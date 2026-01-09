The Sus Physics of mRNA Nanoparticles
Protein Coronas, Zeta Potential, and Why "CORONA Virus" Just Feels Weird
💉 mRNA vaccines deliver lipid nanoparticles packed with mRNA. The moment they hit body fluids, proteins stick to them, forming a protein CORONA… yeah, CORONA, like the supposed “virus”.
This protein corona changes the nanoparticle’s surface charge, its zeta potential, which controls how it interacts with cells and blood. Zeta potential keeps cells and platelets spaced properly, prevents clumping, and regulates microvascular flow.
⚡ When these nanoparticles circulate with their protein coronas, they can alter local zeta potential, which can
• Reduce natural repulsion between cells
• Trigger platelet activation
• Slow flow in capillaries
• Spark clot cascades
• Stress or damage cells
🧫 The protein corona isn’t cells themselves, but it changes how cells interact with nanoparticles, affecting blood flow dynamics, charge interactions, and clotting potential.
💭 Question of the day: if nanoparticles get a protein CORONA that shifts zeta potential and triggers clot cascades… does COVID actually stand for
Corona
Vascular
Interaction
Disturbance
Or maybe
Corona
Voltage
Imbalance
Disorder
🚨 Nanoparticles, plus coronas, plus altered zeta potential= equals real, tangible effect in the body.
#ProteinCorona #ZetaPotential #NanoparticleSus #ClotCascade #COVIDQuestions
That's such a good guess.