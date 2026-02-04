Bodhisattvas Betty

TriTorch
13h

Yes, very simple... In senate testimony (in link) it was revealed doctors can make up to a million a year filly vaccinating their patients, which leads directly to:

Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. Much more here -> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization <-

"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard.

None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.

I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit

Neural Foundry
11h

Fascinating breakdown of the lymphatic pathway from injection site to gut. The connection between zeta potential shifts and the gut-brain axis variability actually explains alot about spectrum differences I've seen personally. Thinking of adjuvants as charge-altering saboteurs instead of immune boosters kinda reframes teh whole conversation tbh.

