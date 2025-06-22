Bodhisattvas Betty

Amaterasu Solar
11h

We would best get going on getting the free energy tech out of Their grips and strip Them of the tool They have to affect all this. They are...

Beneath the Beasts! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/beneath-the-beasts

Alamo Dude
9h

Phillip K. Dick says he wrote PreCrime Minority Report to warn about President Eisenhower. Meanwhile Ike was warning about the military industrial complex building preCrime.

The Military Industrial Complex morphed into the Bioweapons-Pharma Military Industrial Complex. Controlling Media through Pharma ad buys. And controlling politicians like Bernie and Warren with $$$ and insider trading.

We do need a military, a civil defense and healthcare. The Key then is to remove power from the psychopaths in charge, and keep them and their quisling sociopaths out of power. By restoring real education based on real science to reEstablish the origin of inalienable rights, ethics and Laws. By educating away from our current pseudo science Scientism American Theocracy. In violation of the First Amendment non-establishment clause. Congress funding snd codifying Scientism men can have babies, plant food is pollution that will burn up the planet and humans can upload into clouds, while coders who can’t keep their iOS running 24 hours with out bug fixes claim they can reprogram human DNA better than their Creator.

There is no more reason for secular atheism, there is zero real science to support it. It is Flat Earthism mashed up with frontal lobotomies. We have the basis to educate personal consequences for our actions in thr death snd aging hormones Adrenaline and Cortisol. The Highest IQ human just matched science (proof of Infinity with quantum energy physics) with Religion. Physical death is Not “the end”. And with Freedom OF Religion, we don’t need to worry about narrow tunnel vision Theocracies that always end in Lawfare Tyrannies. Like the current Scientism Theocracy. Or the Sanhedrin more than 2,000 years ago that crucified The Truth. And then was destroyed 70 years later by Rome. Which collapsed under their own lawfared Theocracy. America was founded to escape the King Henry VIIi founded theocracy Tyranny. And was designed to protect against future theocracies. Until Lawyers and Atheists came up with their current Lawfared pseudo science Scientism Theocracy.

The Origin of all absolute, not relative, morals, ethics and inalienable rights of course come from our Creator. Per the Declaration of Independence. Not from humans or nations, or the current “natural law” legalese weasel wording trying to erase God from the equation. As though inalienable rights were always around the last 10,000 years of “natural law” human history before defined in the Declaration of Independence. Lil’ 🚀man has a better Bill of Rights on paper than America. So according to “Natural Law”, North Koreans should have a quantifiably better life than Americans. Why would we even need a Bill of Rights if indeed inalienable rights come from natural law like gravity?

God Bless, pray or be prey, 🙏🙏🙏

