actualy pretty basic biochemistry but it gets completley ignored when it ruins a good narrative.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
5h

Dr. Mike Yeadon says that previously researchers knew the Spike Protein was the most dangerous part of the .... uh...MICROORGANISM...and that all the Pharma companies chose this most dangerous part of the ...whatever that little thingie is....to code for immune response and harm the populace.

They chose the most dangerous part of the fake virus, is what Dr. Mike Yeadon effectively posits.

On Dr. Drew.

jewish Dr. Drew.

Chutzpah.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Me Stuff and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture