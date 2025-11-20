History has a way of repeating itself in quiet psychological loops. One of the most persistent is cultural centrism, the reflex that treats one’s own worldview as the baseline for reality. Add in schema driven perception, where the mind filters new ideas through familiar mental grids, and you get a predictable pattern. Anything outside the familiar triggers cognitive dissonance, which the brain often interprets as danger. Once the threat circuits light up, fear becomes the narrator. Entire eras have been shaped by this reflex. Moral panics. Witch hunts. Suspicion of plants, practices, and philosophies that did not fit the dominant culture. You can see the same mechanism driving the current hysteria around yoga. Instead of engaging with research on nervous system regulation, improved interoception, reduced stress, and enhanced mental clarity, some voices claim yoga is spiritually hazardous. Fear works because it bypasses analysis and moves people straight into alarm. It is the oldest propaganda tool in existence.

The modern influencer ecosystem has learned to weaponize this pattern. Outrage is rewarded. Alarm spreads fast. So now there are creators insisting that yoga is a doorway to darkness and that Shiva is some kind of sinister figure. None of this matches history. None of it aligns with Indian philosophy. It is an algorithm friendly performance designed to engage Christian audiences who have never seen Indian symbolism in its original context. When a person has only one framework for spiritual imagery, everything unfamiliar gets mapped onto that framework. This is how a meditative archetype like Shiva ends up mislabeled through a theological lens that does not apply to him. It is projection disguised as certainty.

I have practiced yoga since the nineties, and it is now 2025. In all that time I have never encountered anything remotely resembling the warnings people shout online. No summoning. No loss of control. No rituals. No strange forces. What I have experienced is breath work that steadies the nervous system, quiet attention that reduces mental clutter, increased body awareness that helps me catch stress early, and a sense of presence that carries into daily life. These effects are grounded in physiology, not superstition. They reflect changes in vagal tone, somatic integration, attentional training, and emotional regulation. Yet none of that fits neatly into the theatrical narratives now circulating.

What makes the backlash so fascinating is how forceful it is. The warnings speak more about the people giving them than about yoga itself. Many of these voices operate from rigid, all or nothing thinking. When anxiety is strong, complexity feels threatening, so simple explanations become irresistible. If something is unfamiliar, it must be dangerous. If a symbol comes from another culture, it must be evil. When someone is frightened, certainty feels safer than curiosity. This fear driven worldview creates the perfect environment for manufactured panic.

And panic has been manufactured before. There have been times when yogic knowledge was deliberately kept hidden. Early Indian lineages sometimes taught advanced practices only to select students. Dynasties and monasteries protected specific methods from outsiders. During colonial periods, British administrators dismissed yoga as primitive and unscientific, suppressing indigenous knowledge in favor of Western medical frameworks. Much of the subtle philosophy behind breath work, concentration, and internal awareness was ignored or erased because it did not fit the colonizers’ worldview. Even today an enormous amount of historical material remains untranslated. India has libraries filled with palm leaf manuscripts, regional texts, philosophical commentaries, and yogic treatises that only a few scholars can read. Many are fragile, incomplete, or locked away in collections without funding for translation. So yes, large portions of yoga’s history remain hidden simply because they have not been fully uncovered (or maybe hidden on purpose).

Which raises a question: who benefits from downplaying the power of these practices? Throughout history, any method that strengthens self regulation threatens institutions that rely on confusion, dependency, or fear. Practices that stabilize the mind reduce the effectiveness of alarm based messaging. A calm population is harder to manipulate. People with body awareness are less reactive. People with emotional balance do not panic on command. Whether in ancient courts, colonial administrations, or modern commercial ecosystems, there have always been groups who prefer the public to stay scattered and uncertain.

This does not mean every critic is part of some coordinated effort. Many are simply repeating what feels familiar. But when messaging becomes loud, synchronized, and oddly invested in discrediting a practice that improves health, it is reasonable to wonder about incentives. Fear keeps people disempowered. Confusion keeps them off balance. A practice like yoga does the opposite. It quiets the mind. It strengthens the body. It gives a person a stable inner reference point rather than letting external noise dictate their emotional state.

So who is hiding the secrets of yoga and health? Sometimes it was ancient lineages protecting knowledge. Sometimes it was foreign powers dismissing traditions they did not understand. Sometimes it is modern commentators who rely on fear because calm people are harder to steer. And sometimes the secrets hide themselves simply because no one has translated the texts that already contain them.

What is certain is this. Yoga has survived suppression, distortion, misunderstanding, and now digital hysteria. It persists because it works. The louder the warnings grow, the more obvious it becomes that the fear is not coming from the practice but from those who feel threatened by what inner steadiness allows a person to see.