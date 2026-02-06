I keep getting bombarded by the freedom fighters on social media about the spike protein narrative. You know the one. Very official. Very urgent. I have a fancy degree. I have creds. I was a part of the system and suddenly after making tons of money from said system…now I am a dissident scientist/researcher/doctor/xyz. I am going to take the same fraudulent science that props up the narrative telling us we need these vaccines in the first place, reuse it without changing a single assumption, crank up the fear, and poof now I am a whistleblower. Nothing new. Nothing exposed. Same model, different costume. Also please buy my supplements. Give me your money.

According to this story, the shot turns your body into a factory that manufactures a rogue protein which then escapes the arm, infiltrates the bloodstream, and terrorizes your organs like it has its own passport and a frequent flyer account. It is always described with ominous adjectives and zero physical constraints. Toxic. Persistent. Everywhere. Conveniently unmeasurable in any way that would end the story.

It sounds scientific if you have never thought about how a body actually works (according to the science we are told).

Since credentials matter when someone disagrees, here are mine. In first and second grade I was in the GATE program. Gifted and Talented Education. Yes, early legend. I peaked at seven-eight years old. In tenth grade I received a certificate for scientific intelligence after scoring extremely high on the California GSE. So there it is. The résumé has spoken.

Now that my authority has been firmly established.

Proteins the way the science asserts they exist are not mystical entities. They are supposedly chains of amino acids. Your body supposedly makes them constantly. It supposedly dismantles them constantly. You supposedly eat proteins daily and your body immediately tears them apart and recycles the pieces. If supposed proteins behaved the way this supposed spike narrative claims, lunch would be a mass casualty event.

The idea that a foreign protein could just float around indefinitely, evading enzymes, “immune” surveillance, cellular recycling, and basic chemistry is not bold skepticism. It is fantasy.

If something truly foreign behaved the way this story claims, the “immune” (trash crew and bouncers of the body) system would annihilate it. Cells are not passive victims. They are aggressive, efficient, and ruthless. Biology is not cinematic. It does not do lingering villains.

This entire spike storyline only works if you imagine the human body (and you) as stupid.

It also depends on cartoon thinking about viruses. Viruses are treated like living masterminds instead of inert particles that only do anything under very specific conditions. Public messaging turned them into comic book monsters because fear is easier to sell than mechanisms.

So when someone tells me my cells were turned into factories pumping out a toxic protein that escaped into my organs, I hear mythology. Not chemistry. Not physiology. A bad Marvel plot written by a committee with a merch table.

Notice how the story never resolves. The spike is everywhere but never definitively located. It is deadly but somehow survivable. It persists forever but only in conversation. Real biological mechanisms do not behave like this. Narratives do.

You do not need a PhD to see the problem. You need basic logic and a refusal to be impressed by words like protein when they are used as scare props.

So to the freedom fighters flooding my feed with the same recycled fear dressed up as rebellion. Thank you. Truly.

You made it very clear.

They are counting on people being impressed by the word protein and being wooed by the fake science.